Sturgis, MI

wincountry.com

Deceased body located in Cass County field: Authorities investigating

CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deceased body was found by deputies around 1:15 Thursday afternoon, January 5. The body was located in a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 in Lagrange Township. Authorities say the...
CASS COUNTY, MI
wincountry.com

Kalamazoo County man wins $500,000 lottery prize

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Kalamazoo County man turned a $10 prize into a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s 5X Multiplier instant game. the Michigan Lottery announced Wednesday that the 50-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 8994 Shaver Road in Portage.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
wincountry.com

Calhoun Commissioners sworn in, Kathy-Sue Vette chosen as chairperson

MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The seven Calhoun County Board of Commissioners were sworn in for their new terms on Thursday night. Among those taking their oaths were new commissioners Monique French from District 2 and Diane Thompson from District 6. The Commissioners selected Kathy-Sue Vette as the chairperson for...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI

