ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Interfaith Harmony Month begins in Charleston

By Forrest Tucker
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q63CW_0k1oHP0X00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Several events aimed to bring Charlestonians together and learn about different religions are set to begin the first week in January.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and children from seven faith groups will read a proclamation on Tuesday morning to officially start Interfaith Harmony Month for its fourth year.

“Our goal has been inclusivity, understanding and getting deep into the nitty-gritty of the different faith traditions. But, also creating lighthearted and lovely events for people to gather, congregate and learn about the different faith traditions,” said Dena Fokas Moses, the President of the Charleston Interreligious Council.

Many of the events will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who led people during the Civil Rights Movement.

“It’s really important that this Interfaith Harmony Month is during the month that we also celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr,” said Moses. “His life was modeled and influenced by a person of another faith in Mahatma Gandhi.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rTkuq_0k1oHP0X00

Other events include an Introduction to Buddhism, Interfaith Perspectives at the Hindu Temple, and the seventh Annual Food and Faith Program.

Observance of the month started under former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and has lasted through the COVID-19 pandemic in Charleston.

“In December of 2019 we had a huge gathering of faiths and had our first Interfaith Harmony Month,” said Moses. “It originally started ten years ago in South Carolina.”

The Charleston Interreligious Council said this month is key to spreading their goals of inclusivity and unity. When the council started in 1979, it built bridges between the Christian and Jewish communities in the Lowcountry.

“Interfaith Harmony Month is an opportunity to get to know our communities,” said Moses.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Summerville man celebrates 106th birthday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville man celebrated his 106th birthday this Christmas. Mr. Roosevelt Thomas turned 106 on Christmas Day. Thomas was born on December 25, 1916 in Bishopville, South Carolina. Roosevelt and his seven siblings grew up on a farm in Lee County. As a young man, he...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Commission on History considering a 1919 race riot marker

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Commission on History is working on a plaque on a downtown corner marking a 1919 race riot that killed three black Charleston residents and left dozens injured. In 1919 racial tensions were high across the county. During what is often called the “Red Summer”,...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Alexander’s new work on slavery includes nod to Charleston

Nationally acclaimed poet Kwame Alexander will bring his just-published children’s book, An American Story, next week to Charleston in a fitting stop about its subject: slavery. As will be illustrated later this year on a global scale when the International African American Museum opens, Charleston’s port received a greater...
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Hussey Gay Bell, Charleston Expands with the Hires of Godwin and Gaul

Charleston, SC – Hussey Gay Bell is pleased to announce the hires of Civil Supervisor, Mr. William “Bret” Godwin, PE and Civil Designer, Mr. Joseph Gaul, EIT. Bret joins the firm with experience designing and managing industrial, commercial, residential, healthcare, public safety, transportation, and water and wastewater projects. He will manage and oversee design efforts for the firm’s civil projects in multiple markets including industrial, commercial, residential, education and government. Bret obtained a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Old Dominion University and is a Registered Professional Engineer in South Carolina. He is also a retired Naval Officer with over 21 years of active-duty service.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston hosts 157th annual Emancipation Proclamation Day Parade

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On New Year’s Day, 160 years ago, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing all slaves in southern slave states. The City of Charleston started a parade to commemorate the historic proclamation in 1866 and the parade is still running to this day. The 157th Emancipation Proclamation Day Parade kicked […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Mount Pleasant forming new citizen-led green commission

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie says the commission is being formed to keep the town beautiful and green. Mount Pleasant leaders say they are working to conserve greenspace throughout town. “We have a lot of natural resources in Mount Pleasant,” Haynie said, “and we’re skirted by them. Marsh on three […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Putting on a different uniform

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police Patrol Officer Trevon Sanders has a daily duty to serve and protect his native North Charleston. “Honestly this moment right now, I know this is real I’m actually about to go back and play football,” said Ptl. Sanders. The former prep star at Garret Tech, Sanders worked […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor dies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Aylor, 41, died in his home Monday, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The Charleston Police Department is investigating his death, O’Neal said. The cause and manner of his death are...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
ccjdigital.com

ATS Logistics acquired by Charleston port behemoth

ATS Logistics, a Charleston, S.C.-based provider of transportation and warehousing services, has been acquired by Harbor Logistics, an asset-based provider of transportation, truck/rail transload and warehousing services also based in Charleston. Under Micah Mallace, president of Harbor Logistics and the former Chief Commercial Officer of the Port of Charleston, the...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Career expo, job fair coming to Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several Lowcountry agencies are sponsoring a career expo and job fair January 10 in Moncks Corner. The South Carolina Department of Social Services, Father to Father Inc., and Goodwill will host the event at Father to Father Inc. (235 N. Highway 17) from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Black Food Truck Festival Presents Battle of the Bands

The Black Food Truck Festival presents The Battle of the Bands at The Music Farm, located at 32 Ann Street, Charleston, SC. Come sing, dance, and party to the live sounds of 90’s, Hip Hop and R&B, Funk & Soul, and Pop. Tickets are on sale now for the Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend event on Sunday, January 15.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CPD: 3 juveniles shot in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Wednesday evening shooting in West Ashley. According to CPD, there was a heavy law enforcement presence on the 2000 block of Applebee Way shortly before 6:00 p.m. Police said that three juveniles were shot, but their injuries...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

C-17s take flight over the Ravenel Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large C-17 formation flew over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge on Thursday as part of a Joint Base Charleston training exercise. The formation of more than 20 C-17 aircraft from the 437th Airlift Wing traveled north over the bridge from the direction of the Atlantic Ocean where they first organized […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

15 comedians coming to Charleston this year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The new year will be full of laughs as a slew of popular comedians make their way to Charleston in 2023. Many comedy icons and those who have risen to fame through social media like TikTok and YouTube will head to the Lowcountry for shows in both North Charleston and Charleston. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Former ‘Gullah, Gullah Island’ star Ron Daise retires from role at Brookgreen Gardens

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Ron Daise, best known for his role in the mid-1990s children’s television series, ‘Gullah, Gullah Island,’ has retired as vice president of creative education at Brookgreen Gardens in Georgetown County. A company representative said that during his time with the botanical garden – which offers a sculpture garden and wildlife […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy