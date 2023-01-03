Read full article on original website
Identity of ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ from Ohio State-Georgia game revealed
College athlete Catherine Gurd opened 2023 with a new moniker. Gurd ushered in the new year on Saturday by going viral after attending the College Football Playoff semifinal between Georgia and Ohio State. The Xavier University lacrosse player was featured on the broadcast, with someone later posting on TikTok, “Someone find me this girl from Ohio State… for the love of god.” In a video shared Monday on her own TikTok page, Gurd confirmed internet speculation that she was the “Peach Bowl Girl” in question, captioning a clip, “When you kick off 2023 with a new name.” Gurd previously addressed the attention...
Football World Is Furious With National Title Game Announcement
SoFi Stadium won't allow a sporting tradition before Monday's College Football National Championship. Jake Crain posted an email from the event stating that tailgating is prohibited in the stadium's parking lot. The decision has agitated football fans, some of whom responded as if they'd been deprived of a constitutional right.
Ohio State makes massive move after Georgia loss
The Ohio State Buckeyes ended their season on Saturday when they fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in an instant classic. Much of the reason the Buckeyes ultimately lost to the Bulldogs was the play of its secondary as Ohio State surrendered 42 points in the game, including 17 points in the last 10 minutes of the game to blow a multi-score lead. But it looks like the Buckeyes are already making some moves to fix the defense.
Elite 5-star recruit from Georgia makes bold statement about Tennessee Vols football
2024 five-star linebacker Sammy Brown revealed his top six schools this week (via On3) and he included the Tennessee Vols, along with Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Oklahoma. Brown, 6-foot-2.5/225 lbs from Jefferson, GA, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 1 linebacker in the nation...
Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett
In the SEC when they say it just means more, they mean it. Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge slammed Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Ainge, who hosts his own radio show, went IN on the Georgia quarterback. “You know who I can’t stand though? Stetson Bennett,” said former Tennessee quarterback Monday on “The Erik Ainge Show.” Read more... The post Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Florida State loses star running back to NCAA Transfer Portal
The Seminoles' backfield took a hit on Tuesday afternoon.
Ohio State Coach Has Message For Fans After Taking New Job
An Ohio State coach has taken a new job. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Ohio State assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti is leaving the school for Cincinnati, where he'll be the program's director of football sports performance. He spent six years with the Buckeyes before taking this role. After this was...
CBS Releases New College Basketball Top 25 After Major Upset
After a wild weekend in college basketball, there's a new No. 1 atop CBS' latest Top 25 rankings. The previously top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers stumbled against Rutgers in Monday night's surprising loss, opening the door for Houston to regain its position as America's top-ranked team. Here's a look at CBS' latest...
Ohio State Lands Commitment From Top ACC Transfer
The Ohio State Buckeyes have landed a major transfer in this year's class. Former Syracuse safety Ja'Had Carter announced his transfer decision on Tuesday, joining Ryan Day's program as a highly-touted addition. Carter announced his decision with a statement on Twitter. Carter was an immediate-impact DB for Syracuse as a...
Miami offensive tackle transfer lists Florida State in top-four
Could the Seminoles add another transfer along the offensive line?
Former Oklahoma QB Named Tennessee Offensive Coordinator
A former Sooners signal-caller will be the new offensive coordinator under fellow former OU quarterback Josh Heupel.
Alabama Kicker Will Reichard Reverses Decision on 2023 Season
The senior was a Lou Groza Award finalist in 2022.
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Football World Reacts To The Viral Tulane Fan
During the Cotton Bowl on Monday afternoon, a nervous Tulane fan went viral with just 38 seconds remaining. The fan who went viral was frantically biting her nails as Tulane trailed 45-39 to USC. A few moments later, Tulane scored the go-ahead touchdown to beat USC and win the Cotton...
Michigan Football Under Investigation, Charges Expected Soon
There is no indication that the case involves severe allegations of misconduct.
Football World Wants National Championship Game Moved
Few things go together like big college football games and tailgating. Unfortunately, for the biggest college football game of the 2022-23 season, there will be no tailgating. SoFi Stadium announced that tailgating will not be allowed in the parking lots prior to Monday night's game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU.
3 College Football Programs Named 'Losers' Of Bowl Season
The college football bowl season is nearly over, which means it's time to reflect on the season at hand. With a full slate of games to reflect on, 247Sports named the winners and losers of the bowl season. Unfortunately, three college football programs were on the losing side. 1) Purdue:
Look: Football World Reacts To Herschel Walker's Message
Herschel Walker's political career might have flamed out, but the legendary college football star hasn't given up his fandom. Saturday night, the legendary college football running back showed his support for Georgia. Georgia topped Ohio State, 42-41, in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl. Following the game, Walker...
Trio Of Defenders Hit The Transfer Portal
Despite the disappointing loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal, Jim Harbaugh does have Michigan rolling right now. The Wolverines are coming off back to back wins over Ohio State, Big Ten titles and appearances in the CFP. The maize and blue are also recruiting pretty well and are absolutely killing it in the transfer portal. Because of that, a trio of defender have decided to step into the transfer portal and it's pretty easy to see why. Each player that is leaving Michigan, has at least four same-age or younger players ahead of them on the depth chart.
