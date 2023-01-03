ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WANE 15

Northrop girls roll Northridge in top ten matchup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 6 Northrop crushed 4A no. 9 Northridge 66-27 at Mark Schoeff Gymnasium on Wednesday night to headline area prep basketball action in northeast Indiana. Neveah and Saniya Jackson each tallied 15 points to pace the Bruins. Northrop improves to 12-1 on the season with the win. The Bruins […]
MIDDLEBURY, IN
The Spun

Ohio State Coach Has Message For Fans After Taking New Job

An Ohio State coach has taken a new job. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Ohio State assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti is leaving the school for Cincinnati, where he'll be the program's director of football sports performance. He spent six years with the Buckeyes before taking this role. After this was...
COLUMBUS, OH
NOLA.com

Flau'jae Johnson, acclaimed recruit and rapper, brings charisma to LSU women's basketball

Freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson brings energy to the LSU women’s basketball team, whether breaking down a defense or lining up for the team photo. On Tuesday she was off to the side while most of the team was seated in front of the camera. Looking into her cell phone to make some last checks of her face and hair, she added a series of funny faces that had teammates and bystanders snickering.
BATON ROUGE, LA
mountain-topsports.com

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Hawks win back-to-back 2A Sectional games

Pike County Central punched its ticket to the Kentucky 2A Sectional championship game following a 56-53 win over Floyd Central on Wednesday night. Jaylon Rigdon finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds as the Hawks improved to 9-4. He also went over 2,000 career points. Jaden Stewart followed with 19...
PIKEVILLE, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Local Sports: Friday, January 6

The Lady Vols improved to 3-0 in Southeastern Conference play, taking an 80-69 win over Mississippi State in Thompson-Boling Arena last night. Tess Darby finished the game with 13 points and four 3 pointers while senior guard Jordan Horston led Tennessee setting a new season high of 27 points and 14 rebounds marking her fourth double-double.
TENNESSEE STATE

