FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
Historic Item Owned By Taunton Founder Elizabeth Poole To Be AuctionedDianna CarneyTaunton, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
All-Day Local Yoga Retreat Offers Reiki, Meditation & More (For Less Than $50!)Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Providence joins Top 25 And 1 after beating UConn for eighth consecutive victory
Providence's men's basketball program has over the years been led by some incredibly accomplished coaches — among them Rick Pitino, Rick Barnes and Pete Gillen. None of them ever won a conference title at the school -- but Ed Cooley did it last season largely with a starting lineup of Al Durham, AJ Reeves, Justin Minaya, Noah Horchler and Nate Watson.
"Teammates," Maura Healey reflects on basketball, relationship with Kim Driscoll
BOSTON -- Long before she became the people's lawyer and the soon-to-be governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey's first passion was basketball."It's my happy place," Governor-elect Healey said from Suffolk University's Smith Court in Boston.She lit up while playing with her former teammates from the all-women's Kevin Honan Basketball League."They're my teammates, but they're my friends," Healey told WBZ-TV. "They've been with me through everything. I think having the chance to be around people who knew you long before anything is important to me. It's really grounding."Like Charlie Baker, Healey played basketball at Harvard University. Her running mate, Kim Driscoll, was...
Framingham High Principal Extends Her Leave & Will Not Return
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Superintendent of Schools Bob Tremblay announced this afternoon, January 4, Framingham High Principal Banach has decided to continue her “leave throughout the remainder of the school year due to personal reasons and will not be returning to Framingham High School.”. “In light of this decision,...
miltontimes.com
School Building Committee fast tracks Fontbonne convent option
A proposal to purchase the former Fontbonne Convent for use as a Milton public school is set to come before Town Meeting voters at a special meeting on Feb. 13. This meeting will also give members a chance to weigh in on whether to change the Town Treasurer post in Milton from an elected to an appointed position.
CBS Sporting Club at Patriot Place in Foxboro Permanently Closing
After a long tenure as one of Patriot Place’s most recognizable eateries, CBS Sporting Club is permanently closing after this Sunday to make way for a new concept in the space. The Foxboro establishment first opened in 2008 as CBS Scene, a themed restaurant that incorporated elements of the...
The Swellesley Report
Sounding off on Wellesley pickleball noise
The increased popularity of pickleball in Wellesley has prompted various town bodies (Recreation, Natural Resources Commission, School Committee) to respond by making more court time available indoors and by carving out places to play on existing outdoor sports courts, such as at Sprague Fields and Perrin Park. The rise of...
hopkintonindependent.com
Public pushback to proposed regional dispatch center grows louder
At a hybrid informational meeting Wednesday night held at the Hopkinton Senior Center, residents urged the town to take a step back from joining Grafton, Southborough and Westborough in a proposed regional emergency communications center (RECC), citing concerns about security and displacing some the town’s dispatchers. Town Manager Norman...
nshoremag.com
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll Breaks Barriers as the Next Lieutenant Governor
On November 8, the Massachusetts races for governor and lieutenant governor were among the first to be called nationwide. So, shortly after 8 p.m., Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll became the first all-female state-level executive team ever elected in the country. Driscoll is no stranger to...
Michael's Law requires Massachusetts schools to be prepared for cardiac emergency
SUTTON - When Damar Hamlin collapsed, the NFL had the emergency equipment necessary to keep him alive. But this could have happened in any game or any field. In Massachusetts, there's a law requiring schools to be prepared. WBZ's Courtney Cole spoke to a member of the local family whose loss made that law a reality. "The crazy thing, Courtney, is last night watching Monday Night Football--as soon as Damar Hamlin collapsed-my wife and I -she knew and I knew- that he was in cardiac arrest," John Ellsessar said. It's a feeling John said touches close to home. "These...
5 New England Locations on Top List of Where Homes Are Selling the Fastest in the U.S.
It's not a big surprise to people in New England to hear all about how hot the real estate market is in the region. Since the pandemic, people from across the country (and the world) have had their eyes and wallets locked on New England as a long term escape from big city life. A recent list released details the 50 towns and cities where homes are selling the fastest nationwide, and five places in New England are absolutely scorching hot.
‘Gut-wrenching’: Cohasset mother of three’s disappearance surrounded in mystery
Cohasset – Cohasset Police are working around the clock to find answers in the mysterious disappearance of a mother of three. Police said 39-year-old Ana Walshe spent New Year’s Eve with her husband and three kids at their Cohasset home. Cohasset’s Police Chief told Boston 25 News that...
whdh.com
Neighbors gather to greet Gov. Charlie Baker as he returns to his Swampscott home
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker’s neighbors gathered to greet him Wednesday night when he returned to his hometown of Swampscott after leaving the State House for the last time. The neighbors could be seen waiting in the rain to see Gov. Baker, who got out of the...
newbedfordguide.com
3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly
“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days. One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.
whdh.com
At home with the Bakers: Couple reflects on time in office
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s the end of the Baker era at the State House. The governor has left the building. Jadiann Thompson sat down with Governor Baker and his wife Lauren to reflect on the past eight years. For eight years we’ve seen Governor Baker signing bills into...
Brockton police announce untimely passing of veteran officer
BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police Department on Monday announced the untimely passing of a veteran officer who had served the community for more than two decades. Officer Sean Besarick, 48, worked with the department for 24 years. He was also a veteran of the United States Navy. In...
whdh.com
Teacher injured trying to break up fight at school in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A teacher was taken to the hospital Wednesday after suffering an injury while trying to break up a fight between a group of female students in Mattapan, police said. Officers responded to a report of a teacher injured at 3:30 p.m. at the Young Achievers Science and...
Boston Globe
The New England Boat Show Sails into Boston
The show takes place Feb. 15-19 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. Set in a five-day format, the New England Boat Show is your chance to dive head first into the boating lifestyle. Connect with fellow boating enthusiasts, both nautical novices and seasoned sailors alike, to view a comprehensive selection of boats in New England — from center consoles and family cruisers to pontoons and wakesports boats. You can gear up for the season with the newest boating accessories, marine electronics, and on-the-water must-haves. Newbies gain “Boating 101” education at Fred’s Shed How-To Center, with a variety of daily seminars and demos on everything from getting started to service to operating, while your little ones enjoy splashing around a mini lake in a paddleboat or building their own toy boat. The saltwater fishing seminar is a must catch, while the boating simulator gets you out on the open seas without leaving Boston.
Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
Photo by(42 Degrees North / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) In October 2022, the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Loungeannounced after "lots of swirling rumors" they had"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" Three months later, they've now revealed how far in the process they are!
Boston Globe
Altar-ed states: What is it like to live in a ‘chondo’?
As more churches are converted into residential housing, do the owners feel they must be on their best behavior?. Erica Feldmann and her wife, Melissa Nierman, always wanted their home to be special. So when a 900-square-foot condo with towering columns and oversized windows popped up in their alerts, they went for it.
WCVB
Elementary school staff member charged with assault of 5th grade student in Middleborough
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Police announced Thursday night that they are pursuing charges against an elementary school staff member who is accused of assaulting a student. According to a police statement, the cafeteria monitor involved works part-time at Mary K. Goode Elementary School in Middleborough. Police there said the incident was reported at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
