ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brackenridge, PA

Brackenridge police chief's wife: 'I'm literally broken'

By Joyce Hanz
Valley News Dispatch
Valley News Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IgnAW_0k1oG9XH00

The wife of slain Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire expressed heartbreak Tuesday as she and her family grieve the loss of the longtime officer.

“I am literally broken. I just want someone to tell me this nightmare is over,” Ashley McIntire posted to her public Facebook page.

Justin McIntire, 46, was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Brackenridge after he and other officers pursued a suspect wanted for a probation violation. An unnamed Tarentum officer was shot in the leg during the confrontation, authorities said.

Ashley McIntire posted two photos, including one of her kissing her husband on the cheek and another of the police processional line escorting her husband’s body Monday night on Route 28.

According to the life events section on her Facebook page, the couple married Aug. 9, 2013.

Describing McIntire as her best friend, she wrote that her entire world was gone “in the blink of an eye.”

“He was my person. I love you with all my heart. Until we meet again,” she wrote in the post.

Friends and family reacted with messages of support and condolences.

• Brackenridge police chief fatally shot, Tarentum officer injured after pursuit

• Father hailed as hero after scuffle with man who killed Brackenridge chief

“My deepest sympathy to you and your beautiful family. You have the entire community supporting all of you during this difficult time,” read one post.

“There truly are no words. I have no words. We are all praying so hard right now for you, the kids, your families,” said another post.

Justin McIntire was named chief in 2018.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man holds Eat'n Park employees and manager hostage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is facing charges after police said he fired shots then walked into an Eat'n Park and held two employees and a manager hostage. Pittsburgh police said they got a call about shots fired on Banksville Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. When they got there, a victim told officers a man he didn't know passed by him in a parking lot and fired at least three shots. Police said the suspect then went into the nearby Eat'n Park and took the employees and managers hostage. Officers were directed to a back office and police said they quickly detained and arrested the suspect. Police did not release the suspect's identity but said he's facing multiple charges. Eat'n Park Restaurants spokesperson Courtney Caprara released a statement, saying no one was injured. "A situation that began elsewhere was resolved safely at the Banksville Road Eat'n Park this afternoon," Caprara said. "We commend our team members for their swift action. Their knowledge of our security procedures and calm demeanor enabled authorities to apprehend the suspect without injury. We are grateful to the police on the scene for their immediate response."Three shell casings and a firearm were recovered, police said. The investigation is ongoing. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Valley News Dispatch

Man fired shots at postal worker in Pittsburgh, police say

Pittsburgh police are investigating the shooting Thursday of a postal carrier in Pittsburgh. Martinel Humphries, 28, was arrested and faces multiple charges in connection with the incident, police said. A U.S. Postal worker told police he was delivering mail just after 2 p.m. in the 200 block of Waldorf Street in Pittsburgh’s Perry North when a man, later identified as Humphries, shot at him at least three times.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman fatally stabbed in South Side Slopes identified

PITTSBURGH — A woman found stabbed to death in her South Side Slopes home has been identified. Tarae C. Washington, 47, was found in her Arlington Avenue home Thursday, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Pittsburgh police were called to investigate before 7 p.m. Family members told police...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man faces drug charges after woman claims he brought her a three-tiered candle stand in a plastic bag that he said was a gift

An Ohio man was arrested and charged after a woman claims  he brought her a three-tiered candle stand in a plastic bag that he said was a gift. Christopher Scott Mattern, from Jefferson County, is being charged with aggravated possession of drugs and burglary, both felonies, and misdemeanor possession of drug abuse instruments.  Mattern, 38 […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
wccsradio.com

POLICE REPORTS: THEFT, CRASH

State police are continuing to investigate a theft that happened last month at a home in West Kittanning Borough. Troopers were initially dispatched on December 5th at 10:50 AM after receiving a call from 87-year-old Tillie Anderson of Harrison Street. She told police that $7000, all in $100 bills, was missing from her home. State police took a close look at the house and saw no signs of forced entry. Anderson told police that she believed a family member stole the money.
KITTANNING, PA
wtae.com

Staff members injured in incident with patient at Indiana County hospital

Two hospital staff members injured a man is facing charges after an incident in Indiana County last week. State police say Shawn Lee Lyman has been charged following the incident last Friday at Indiana Regional Medical Center. The 50-year-old allegedly became combative with hospital staff members while being discharged. Police...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Valley News Dispatch

Valley News Dispatch

Tarentum, PA
1K+
Followers
37
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley News Dispatch

Comments / 0

Community Policy