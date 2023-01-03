Read full article on original website
NIBC LaPorte Invitational: Derik Queen, Jayden Ross, Gus Yalden and Matas Buzelis standout on day one
LaPorte, Indiana -- The NIBC rolled the ball out on Thursday to start off a three-day weekend of hoops at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium. The three games of action featured Montverde Academy, Wasatch Academy, Long Island Lutheran, Sunrise Christian, La Lumiere and Bishop Walsh. Amongst the teams were more than...
WLKY.com
Jeffersonville and New Albany basketball getting ready for rivalry game
INDIANA — The latest renewal in one of the longest-running series in Indiana boys high school basketball is Friday night. New Albany and Jeffersonville are still as fierce of rivals as they were in the first game which was in 1909. Hear from both teams coaches in the player...
Northrop girls roll Northridge in top ten matchup
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 6 Northrop crushed 4A no. 9 Northridge 66-27 at Mark Schoeff Gymnasium on Wednesday night to headline area prep basketball action in northeast Indiana. Neveah and Saniya Jackson each tallied 15 points to pace the Bruins. Northrop improves to 12-1 on the season with the win. The Bruins […]
Ohio State Coach Has Message For Fans After Taking New Job
An Ohio State coach has taken a new job. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Ohio State assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti is leaving the school for Cincinnati, where he'll be the program's director of football sports performance. He spent six years with the Buckeyes before taking this role. After this was...
NOLA.com
Flau'jae Johnson, acclaimed recruit and rapper, brings charisma to LSU women's basketball
Freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson brings energy to the LSU women’s basketball team, whether breaking down a defense or lining up for the team photo. On Tuesday she was off to the side while most of the team was seated in front of the camera. Looking into her cell phone to make some last checks of her face and hair, she added a series of funny faces that had teammates and bystanders snickering.
WATCH: All-American Bowl Day 2 Practice Film of Notre Dame LB Drayk Bowen
SAN ANTONIO — 247Sports is on-site at the 2023 All-American Bowl, which is the premier high school All-Star Game featuring the top class of 2023 prospects from across the country. Here is some footage from day two of Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean four-star linebacker and Notre Dame signee Drayk Bowen.
NOLA.com
Jose Alvarado says the Pelicans are 'OK being that crazy team' in the NBA
After Naji Marshall threaded a bounce pass through the Houston Rockets’ defense to Trey Murphy for a dunk, Jose Alvarado reacted by going berserk on the New Orleans Pelicans’ bench. Alvarado flapped his arms and ran onto the court. The game was less than five minutes old, and...
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Hawks win back-to-back 2A Sectional games
Pike County Central punched its ticket to the Kentucky 2A Sectional championship game following a 56-53 win over Floyd Central on Wednesday night. Jaylon Rigdon finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds as the Hawks improved to 9-4. He also went over 2,000 career points. Jaden Stewart followed with 19...
thunderboltradio.com
Local Sports: Friday, January 6
The Lady Vols improved to 3-0 in Southeastern Conference play, taking an 80-69 win over Mississippi State in Thompson-Boling Arena last night. Tess Darby finished the game with 13 points and four 3 pointers while senior guard Jordan Horston led Tennessee setting a new season high of 27 points and 14 rebounds marking her fourth double-double.
SBLive Indiana high school boys basketball Power 25 rankings (Jan. 3): Cathedral faces Illinois No. 1 on Friday
By Mike Clark Unbeaten Ben Davis continues to roll through a strong schedule, while Noblesville Tournament champ Lawrence Central and Munster enter the rankings. • PREVIOUS RANKINGS: DEC. 20 | DEC. 27 Here's a look at the SBLive Power 25 boys basketball rankings (with records through ...
