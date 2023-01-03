Samir Mehta Named New President of L3Harris’ Communication Systems Segment

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023--

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) announced today Samir (Sam) Mehta as the new president for its Communication Systems segment, reporting to Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher E. Kubasik, effectively immediately.

Samir (Sam) Mehta has been named the new president for L3Harris’ Communication Systems segment. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mehta brings a breadth of diversified aerospace and defense experience to L3Harris, most recently serving as President, Advanced Structures with Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies subsidiary. In that role Mehta led a multi-billion dollar global business focused on next-generation flight and aviation components for commercial and military customers. Prior to Raytheon, Mehta spent over 17 years with Sikorsky Aircraft, notably serving as President, Defense Systems and Services.

“Sam is a tremendous leader with a passion for driving business results and mission-critical solutions that serve our nation and our allies,” said Kubasik. “His customer-first approach, operational discipline and experience leading global organizations uniquely positions him to deliver on our strategic priorities as a Trusted Disruptor within the defense industry.”

Mehta succeeds Dana Mehnert, who is retiring after 38 years of distinguished service with L3Harris.

“We are grateful to Dana for all his contributions to our company for nearly four decades,” said Kubasik. “I join the entire L3Harris team in thanking him for his service and wishing him all the best in his upcoming retirement.”

As the CS segment president, Mehta will be responsible for the business strategy, financial performance and operational execution covering a broad portfolio, including tactical and airborne radios, secure communications, night vision technology, and professional and public safety networks and products. Mehta will also have a key role fueling domestic and international growth, scaling industry-leading innovation and enabling agility to pace customer demands and global threats.

“I am both excited and humbled by the opportunity to join such a great team and dynamic company,” said Mehta. “As a leader in defense communications, L3Harris is poised to continue increasing the capability of our warfighters and of our allies.”

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivers end-to-end solutions meeting our customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has more than $17 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries.

