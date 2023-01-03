Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Ohio State Coach Has Message For Fans After Taking New Job
An Ohio State coach has taken a new job. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Ohio State assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti is leaving the school for Cincinnati, where he'll be the program's director of football sports performance. He spent six years with the Buckeyes before taking this role. After this was...
Georgia Bulldogs news: Former 5-star target enters portal, no tailgating at SoFi, more
As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare to face TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night, there are lots of stories buzzing around. Former 2020 Georgia target Jordan Burch, a five-star defensive lineman from South Carolina, has decided to enter the transfer portal. Burch was a recruiting focus in Georgia’s 2020 class but ultimately chose to stay home and play for the Gamecocks.
Ohio State basketball: Buckeyes’ inability to handle pressure is a concern for March
The Ohio State basketball team suffered a gut-wrenching loss last night at the hands of the number-one Purdue Boilermakers 71-69. The Buckeyes played great all game until a costly turnover with less than 30 seconds left and a one-point advantage led to brutal defeat. The Buckeyes failed to handle pressure...
Kentucky transfer Justin Rogers DT visiting Miami football this weekend
The Miami football program will host productive Kentucky transfer defensive tackle Justin Rogers this weekend according to Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports. Rogers who has steadily improved throughout his Kentucky career had 60 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks in three seasons with the Wildcats. Rogers will spend...
NFL Playoff picture if a No. 8 seed is added
The NFL is reportedly considering adding an eighth playoff team in each conference with the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game unlikely to be resumed. Here’s what the playoff picture would look like. The NFL world continues to follow updates regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during...
