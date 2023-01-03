ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

shefinds

2 Data-Sharing Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete From Your iPhone Immediately

There are a number of apps that are well-known data snatchers. In other words: they accumulate as much personal data as they can on you and turn around and (usually) sell it to advertisers. Even though the list of great offenders extends far beyond just two, if one of your New Year’s goals is to beef up your personal tech security, Tech Security Expert Irene Graham, co-founder of Spylix, shares a few major offenders to get you started. Here are two data-sharing apps security experts say you should delete from your iPhone immediately.
makeuseof.com

How to Delete Your Incognito Mode History and Protect Your Privacy

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're like most people, you use the incognito browsing mode when you want to keep your browsing history private. But did you know that incognito mode isn't actually private?
Reader's Digest

How to Make Your Phone (Nearly) Impossible to Track—and Keep Personal Information Safe

Let’s face it: At best, most of us are reliant on our phones these days. (At worst, we’re downright addicted.) But do you ever consider the things your smartphone knows about you? You may know how to tell if your computer has been hacked and what hackers can do with your cell phone number, but are you clued in to common smartphone security threats and data-tracking measures? Knowing the risks may have you wondering how to make your phone impossible to track.
shefinds

Update: ‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’

This updated post was originally published on November 24, 2021. If you really want to know which iPhone apps are worth your time and which are actually stealing battery power and data from you, there’s no one better to ask then an Apple tech expert. While we probably all know (all too well) the fallbacks of using an app like Facebook or Snapchat and the battery-consuming risks of streaming apps, there are other apps that fly under the radar and are just as risky when it comes to privacy and security. We spoke with not just one, but two Apple experts, to get the low-down on apps they recommend that all iPhone users delete from their phones ASAP.
shefinds

Security Experts Agree: This Is The One Sharing Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off

Your iPhone’s shared settings can be incredibly convenient, but they can also pose huge security risks — which isn’t surprising given how you are submitting personal info to the world at large. Your best defense in this case is a strong offense that includes turning off certain shared settings to boost your tech security measures. Tech Specialist Vickers Carter, founder of MobileKoto, weighs in with the one shared setting you should always have turned off.
TechSpot

How to remove yourself from the internet

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Cybercrime has been on the rise for years, and 2022 has been no exception. Hackers and scammers typically do a lot of background research on their victims before moving in with a targeted attack. You might be surprised what they (or anyone) can find just by typing your name or number into a search engine.
technewstoday.com

How to Spot a Phishing Email

Phishing emails usually impersonate a bank, financial services, email, and cloud service provider and attempt to steal sensitive information from a user. These sorts of scams are generally not targeted attacks but are conducted by sending emails to a large group at once. Sometimes it becomes difficult to detect phishing...
Android Authority

How to video call between Android and iPhone

Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
Nick Davis

People are using VPN’s to save money online

Virtual Private Networks, or VPNs, are a type of technology that allows users to securely connect to the internet through an encrypted, private connection. In recent years, VPNs like NordVPN have become increasingly popular for a variety of reasons, including their ability to save people money.
ZDNet

What is VPN split tunneling and should I be using it?

A VPN is a service that protects your privacy and security by encrypting your all of your traffic and hiding your IP address. Bad actors (criminals, invasive advertisers, etc.) will see the VPN's IP address instead of yours, if they spy on your online activities. Likewise, anyone attempting to intercept your traffic will find it useless due to built-in encryption. VPNs can also circumvent regional lockouts on online content, letting you stream shows and movies that aren't normally available in your country or region.
BGR.com

WhatsApp adds proxy support to help users get around internet shutdowns

WhatsApp is debuting official proxy support for users all over the world, the company announced in a blog post on Thursday. As the company explains, this will allow all WhatsApp users to access the messaging service even if their connection is blocked. After finding a proxy, those users will connect...
americanmilitarynews.com

Google Home speakers allowed hackers to spy on users: Report

To the average user, modern technology is a benefit to our lives. We’ve become accustomed to using smart devices to make our lives easier, allowing everything from ordering our groceries to controlling our appliances. Each of these devices functions on a relatively simple API structure; plainly put: the software...
ILLINOIS STATE
Quartz

Meta’s personalized ads violate privacy, an EU court ruled

Meta was fined €390 million ($414 million) on Wednesday after a top European Union privacy regulator ruled the technology company’s policy of using private user information to personalize ads on Facebook and Instagram violated new data protection laws. The decision, announced by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC), gives the company three months to comply.

Comments / 0

