The spider plant or aircraft plant, Chlorophytum comosum, is a common houseplant found in homes and workplaces. These lovely houseplants need relatively little upkeep, which is why they are so popular. They may be cultivated under a variety of circumstances, including various lighting levels and climates. Since this plant is non-toxic, it is also well-liked by those who have small children or cats and dogs. Just as well, the spider plant was included first on NASA’s list of efficient air cleaners. To put it simply, the spider plant has quite a few benefits in addition to being pretty!

2 DAYS AGO