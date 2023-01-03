Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has died at 95 years old, the Vatican confirmed on Saturday, December 31. "With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican," Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, said in a statement of the late pope, who passed away at 95 years old. "Further information will be provided as soon as possible."The Vatican said that Benedict's remains will lie in St Peter's Basilica, which is located in Rome, Italy, from January 2. The funeral will then be held...

6 DAYS AGO