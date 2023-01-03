ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Evers pushes for legal abortions, expanded Medicaid

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZILX4_0k1oIwuB00

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers outlined a largely liberal agenda in his second inaugural address Tuesday, calling for overturning an 1849 state law banning abortions, expanding Medicaid coverage and legalizing marijuana.

While he called for working together on the priorities he outlined, many of the issues have long divided Democrats and Republicans. The GOP returns this session with even larger majorities in the state Legislature, and the Senate Republican leader called Evers’ speech disappointing and “highly partisan.”

Evers and other constitutional officers elected in November took their oaths of office Tuesday during a day thick on pomp and thin on substance.

Evers, speaking in the state Capitol Rotunda, said his reelection win two months ago served as a rejection of “the bitter politics of resentment.”

“Given the opportunity to retreat into division and doubt, Wisconsin chose a future of unity and faith,” Evers said. “Given the opportunity to further enable cynicism and hate, Wisconsinites chose kindness, and they chose hope instead.”

Republican legislative leaders faulted Evers for delivering a speech they said was too partisan.

“He talked about working together, but all of his ideas were highly partisan issues that he brought up,” Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said. “So I’m not sure how that’s that’s actually working together.”

Evers on Tuesday renewed his push for legal abortions by undoing a 174-year-old state ban that took effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The Republican-controlled Legislature last year twice rejected attempts by Evers to undo the law. Evers has promised to veto any bill that creates exceptions under the law for rape and incest, saying he will only support a full overturning of the abortion ban.

“We must restore the freedoms that Wisconsinites have had until June 23, 2022, the day before the U.S. Supreme Court overrode Roe v. Wade,” Evers said. “And I believe that together we will.”

He also called for fully funding public schools, legalizing marijuana and expanding the state’s Medicaid program known as BadgerCare Plus. Republicans have opposed efforts to fund public schools as much as Evers wants, voted repeatedly not to accept federal money to expand Medicaid and killed efforts to legalize marijuana, even for medical purposes.

Evers and Democrats point to public opinion polls showing support for abortion rights, expanding Medicaid and legalizing marijuana as they try to work around, or with, Republican opponents in the Legislature.

The speech was a warm-up of sorts for Evers, who will deliver his State of the State address in three weeks. And in February, Evers will release his two-year state budget plan, which will include details about the state’s projected $6.6 billion surplus.

Evers didn’t mention the surplus Tuesday, instead highlighting key priorities such as cutting taxes for the middle class and not just wealthy residents. His statements were at odds with those of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who said enacting a flat income tax is among his top priorities. Evers opposes such plans, which would lower taxes more dramatically for those at the highest tax rate.

Evers also called for for “generational, transformative improvements as to how we invest in our local communities and keep them safe.” He has called for increased funding to local governments, while Republican legislative leaders are discussing a plan that would give counties, cities, towns and villages a portion of the state sales tax revenue.

Evers planned to meet Wednesday with mayors from the state’s largest cities to discuss options.

In addition to Evers, others sworn in Tuesday included Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez; Attorney General Josh Kaul; Secretary of State Doug La Follette; state Treasurer John Leiber; 17 members of the state Senate and all 99 members of the Assembly. There are seven new state senators and 24 new members of the Assembly being sworn in.

Four former governors attended the ceremony: Republicans Tommy Thompson and Scott McCallum and Democrats Jim Doyle and Martin Schreiber. Outgoing Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, both of whom ran for U.S. Senate rather than reelection, were also present.

The Waukesha South High School Marching Band performed, just over a year after some of its members were hurt when a man drove his SUV through the city’s Christmas parade, killing six.

____

Associated Press writer Harm Venhuizen contributed to this report. Venhuizen is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Venhuizen on Twitter.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin Republicans try to skirt vetoes, let voters decide

Republican lawmakers are moving quickly to put their priorities in front of Wisconsin voters in the April election, using constitutional amendments to work around Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who vetoed a record number of bills from the Republican-controlled Legislature in his first term. Since a new legislative session began Tuesday, Republicans have already reintroduced two proposed constitutional amendments they passed in the last session. The two proposals would change requirements for courts when setting bail and strip the governor’s office of its power to allocate federal funds. If the measures are approved a second time, they will go to a ballot referendum to be ratified by voters.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Illinois House OKs semiautomatic weapons ban, on to Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A ban on dozens of semiautomatic weapons, a top campaign promise of Gov. J.B. Pritzker, won Illinois House approval early Friday. The House voted 64-43 to outlaw .50-caliber guns and cartridges, not defining the term semiautomatic but listing specific types or brands of 20 pistols and five dozen rifles. Leading negotiations on the issue was Rep. Bob Morgan, a Deerfield Democrat who attended the July 4th parade in the Chicago Suburb of Highland Park where a gunman killed seven and injured 30.
ILLINOIS STATE
Michigan Advance

‘A dark day for our country’: How the Jan. 6 insurrection has changed Michigan politics

It has now been two years since baseless claims of election fraud incited an armed, far-right extremist mob to storm the U.S. Capitol, breaking into congressional chambers and ransacking offices in the name of keeping former President Donald Trump in office. The events of Jan. 6, 2021, came as a violent result of pro-Trump election […] The post ‘A dark day for our country’: How the Jan. 6 insurrection has changed Michigan politics appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Democrats take control as Minnesota Legislature convenes

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democrats took full control of state government as the Minnesota Legislature convened Tuesday for its 2023 session, with leaders planning to use their new power to swiftly enact stronger protections for abortion rights. It’s the first time in eight years that Democrats have held the trifecta of controlling both chambers of the Legislature as well as the governor’s office. They came out of the November elections with a one-vote majority in the Senate and a six-vote advantage in the House, which positions them to pass a long list of Democratic priorities that the former Senate...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Philly

About 16K mail-in ballots thrown out in Pa. election, data shows

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — New data from Pennsylvania's elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out.The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county officials because they lacked secrecy envelopes or proper signatures or dates. Democratic voters, who are much more likely to vote by mail, made up more than two-thirds of the total canceled ballots.The agency said 8,250 Pennsylvania mail-in ballots were rejected because they were sent in without being contained...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
queenseagle.com

Gov vetoes judge recertification bill – again

A year ago, Governor Kathy Hochul pocket vetoed a bill from the state legislature that would have essentially made the recertification of older judges an automatic process. Now, history has repeated itself after Hochul outright vetoed a new version of the bill a day before the end of the year.
Door County Pulse

Record-High State Surplus Recorded in Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers announced last week that for the third consecutive year, the state’s General Fund recorded a positive balance at the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year, increasing by nearly 300% from a positive balance of $1.2 billion at the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year to a new record high of $4.6 billion at the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia’s foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she...
The Center Square

DeWine vetoes bill that would have stopped flavored tobacco ban

(The Center Square) – Columbus’ ban on flavored tobacco products got new life Thursday morning after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill that would have stopped communities from creating their own regulations. DeWine said House Bill 513 is not in the best interest of Ohioans and said he would support a statewide ban on flavored tobacco products. “Candidly, we’re dealing with young people’s lives and when a local community...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
612K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy