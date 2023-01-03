Read full article on original website
Analyst: Only 5 exchanges will survive, Coinbase will be one of them
Cuts are “enough for now” based on the current trading environment. Coinbase can be one of the few survivors of crypto winter. Bitcoin is highly correlated with the interest rate direction. Oppenheimer Executive Director and Senior Analyst Owen Lau talks about Coinbase’s latest round of layoffs and how...
Its the calm before the storm in crypto markets
Crypto volatility has come down and extreme on-chain activity subsided in period of relative calm. Several concerning developments around Genesis, Gemini and DCG are still ongoing, however. Volatility could also spark up once the US inflation data is revealed this week. Period is reminiscent of the low drama environment pre-FTX...
Embattled AEX exchange provides new fund retrieval solution for customers
The fund retrieval solution will allow customers to retrieve funds trapped on the platform. The solution will be executed by a third-party law firm together with a third-party management company. Customers will have the liberty to choose between the existing solution and the new solution. AEX crypto exchange has unveiled...
Binance coin back to safety as buyers now aim for $295
Binance coin has recaptured crucial support at $266 after the latest crash. The cryptocurrency was previously weighed by adverse publicity. A recovery above $266 sets BNB to the next resistance at $295. Binance (BNB/USD) traded at $274 on Tuesday, slowing from a monthly high of $282 the previous day. BNB...
Flare Launches Layer 1 Oracle Network
Flare, the blockchain for building applications that use data from other chains and the internet, has successfully completed its long-awaited token airdrop at 11:59 pm UTC on January 9th. The airdrop saw 4.279B Flare (FLR) tokens distributed to millions of recipients, including users on Binance, OKX, Kraken, Bithumb, UpBit, Kucoin, BitBank, & more, in one of the largest scale distributions in crypto history.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Grayscale Bitcoin Fund up 25% this year, but discount still killing investors
GBTC Fund is up 25% since the start of the year, compared to a 4% rise in the underlying asset, Bitcoin. The discount is now back to where it was prior to the FTX collapse, at 37%. The discount had hit an all-time high of 50% only four weeks ago.
XRP witnessing increased institutional inflows. Here is the most important level now
XRP accumulation intensified in the first week of the year. XRP has gained stability above $0.31, and the price could surge from here. If you have been following Ripple (XRP/USD), you already know its case with the SEC continues to be important. Investors have priced XRP depending on the direction of the case. However, the latest CoinShares report shows that institutional investors are banking heavily on a Ripple win.
SHIB is up by 3% as whale suggests token burn when Shibarium launches
SHIB is the best performer amongst the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap today. A Shiba Inu whale has suggested a token burn when Shibarium launches. Bitcoin continues to maintain its price above $17k. Shiba Inu could burn trillions of SHIB tokens. A Shiba Inu whale has suggested that the...
Best ICOs to Invest in February 2023 According to Reddit
An initial coin offering (ICO) is a way for projects to generate funds to help get themselves up and running. These are regularly used in the crypto world, allowing companies to help generate publicity, which in turn attracts further investment and new users to their platforms. ICOs are usually released with a white paper outlining the platform’s future, and early investors can often look forward to realizing profits on their initial investment as the project progresses.
Litecoin to $100 looks probable as breakout at resistance gets underway
The upcoming halving event is seen to boost the price. A successful breakout will see buyers eye the next resistance at $100. If you have been eyeing Litecoin (LTC/USD), it is time to get even more curious, as the latest price action looks exciting. The area around $80 was a stumbling block to Litecoin during its bullish rally in November. Bears took the chance to push the price lower, retesting the $64 support but bulls resuscitated thereafter.
Internet service providers in Nepal asked to block crypto-related websites
Nepal’s Telecommunications Authority has instructed all ISPs to block crypto-related websites. The crypto-related activities include websites, apps, and online networks. The nation’s central bank banned cryptocurrency activities in September 2021. Nepal cracks down on crypto-related activities again. Nepal’s Telecommunications Authority has given an order to all internet service...
Venom Foundation in Partnership With Iceberg Capital Launches $1 Billion Venom Ventures Fund
Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, 11th January, 2023, Chainwire. Venom Foundation, the first Layer-1 blockchain licensed and regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), and Iceberg Capital, an ADGM regulated investment manager, officially announce that they have partnered to launch a $1 billion venture fund called Venom Ventures Fund (VVF).
Bitcoin SV price drops after Robinhood news
Bitcoin SV dropped from highs near $45 to lows of $37 on major crypto exchanges. The BSV price fell as the market reacted to news from online trading app Robinhood, which will remove the coin from its crypto offerings later this month. BSV is a cryptocurrency forked from Bitcoin Cash...
Chainlink cofounder: If the global system hits rock bottom, crypto comes to the forefront
Crypto has been floated and driven by cheap money created by quantitative easing. The macro indicators that made big tech attractive will make crypto attractive. The failures of the global financial system last year weren’t pronounced enough. Crypto could do better than almost all other assets if there’s a...
GALA soars by 15% today: Here is why
GALA is up by more than 15% in the last 24 hours, making it one of the best performers amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap today. The rally comes after GALA games announced its acquisition of Ember Entertainment. The total cryptocurrency market cap is now above $850 billion.
AGIX price defies gravity as Singularity demand soars
SingularityNET’s token has risen in the past six days and moved to its October high. It has surged by over 200% from its lowest point in 2022. AGIX price has defied gravity in the past few days. SingularityNET’s token has soared in the past six straight days and is trading at $0.10, the highest point since October 14. The coin has jumped by more than 204% from the lowest level in 2022. It has seen its market cap surge to more than $115 million.
The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it’s not great, says Mike Novogratz
Galaxy Digital’s Mike Novogratz says that the outlook for crypto is not looking great at the moment. More companies will cut costs to survive this bear period, he added. He previously stated that crypto is facing a deficit of trust. The outlook for crypto is not looking great at...
Thailand SEC goes after cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex amid buyout
Zimpex is in the process of being acquired by V Ventures. The Thailand SEC is probing the exchange for breaching local rules. These are allegations that Zimpex has been operating as a digital asset fund manager in Thailand without permission. Cryptocurrency exchange Zimpex has found itself in trouble after Thailand’s...
Ethereum Classic confirms a trend shakeup. Here is the next price target
Ethereum Classic rose by 5% on Monday to extend the gains made in the week. The network has witnessed a rise in transactions volumes. ETC’s price target lies at $26, but correction could occur. The price of Ethereum Classic (ETC/USD) is looking up again after a disastrous 2022. Trading...
