College Station, TX

Click2Houston.com

THE WRAP: Booker T. Washington earns VYPE Holiday Invitational title

After an array of teams battled their way through the brackets of last week’s VYPE Holiday Invitational powered by Daspit Law -- one of the oldest high schools in the city won the title -- the Booker T. Washington Eagles a winner. The tournament hosted a dozen of Houston’s...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Longtime Houston radio host Randy Lemmon dead at 61

HOUSTON — Longtime Houston radio host and gardening expert Randy Lemmon died Wednesday. He was 61. It was also his birthday. Lemmon passed away due to complications after he had a stroke. Lemmon was a go-to expert for anyone who wanted to know about handling the unique Houston climate....
HOUSTON, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Texas Woman Fined for Barely Going Over the Speed Limit

Come on Texas, was it really worth all this hassle?. Earlier this week, I saw this TikTok about Texas speed limits. Now, I personally don't follow the rules that this girl follows. However, I do technically speed on the road. For instance, you say 55, I'm going 60. I believe we all thought their was some unwritten rule that if you're within that grace period of five miles, you're good. I've stated many time before, the person going 45 on 55 mph road is doing more harm than the person going 60 on that same road.
TEXAS STATE
dmagazine.com

In Texas, Where Cities Can’t Cut Police Spending Without Penalty, Public Safety Reigns

A new study compared criminal justice spending in the country’s largest cities to what they spend on community services like affordable housing, parks and recreation, and mental health programs. Its findings are not particularly surprising: police and public safety remain the largest spend in municipal and county budgets, often dwarfing all other community services.
TEXAS STATE
wtaw.com

Baylor Scott & White Planning More Construction Next To Its College Station Hospital

More construction is planned by Baylor Scott & White Health next to their College Station hospital. An amendment to their planned development district was approved during this month’s city council meeting. Anthony Armstrong of the city’s planning office emphasized this is only an amendment to the plan that was...
Houston Chronicle

Houston's hottest party is a secret moving disco with only one rule

Close your eyes and imagine illuminating red and purple lighting swirling all around you. Disco balls turn slowly overhead and Houstonians from all walks of life envelop you, dancing to Afrobeat and electronic rhythms pulsing from a set of white stand-up speakers. The people here wear bomber jackets, shiny pants, sparkly shoes, and bell bottoms in varying states of vintage, and they've all come to this place, an undisclosed location on a Saturday night, to gather in a semiannual moving party.
HOUSTON, TX
Navasota Examiner

Murder suspect chase ends in Navasota

The pursuit of a potential murder suspect from Bastrop County ended in Grimes County Jan. 4. Navasota Police Officers responded to reports of a white Nissan Altima traveling southbound on Texas State Highway 6 toward Navasota. Officers staged with spikes awaited the suspect. Northbound and southbound lanes of Hwy. 6 were closed to traffic.
NAVASOTA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Gringo's breaks ground on Conroe location

Gringo's has broken ground on the Conroe location next to Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen off I-45 N. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Gringo's Tex-Mex has broken ground in Conroe as of early January. NewQuest Properties first announced a Gringo’s location would open in the Conroe Waterfront Center at I-45 and Drennen Road in...
CONROE, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

How to save plants after a hard freeze

A couple of days of sustained freezing over the holidays might not have been bad as February 2021, but it was enough to require extra care to outdoor plants. Meg Tapp from the Garden Club of Houston spoke to Houston Matters on Thursday on how to identify if your garden suffered during freezing conditions.
HOUSTON, TX

