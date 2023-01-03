ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Breeze

Rhode Island Beekeepers Association announces 2023 Bee School

The Rhode Island Beekeepers Association is once again offering in-person Beginner Beekeeping Courses. The five-week course will begin in late January. The course will cover everything the beginning beekeeper needs to know, and a variety of beekeeping equipment will be displayed and demonstrated. Subjects will include: getting started, the honeybee life cycle, choosing an apiary site, buying bees and equipment, assembly of the hive, installing package bees, catching swarms, nectar sources, bee diseases and pests, hive inspections, and wintering.
ABC6.com

Rhode Islanders encouraged to partake, new tax credits, lower energy bills

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is encouraging Rhode Islanders to take advantage of a new, energy-efficiency tax credit. The credit and rebates went into effect Jan. 1. as a part of the “Inflation Reduction Act” and can provide savings on energy-efficient home improvements. According...
GoLocalProv

Rhode Island Woman of the Year: The Old Boy Network

Just checking — which year is going to be the year of the woman?. In Rhode Island, there were major opportunities for women to achieve top leadership positions in government, business, and non-profits in 2022. It simply did not happen. Women lost ground at the top level. 2022 was...
ABC6.com

Former Rhode Island governor Lincoln Almond passes away

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Almond has passed away at the age of 86. Almond’s passing was confirmed via a statement Tuesday from Gov. Dan McKee. “Gov. Almond often said his number one goal was to make Rhode Island a place where people wanted...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ecori.org

EPA: Rhode Island Hospital Late in Disclosing 2021 Emissions

PROVIDENCE — One of Rhode Island’s biggest emitters of greenhouse gases failed to disclose its 2021 emissions to the Environmental Protection Agency, according to the federal agency. Rhode Island Hospital was flagged in August for failing to report its emissions without a valid reason, according to facility-level data...
Turnto10.com

On Your Dime: Rhode Island truck toll appeal could cost taxpayers millions

In a matter of months, Rhode Island’s appeal to a federal judge’s truck toll ruling will land back in a courtroom, likely costing taxpayers millions of additional dollars. The multi-year legal battle between the state of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Trucking Association into the state’s tolling program ended in September, when U.S. District Judge William Smith sided with the trucking industry by declaring the law unconstitutional.
GoLocalProv

Rhode Island’s Men of the Year: The Showmen

These three men are the embodiment of the saying, “the show must go on.”. Maybe no industry has felt the long-term impacts of the pandemic more than the theatre industry. Theatres across the globe have been devastated. New York’s Broadway has been economically pounded. Some of the best-known and most successful plays have been forced to close.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Lincoln Almond Was a Man of Unusual Integrity - Jim Murphy

I’ll never forget meeting Lincoln Almond in person for the first time at his home in Lincoln in 1994. As a native Rhode Islander, I was, like everyone else, aware of his long tenure as the state’s U.S. Attorney and his successful prosecution of leading crime figures over the years.
GoLocalProv

Happy New Year — 7 Reasons RI Should Be Optimistic About 2023

The University of Rhode Island's top economist, Leonard Lardaro, often discusses the inherent frailty of the Rhode Island economy. He laments that over the past 40 years, Rhode Island has been first into -- and last out of -- recessions. A dynamic Lardaro has dubbed FILO — first in, last...
WPRI

Eye on RI: new year activities

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!. Buy Art Small Works- Over a dozen contemporary Rhode Island-based artists are showcasing their work in the gallery at the WaterFire Arts Center. The “Buy Art” small works holiday show/sale encourages visitors to support local artists by giving the gift of art for the holidays. Opening on Friday, November 25 and runs until Sunday, January 8, 2023. Gallery hours are Wednesday to Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Thursday, 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
WBEC AM

5 Reasons Not to Move to Massachusetts

For those that know me, I've lived in the Baystate all my life. Growing up for the most part was pretty decent. I've never really had any huge complaints about this state other than winter being unpredictable at times. Let's put it this way, us "Northerners" can handle winter more than anyone else can no offense to any of my south friends.
rinewstoday.com

Mastery Martial Arts donates 1,200 toys to children in need

Mastery Martial Arts students, family members, and instructors held a toy drive and participated in Wreaths Across America as a part of a volunteer initiative this holiday season. Mastery collected more than 1,200 toys for children in need across Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. Donation bins were placed in all...
CUMBERLAND, RI
WPRI

Gas prices hold steady in RI, Mass. as national average rises

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The cost of gas has declined slightly in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, even as the national average increased sharply. The average price in Rhode Island is $3.25 per gallon, which is down one penny from last week, according to the latest survey from AAA Northeast. The average in Massachusetts decreased by two cents to $3.35 per gallon.
