wincountry.com
Deceased body located in Cass County field: Authorities investigating
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deceased body was found by deputies around 1:15 Thursday afternoon, January 5. The body was located in a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 in Lagrange Township. Authorities say the...
AUDIO: Hard feelings remain over the handling of KDPS chief Coakley’s dismissal
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The firing of former Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley has the leader of the Kalamazoo’s NAACP asking questions. Coakley was let go after a month’s long investigation into the Chief’s behavior. Kalamazoo NAACP President Wendy Fields says they...
Kalamazoo County man wins $500,000 lottery prize
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Kalamazoo County man turned a $10 prize into a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s 5X Multiplier instant game. the Michigan Lottery announced Wednesday that the 50-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 8994 Shaver Road in Portage.
Calhoun Commissioners sworn in, Kathy-Sue Vette chosen as chairperson
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The seven Calhoun County Board of Commissioners were sworn in for their new terms on Thursday night. Among those taking their oaths were new commissioners Monique French from District 2 and Diane Thompson from District 6. The Commissioners selected Kathy-Sue Vette as the chairperson for...
