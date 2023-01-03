Read full article on original website
Marion Loretta McFetridge
Marion Loretta McFetridge, 97, of Oil City, PA, passed away Wednesday January 4, 2023 at UPMC-Mercy. Born in Bradford, PA., on Jan. 29, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Tobias & Loretta Nick Lutz. She was married to Samuel D. McFetridge and he preceded her in death. A...
Gerald C. “Jerry” Thornton
Gerald C. “Jerry” Thornton, 69, of Marienville, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023 while at UPMC Shadyside following a period of declining health. Born on August 2, 1953, in Kane, he was the son of the late Edward C. and Frances Kosinski Thornton. He was a graduate of East...
Jacqueline A. “Jackie” Lepley
Jacqueline A. “Jackie” Lepley, 64, of Franklin, passed away at 9:18 A.M. Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Collins Hospice House after a sudden and unexpected illness. Born in Franklin on June 18, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Wayne and Concetta Talone Harton. She was...
Mary Louise “Kitty” Bright
Mary Louise “Kitty” Bright, 77, of New Bethlehem, died on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital following an illness. Born July 15, 1945 in Greensburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Nicolas Shaffer and Mary Ulicny Shaffer Lucas. She was a graduate of...
Alvin Leroy “Mike” Best
Alvin Leroy “Mike” Best, 79, of West Freedom, Parker, Pa, passed away Saturday evening (12-31-22) at UPMC- Pittsburgh following a brief illness. Born at Belltown (Piney Twp.), Clarion Co., Pa, on October 2, 1943, he was the son of the late Richard E. and Helen A. Johnston Best.
Linda L. Hall
Linda L. Hall, 68, of Franklin, died peacefully January 3, 2023, after an extended illness, at The Caring Place in Franklin. Born December 20, 1954, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie Blauser Miller. Linda attended Cranberry High School. She was a very good...
Theresa J. “Dolli” Macejko
Theresa J. “Dolli” Macejko, 87, passed away on Saturday evening, December 31, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Franklin, PA. Theresa, affectionately known as “Dolli”, was born in her home, June 11, 1935 in Ellwood City, PA, a daughter of Silvio “Sam” D. and Antoinette R. Maino Alfonso.
Coroner Christina Rugh: Tackling a Thankless Job With Grace
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Christina Rugh, serving as Venango County Coroner since 2014, has one of the most necessary jobs in our community, and the one that most people want nothing to do with. I sat down for an interview with Christina in the back of Iron Furnace Coffee...
Services Set for Melissa A. Roxberry
Melissa A. Roxberry, 48, of Oil City, PA, passed away in her home unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2022. Services will take place on Saturday January 7, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. in the Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City. Memorials may be made to the Oil City Salvation Army Meal...
Susan M. Stiller
Susan M. Stiller, 68, a resident of Sugarcreek Station, passed away at 12:10 A.M. Monday Jan. 2, 2022 after an extended illness. Born July 29, 1954 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of Lois Welms Stiller and the late Leo Stiller. Susan was a graduate of Oil City...
John Joseph “Buckeye” Stepulla
John Joseph “Buckeye” Stepulla died on January 3, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born on February 4, 1933, in Seminole to the late John W. and Virginia (Chiavacci) Stepulla. He was married to Mary Ann (Adams) Stepulla who preceded him in death on...
Missing Shippenville Teen Found Safe
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A local teen who recently ran away from her Shippenville residence has been found. According to Clarion-based State Police, 16-year-old Kira Shaffer, of Shippenville, has been safely located. No further details have been released. State police say Shaffer ran away from her residence sometime between...
Twilla Lorraine Snyder
Twilla Lorraine Snyder, of Dempseytown, R#1 Cooperstown, died on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville. She was born on September 30, 1926 in Oakland Township, the daughter of the late Haven and Gladys (Brown) Prichard. She graduated from the last graduating class of...
abc27.com
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
Midge Ilene Barlett
Midge Ilene Barlett, 74, of St. Petersburg, passed away Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023 at Highland Oaks at Water Run with her loving husband by her side. Midge was born in McKeesport on November 7, 1948. She was the daughter of the late Edward E. and Genevieve A. Stich Verner.
Trisha M. Potter
Trisha M. Potter, 53, of Sligo, PA, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at her home. She was born on April 19, 1969 in Brookville, PA, the daughter of Glenn and Louise (Greenawalt) Terwint. Trisha loved her dogs and visiting with her friends on the phone. She enjoyed baking,...
Shirley Louise Stoudt Buchholz
Shirley Louise Stoudt Buchholz, 86, of Oil City, passed away recently on January 3, 2023, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Born on January 11,1936, she was the daughter of the late Everett E. and Margaret A. Stoudt. She graduated from Oil City High School, class of 1954. She...
A NEW HOME: Former Venango Catholic Star Lily Homan Lands at North Clarion and Has Helped Wolves Get Off to 10-0 Start
FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT/D9) — For a time, Lily Homan felt homeless. She was without a school. Without a team. Without a place to call her own. It was an uncomfortable feeling for Homan, who felt adrift in a vast sea of unknowns and uncertainties. For two years, Homan...
Metro News
Suspect in PA cop shooting was former Morgantown High student
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The man accused of killing a police chief and injuring another officer in a shooting near Pittsburgh was formerly a student at Morgantown High School, where he was arrested and charged with threatening a teacher nearly a decade ago. Aaron Lamont Swan, Jr, 28, was the...
Community Service Officer Michelle McGee Retires After Two Decades of Service
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – After 20 years of service with the Pennsylvania State Police, Community Service Officer Michelle McGee is retiring. (Pictured Above: Officer Michelle McGee, center, at Coffee With a Cop in October at Coffee In Between in Franklin. Photo credit: @psptroopepio.) McGee began her career with the...
