Soccer-Benfica’s Fernandez missed training without permission, says coach Schmidt
(Reuters) – Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez travelled back home to Argentina last weekend and missed training without permission, coach Roger Schmidt said on Thursday amid reports linking him with Chelsea. The 21-year-old midfielder, who won the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar, joined the Portuguese club in July but...
Soccer-Ronaldo not in Al Nassr’s squad for Al Tai game
(Reuters) – Cristiano Ronaldo was not included in Al Nassr’s squad for Friday’s Saudi Professional League match against Al Tai, amid media reports that the Portugal forward was going to make his debut despite having a two-match suspension. The 37-year-old will miss his first two domestic games...
Soccer-FA Cup game a chance to rest Kane, says Spurs assistant manager
LONDON (Reuters) – Tottenham Hotspur could rest striker Harry Kane for Saturday’s FA Cup third-round match at home to third-tier Portsmouth but they are currently short of attacking options, assistant manager Cristian Stellini said. Forwards Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison and central midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur are all ruled out...
Cricket-Sri Lanka beat India to leave T20 series squared
(Reuters) – Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka and opener Kusal Mendis scored half-centuries before their bowlers put the brakes on the Indian batting unit to seal a 16-run win in the second Twenty20 international and level the series at 1-1 on Thursday. Chasing 207 runs to win at the...
