Despite the disappointing loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal, Jim Harbaugh does have Michigan rolling right now. The Wolverines are coming off back to back wins over Ohio State, Big Ten titles and appearances in the CFP. The maize and blue are also recruiting pretty well and are absolutely killing it in the transfer portal. Because of that, a trio of defender have decided to step into the transfer portal and it's pretty easy to see why. Each player that is leaving Michigan, has at least four same-age or younger players ahead of them on the depth chart.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO