Brackenridge police chief's wife: 'I'm literally broken'

The wife of slain Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire expressed heartbreak Tuesday as she and her family grieve the loss of the longtime officer.

“I am literally broken. I just want someone to tell me this nightmare is over,” Ashley McIntire posted to her public Facebook page.

Justin McIntire, 46, was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Brackenridge after he and other officers pursued a suspect wanted for a probation violation. An unnamed Tarentum officer was shot in the leg during the confrontation, authorities said.

Ashley McIntire posted two photos, including one of her kissing her husband on the cheek and another of the police processional line escorting her husband’s body Monday night on Route 28.

According to the life events section on her Facebook page, the couple married Aug. 9, 2013.

Describing McIntire as her best friend, she wrote that her entire world was gone “in the blink of an eye.”

“He was my person. I love you with all my heart. Until we meet again,” she wrote in the post.

Friends and family reacted with messages of support and condolences.

• Brackenridge police chief fatally shot, Tarentum officer injured after pursuit

• Father hailed as hero after scuffle with man who killed Brackenridge chief

“My deepest sympathy to you and your beautiful family. You have the entire community supporting all of you during this difficult time,” read one post.

“There truly are no words. I have no words. We are all praying so hard right now for you, the kids, your families,” said another post.

Justin McIntire was named chief in 2018.