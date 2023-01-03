ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

ClutchPoints

Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins highlight depleted Warriors absences vs. Pistons

The Golden State Warriors will look to extend their season-long winning streak on Wednesday night absent not just a leading MVP candidate and elite 3-and-D wing, but also multiple key rotation players. A silver lining of that unfortunate reality? Golden State just earned an instant-classic victory with the exact same active roster it will have against the young, rebuilding Detroit Pistons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Golden State plays Orlando in non-conference play

Orlando Magic (14-25, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (20-19, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic visit Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors in non-conference play. The Warriors are 17-3 in home games. Golden State averages 16.1 turnovers per...
ORLANDO, FL
ClutchPoints

Klay Thompson ponders Warriors future after 54-point masterpiece

Klay Thompson turned back the clock on Monday night, erupting for 54 points and 10 triples when his woefully short-handed team needed him most. The result wasn’t just the Golden State Warriors’ instant-classic 143-141 win over the Atlanta Hawks in double overtime, but the seventh game of Thompson’s illustrious career he’s dropped 50-plus points and the seventh time he’s drained at least 10 three-pointers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

