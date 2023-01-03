Read full article on original website
Related
Andrew Wiggins return timetable for Warriors revealed after massive Stephen Curry update
It looks like it’s not only Stephen Curry who could make his return to the Golden State Warriors soon. Andrew Wiggins, who has been dealing with an adductor injury and a non-COVID illness, could be back as early as this week up to the next. The Warriors made the...
Klay Thompson is finally going back to his roots from the midrange and it's helping the Warriors steady the ship
Expectations for Klay Thompson have been relatively low compared to what they were four or five years ago. And of course they have — the guy tore both his ACL and his Achilles in consecutive years. Nobody should expect him to be an All-Star again. But there’s no denying...
Draymond Green’s magic pass to Klay Thompson in 54-point outburst has Warriors fans very confused
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had a performance that reminded us of how potent he was before the injuries that sidelined him for two seasons, exploding for 54 points in a 143-141 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in double overtime Monday night. Whenever Thompson has the shooting stroke going,...
Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins highlight depleted Warriors absences vs. Pistons
The Golden State Warriors will look to extend their season-long winning streak on Wednesday night absent not just a leading MVP candidate and elite 3-and-D wing, but also multiple key rotation players. A silver lining of that unfortunate reality? Golden State just earned an instant-classic victory with the exact same active roster it will have against the young, rebuilding Detroit Pistons.
NBA Names Willie Green Western Conference Coach Of The Month
Willie Green was named Western Conference coach of the month.
His return looming, Warriors' Curry to be re-evaluated Saturday
Golden State star Stephen Curry is scheduled to be re-evaluated for his left shoulder subluxation on Saturday, and the Warriors are hopeful he will be able to return next Friday as the team starts a six-game road trip in San Antonio.
FOX Sports
Golden State plays Orlando in non-conference play
Orlando Magic (14-25, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (20-19, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic visit Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors in non-conference play. The Warriors are 17-3 in home games. Golden State averages 16.1 turnovers per...
Klay Thompson ponders Warriors future after 54-point masterpiece
Klay Thompson turned back the clock on Monday night, erupting for 54 points and 10 triples when his woefully short-handed team needed him most. The result wasn’t just the Golden State Warriors’ instant-classic 143-141 win over the Atlanta Hawks in double overtime, but the seventh game of Thompson’s illustrious career he’s dropped 50-plus points and the seventh time he’s drained at least 10 three-pointers.
Comments / 0