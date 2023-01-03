Read full article on original website
Delete this popular task manager app right away if you're an Android User
Experts are recommending to delete the Todo Day Manager app, where scammers can gain access to private messages, information through two-step verification codes.
2 Data-Sharing Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete From Your iPhone Immediately
There are a number of apps that are well-known data snatchers. In other words: they accumulate as much personal data as they can on you and turn around and (usually) sell it to advertisers. Even though the list of great offenders extends far beyond just two, if one of your New Year’s goals is to beef up your personal tech security, Tech Security Expert Irene Graham, co-founder of Spylix, shares a few major offenders to get you started. Here are two data-sharing apps security experts say you should delete from your iPhone immediately.
makeuseof.com
How to Delete Your Incognito Mode History and Protect Your Privacy
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're like most people, you use the incognito browsing mode when you want to keep your browsing history private. But did you know that incognito mode isn't actually private?
How to Make Your Phone (Nearly) Impossible to Track—and Keep Personal Information Safe
Let’s face it: At best, most of us are reliant on our phones these days. (At worst, we’re downright addicted.) But do you ever consider the things your smartphone knows about you? You may know how to tell if your computer has been hacked and what hackers can do with your cell phone number, but are you clued in to common smartphone security threats and data-tracking measures? Knowing the risks may have you wondering how to make your phone impossible to track.
WTVF
Consumer Reports: The hidden cost of free sports streams? Scams and malware.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether it’s World Cup soccer or the NFL, many sports fans want to watch their games from the comfort of their couch. But what if you don’t get the channel or network your game is on?. You might be tempted to turn to...
Update: ‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’
This updated post was originally published on November 24, 2021. If you really want to know which iPhone apps are worth your time and which are actually stealing battery power and data from you, there’s no one better to ask then an Apple tech expert. While we probably all know (all too well) the fallbacks of using an app like Facebook or Snapchat and the battery-consuming risks of streaming apps, there are other apps that fly under the radar and are just as risky when it comes to privacy and security. We spoke with not just one, but two Apple experts, to get the low-down on apps they recommend that all iPhone users delete from their phones ASAP.
Security Experts Agree: This Is The One Sharing Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off
Your iPhone’s shared settings can be incredibly convenient, but they can also pose huge security risks — which isn’t surprising given how you are submitting personal info to the world at large. Your best defense in this case is a strong offense that includes turning off certain shared settings to boost your tech security measures. Tech Specialist Vickers Carter, founder of MobileKoto, weighs in with the one shared setting you should always have turned off.
Millions of iPhone owners urged to check ‘hidden mode’ that can keep you safe
YOUR iPhone has a special mode that can help to keep you safe online. It's used to defend yourself when you think you're being targeted by hackers. Being victimised by hackers is very serious, and it's not always easy to know what to do. But cyber-experts have urged iPhone owners...
TechSpot
How to remove yourself from the internet
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Cybercrime has been on the rise for years, and 2022 has been no exception. Hackers and scammers typically do a lot of background research on their victims before moving in with a targeted attack. You might be surprised what they (or anyone) can find just by typing your name or number into a search engine.
technewstoday.com
How to Spot a Phishing Email
Phishing emails usually impersonate a bank, financial services, email, and cloud service provider and attempt to steal sensitive information from a user. These sorts of scams are generally not targeted attacks but are conducted by sending emails to a large group at once. Sometimes it becomes difficult to detect phishing...
Android Authority
How to video call between Android and iPhone
Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
People are using VPN’s to save money online
Virtual Private Networks, or VPNs, are a type of technology that allows users to securely connect to the internet through an encrypted, private connection. In recent years, VPNs like NordVPN have become increasingly popular for a variety of reasons, including their ability to save people money.
ZDNet
What is VPN split tunneling and should I be using it?
A VPN is a service that protects your privacy and security by encrypting your all of your traffic and hiding your IP address. Bad actors (criminals, invasive advertisers, etc.) will see the VPN's IP address instead of yours, if they spy on your online activities. Likewise, anyone attempting to intercept your traffic will find it useless due to built-in encryption. VPNs can also circumvent regional lockouts on online content, letting you stream shows and movies that aren't normally available in your country or region.
Business Insider
How to use the secret conversation feature in Facebook Messenger to keep your chats as private as possible
To create a secret conversation on Messenger, start a new chat and tap the lock icon. Messenger's secret conversations are encrypted, meaning not even Facebook can read them. Secret conversations are only available in the Messenger mobile app, not the website. Over the past few years, encrypted messaging apps like...
Warning for Facebook users as app fined $400m over ‘breach of your privacy’ – how you’re affected
THE company behind Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp has been fined an eyewatering $414million (£347million) for breaking EU data rules. It could mean that Facebook and Instagram users will see fewer targeted ads in the future. The ruling by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) on Wednesday gives Facebook parent...
WhatsApp adds proxy support to help users get around internet shutdowns
WhatsApp is debuting official proxy support for users all over the world, the company announced in a blog post on Thursday. As the company explains, this will allow all WhatsApp users to access the messaging service even if their connection is blocked. After finding a proxy, those users will connect...
americanmilitarynews.com
Google Home speakers allowed hackers to spy on users: Report
To the average user, modern technology is a benefit to our lives. We’ve become accustomed to using smart devices to make our lives easier, allowing everything from ordering our groceries to controlling our appliances. Each of these devices functions on a relatively simple API structure; plainly put: the software...
Quartz
Meta’s personalized ads violate privacy, an EU court ruled
Meta was fined €390 million ($414 million) on Wednesday after a top European Union privacy regulator ruled the technology company’s policy of using private user information to personalize ads on Facebook and Instagram violated new data protection laws. The decision, announced by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC), gives the company three months to comply.
