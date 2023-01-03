Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
THE WRAP: Booker T. Washington earns VYPE Holiday Invitational title
After an array of teams battled their way through the brackets of last week’s VYPE Holiday Invitational powered by Daspit Law -- one of the oldest high schools in the city won the title -- the Booker T. Washington Eagles a winner. The tournament hosted a dozen of Houston’s...
No. 2 Houston eyes improved shooting vs. SMU
The tests will continue unabated for No. 2 Houston, with the Cougars’ ability to manage those weekly challenges providing the
Longtime Houston radio host Randy Lemmon dead at 61
HOUSTON — Longtime Houston radio host and gardening expert Randy Lemmon died Wednesday. He was 61. It was also his birthday. Lemmon passed away due to complications after he had a stroke. Lemmon was a go-to expert for anyone who wanted to know about handling the unique Houston climate....
Mattress Mack Just Put $1.5 Million On The CFP National Championship
Mattress Mack could win $5.55 million if his team wins the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Study: this is the best place to get pasta in Texas
In celebration of this delicious food, Wednesday, Jan. 4, is National Spaghetti Day!
Texas Woman Fined for Barely Going Over the Speed Limit
Come on Texas, was it really worth all this hassle?. Earlier this week, I saw this TikTok about Texas speed limits. Now, I personally don't follow the rules that this girl follows. However, I do technically speed on the road. For instance, you say 55, I'm going 60. I believe we all thought their was some unwritten rule that if you're within that grace period of five miles, you're good. I've stated many time before, the person going 45 on 55 mph road is doing more harm than the person going 60 on that same road.
dmagazine.com
In Texas, Where Cities Can’t Cut Police Spending Without Penalty, Public Safety Reigns
A new study compared criminal justice spending in the country’s largest cities to what they spend on community services like affordable housing, parks and recreation, and mental health programs. Its findings are not particularly surprising: police and public safety remain the largest spend in municipal and county budgets, often dwarfing all other community services.
KENS 5
Locked On Texans: Is Nick Caserio on the hot seat?
The Houston Texans went the full season without a win at home. Is their general manager on the hot seat?
wtaw.com
Baylor Scott & White Planning More Construction Next To Its College Station Hospital
More construction is planned by Baylor Scott & White Health next to their College Station hospital. An amendment to their planned development district was approved during this month’s city council meeting. Anthony Armstrong of the city’s planning office emphasized this is only an amendment to the plan that was...
'You will not cut me out': Lina Hidalgo blasts colleagues at county ceremony
The newly reelected judge took aim at her detractors during an impromptu speech Monday night.
Houston Chronicle
Houston's hottest party is a secret moving disco with only one rule
Close your eyes and imagine illuminating red and purple lighting swirling all around you. Disco balls turn slowly overhead and Houstonians from all walks of life envelop you, dancing to Afrobeat and electronic rhythms pulsing from a set of white stand-up speakers. The people here wear bomber jackets, shiny pants, sparkly shoes, and bell bottoms in varying states of vintage, and they've all come to this place, an undisclosed location on a Saturday night, to gather in a semiannual moving party.
Houston driver among 6 killed after slamming head-on into SUV northwest of Corpus Christi, DPS says
Authorities say a Houston woman tried to overtake an SUV in a no-passing zone when she crashed head-on with a juvenile in the passenger seat.
Scenic Houston neighbor makes waves as No. 6 boomtown in America for 2022
This Houston neighbor's growing population and Montgomery County's strong economy are the reason for its new status as one of the fastest-growing cities in America. See where it landed and other U.S. cities that made the list.
musictimes.com
2023 RodeoHouston Concert Lineup: Performers, Details, How To Get Tickets?
The 2023 RodeoHouston Livestock Show is weeks away, and we're finally getting more details for the upcoming annual entertainment concerts. According to KHOU 11, the 2023 RodeoHouston Livestock Show will run from Feb. 28, 2023, to Mar. 19, 2023, at the NRG Park in Houston, Texas. A few of the...
Navasota Examiner
Murder suspect chase ends in Navasota
The pursuit of a potential murder suspect from Bastrop County ended in Grimes County Jan. 4. Navasota Police Officers responded to reports of a white Nissan Altima traveling southbound on Texas State Highway 6 toward Navasota. Officers staged with spikes awaited the suspect. Northbound and southbound lanes of Hwy. 6 were closed to traffic.
KBTX.com
Murder suspect receiving treatment for self-inflicted gunshot wound following pursuit
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in Bastrop County was chased by law enforcement from Bryan to the Navasota city limits on Wednesday before crashing the vehicle on Highway 6. Traffic on the highway came to a complete stop for...
Gringo's breaks ground on Conroe location
Gringo's has broken ground on the Conroe location next to Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen off I-45 N. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Gringo's Tex-Mex has broken ground in Conroe as of early January. NewQuest Properties first announced a Gringo’s location would open in the Conroe Waterfront Center at I-45 and Drennen Road in...
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo taking leave of absence
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is taking a leave of absence next week to be with her sick grandfather, according to her office. She's heading to Colombia to be with him. It's unclear for how long she'll be gone. Hidalgo will likely miss next Tuesday's...
houstonpublicmedia.org
How to save plants after a hard freeze
A couple of days of sustained freezing over the holidays might not have been bad as February 2021, but it was enough to require extra care to outdoor plants. Meg Tapp from the Garden Club of Houston spoke to Houston Matters on Thursday on how to identify if your garden suffered during freezing conditions.
They’re Here! Target’s Wonderful New Shopping Carts Have Made it to Texas
Ain't nothin' worse than getting a rickety ol' buggy at Target... or Brookshire's... or H.E.B. It's the worst, especially when you don't realize it 'till after your shopping has commenced. Well, check this out, Target in Katy, TX, is rocking some super smooth new model shopping carts. Visited the new...
Comments / 0