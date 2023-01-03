Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Driver indicted in hit & run death of homeless man
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The driver accused of killing a homeless man and then leaving the scene in August was indicted. A Potter County grand jury indicted Casey Curtis Howard last month for accident involving injury or death. Amarillo police said Howard drove up on the median at Georgia...
KFDA
SCAM ALERT: Potter County officials warn of ‘warrant for your arrest’ scam
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new scam in the area. According to officials, on January 6, someone called the Potter County Sheriff’s Office to see if they had a warrant for their arrest. Officials found that the caller...
Potter County Sheriff’s Office reports of scam
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office wanted to warn residents of an ongoing scam where the scammer is calling residents telling them of an outstanding warrant. According to the sheriff’s office, the alleged scam involves the scammer identifying themselves as an employee of the sheriff’s office and telling the person they are […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Crime Stoppers Is On The Hunt For A Suspect
Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Matthew Nunez. Crime Stoppers is looking for 22-year-old Matthew Nunez. He’s wanted on sexual assault of a child and is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. He’s described as being a Hispanic male, 5 feet, ten inches tall....
1 dead after Friday shooting in Tulia
TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Tulia Police Department released information regarding a shooting that left one person dead on Friday. According to a TPD Facebook post, at around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 the department received a call that a person had been shot. Officials said officers arrived on the scene and attempted […]
KFDA
City of Amarillo returning to 2 trash pickups a week for residents
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city has recently announced it will be returning to two trash pickups a week for all residents in Amarillo beginning Monday. The city says they had to hire over 15 drivers to make this possible after nearly five months of once a week pickups. “At...
Women Only! Amarillo Police Department Needing New Officers
Are you female? Have you ever considered entering a law enforcement career? If you said yes to both of those questions, this event is for you. The Amarillo Police Department is hosting a recruiting event on Saturday, January 28th. The event will be held from 8 am - 11 am at the Amarillo Museum of Art. This event is specifically for women who are interested in a career in law enforcement with the Amarillo Police Department.
KFDA
Texas Rangers investigating early morning shooting in Tulia
TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Rangers are assisting in an investigation after the Tulia Police Department requested help on an early morning shooting. DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley has confirmed that there has been a shooting, but details are limited at this time. We will provide updates as they become...
New Capital Murder Indictment For Man Accused Of Killing Amarillo Teacher
Nearly two months after his indictment for murder, an Amarillo man's charge has been upgraded after a Randall County grand jury re-indicted him on a count of capital murder. Erik Mitchell Rivas, 33, is the alleged gunman in the shooting death of Shereena Ann Webster. On August 18th of last year, police were called out to a home at 7200 Athens where they found the 36-year-old elementary school teacher deceased.
kgncnewsnow.com
Street Racing Charges
Thirty-year-old Kevin Van Voris of Amarillo has been arrested for Deadly Conduct, Illegal Street Racing after Amarillo Police were made aware of a youtube channel belonging to him documenting illegal Street Racing. A warrant was served last Thursday on the deadly conduct charge and the warrant was served at his...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Stolen Auto Day" features pair of vehicles stolen during burglary
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the recovery of two vehicles stolen during a residential burglary on New Year's Eve. According to authorities, a 2016 black Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2011 black GMC Sierra were reported stolen during a burglary...
KFDA
‘They are just in tears’: Mothers using banned drug in the U.S., causing serious side effects
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The InfantRisk Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is hearing from women experiencing serious side effects from using the drug, Domperidone. The drug is banned in the U.S., but approved in other parts of the world, such as Canada. It’s used to help with...
Officials release more information on Thursday fire in northeast Amarillo
Update (3:26 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released more information regarding the Thursday morning fire in the 800 block of South Manhattan St. When units arrived around 9:36 a.m., officials reported smoke and heavy fire from the back of the single-story home, according to a news release from the department. Officials also saw […]
Interesting History of the Harry Holland House
Every now and again, you'll be driving around Amarillo and see a very interesting house with interesting architecture. It's not until you start digging into the history of the house that you find out some great history about Amarillo. That's exactly what happened with 2500 S. Van Buren. The home...
KFDA
City of Amarillo hosting informational meeting about homeless shelter
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo will host an informational meeting Thursday to talk about a partnership with a nonprofit to shelter the homeless. The meeting about Transformation Park will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the central library downtown. Transformation Park is planned to include...
Amarillo is One of the Worst Cities for Keeping Resolutions
We have made it into 2023, some people enter the year with expectations, and some don't. The new year brings resolutions for many people, which are goals they aim to achieve in 2023. However, it may be harder for those in Amarillo to keep those resolutions. According to a new...
Former State Rep David Swinford Passes Away In Amarillo
An early loss in 2023 for Northwest Texans. On December 31st, 2022 former State Representative David Swinford passed away at BSA Hospital at the age of 86. Born in Witchita Falls in 1941, Swinford went to university at Texas Tech where he got his Bachelor in Science Degree before moving to Dumas. While living in Dumas Swinford became heavily involved in the agriculture industry. With the help of others, Swinford was able to purchase Moore County Grain, which grew into one of the largest grain companies in the state of Texas.
How About an Amarillo Scare for This Friday the 13th?
You might think we have just time-warped back a bit. It may seem we have rewound back before the New Year, Christmas and Thanksgiving. You would be right, sort of. Just in case you haven't noticed January has a Friday the 13th. Some people are superstitious when it comes to that day. Some businesses take advantage of it and offer some specials. I usually see tattoo places offering Friday the 13th deals.
Local doctor hosts Christmas After Christmas event
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Dr. Rouzbeh Kordestandi, a local plastic surgeon, recently hosted his annual Christmas After Christmas event, giving local children and families from the Greater Amarillo Foster Parent Association, the chance to pick up new shoes. The event occurred in late December at the Amarillo Shoe Carnival location, […]
Top 10 restaurants in Amarillo, according to Yelp
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Whether you’re on a romantic date, catching up with a friend, or having a family gathering, Amarillo is full of delicious restaurants with the perfect atmosphere. Yelp listed the top ten best-reviewed restaurants in Amarillo which included some hidden gems along with well-known eats that have reviewers exclaiming on Yelp, “Best […]
