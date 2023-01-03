SingularityNET’s token has risen in the past six days and moved to its October high. It has surged by over 200% from its lowest point in 2022. AGIX price has defied gravity in the past few days. SingularityNET’s token has soared in the past six straight days and is trading at $0.10, the highest point since October 14. The coin has jumped by more than 204% from the lowest level in 2022. It has seen its market cap surge to more than $115 million.

1 DAY AGO