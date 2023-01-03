ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans' Mike Vrabel talks Josh Dobbs starting in Week 18

By Mike Moraitis
 3 days ago
On Monday, the Tennessee Titans made the announcement we were expecting them to ahead of a Week 18 do-or-die game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Duval.

During his Monday presser, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel revealed that last week’s starting quarterback, Josh Dobbs, would start the season finale in Jacksonville that will determine the AFC South champion.

“Josh will be our quarterback,” Vrabel said. “I’ve talked to both quarterbacks and let them know that Josh will be our quarterback for this week and Malik [Willis] has to continue to prepare like a starter. I am fairly confident Malik is going to do something to help us win in this football game. So, I am hopeful — and I know he will — continue to prepare like he has and continue to improve throughout practice.”

Dobbs completed 20-of-39 passes for 232 yards, one touchdown, one pick, and he lost a fumble during the Week 17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Most importantly, he was clearly an upgrade over Willis.

“I thought he was decisive, and he did a nice job of progressing through when we gave him time,” Vrabel said of Dobbs. “I thought he tried to take the opportunity and run with it and lead. I just think he gives us the best chance right now.”

Of course, this has left some questions surrounding Willis’ future after the rookie struggled in his three starts in place of an injured Ryan Tannehill.

“The message to Malik is to continue doing what he has been doing, which is continue to study, continue to use the practice reps to his advantage, to help the game slow down for him when he is out there,” Vrabel said. That is the most important thing.”

Tennessee and Jacksonville will meet on Saturday night, with kickoff set for 7:15 p.m. CST.

