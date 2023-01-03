ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NJ

fox5ny.com

Mask mandates return at several NJ schools districts

NEW JERSEY - Students in several school districts across New Jersey are back from winter break, and back to wearing masks in classrooms. Beginning Tuesday, students and staff in Paterson must wear masks indoors, along with students in the Passaic School District, which reinstated the policy before winter vacation. The...
PATERSON, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Applications now open for the 2023 Utzinger-Vellekamp Scholarship

Hackensack Riverkeeper, the citizen-steward of the Hackensack River Watershed, is pleased to announce it is accepting applications for the 2023 Utzinger-Vellekamp Scholarship. Now in its twentieth-third year, the program honors the memory of two founding Trustees who passed away while actively serving on the organization’s board. Established in 2001...
HACKENSACK, NJ
myveronanj.com

Angela Grasso, VHS ’72

Ms. Angela Marie Grasso, 68, died peacefully on January 3, 2023 in Morristown. Visiting will take place in the Prout Funeral Home (370 Bloomfield Ave, Verona) on Saturday, January 7, from 2 to 5 p.m. Born and raised in Newark, Ms. Grasso moved to Verona in 1956. She graduated from...
VERONA, NJ
Shore News Network

Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students

PATERSON, NJ – It was back to 2020 for students in Patterson and Passaic this week as local school districts across the state returned to forced mask mandates for students, staff, and faculty. Paterson’s school district educates 25,000 students, the fourth largest in New Jersey. Camden schools also returned to mask mandates on Tuesday. Paterson and Camden join the Passaic school district, which began requiring face masks on December 21st. There are 6,800 students in Camden. Governor Phil Murphy however said the political environment is preventing a return to a state mask mandate. “We don’t want to mandate things that The post Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students appeared first on Shore News Network.
PATERSON, NJ
myveronanj.com

Holton To Serve In Peace Corps

Caleigh Holton, who graduated Verona High School with the Class of 2017, is headed to Tanzania with the Peace Corps. Holton will be among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency pulled nearly 7,000 volunteers out of their assignments in more than 60 countries when COVID-19 began.
VERONA, NJ
insidernj.com

Shabazz Lands Gig in the Adams Administration

The former Deputy Director of Economic and Housing Development (EHD) for the city of Newark has landed a job in Mayor Adams’ administration in NYC. Al-Tariq Shabazz is now the Director of Fair Housing Policy and Investments at the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). A graduate of...
NEWARK, NJ
myveronanj.com

Car Flips Over Hilltop Embankment

The attempted car theft Sunday night didn’t go exactly as planned. Just after midnight, Verona Police Department Officer Brian McMahon responded to a call for assistance from the North Caldwell police about a stolen vehicle. McMahon found it parked on Hilltop Drive and called for backup. Officer McMahon and...
VERONA, NJ
BET

Missing Princeton Student Misrach Ewunetie’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Mercer County, N.J. prosecutors announced on Dec. 28 that Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student who went missing for several days before being found on the campus grounds, died by suicide. A statement from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s office said the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner’s office determined her death...
PRINCETON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Newark Beth Israel appoints medical director of heart transplant, mechanical circulatory support, advanced heart failure

Dr. Claudia Gidea was appointed medical director of heart transplant, mechanical circulatory support and advanced heart failure at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, according to a recent announcement. An accomplished clinician, Gidea brings more than 20 years of research, innovation and clinical expertise to the Advanced Heart Failure Treatment and...
NEWARK, NJ
metro-magazine.com

NJ TRANSIT Exploring Options for Hudson-Bergen Light Rail System

NJ TRANSIT announced it is preparing for the upcoming procurement for the operation and maintenance of the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail system by hosting an industry forum on Jan. 11. Since its inception in 2000, the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail has operated under the initial design-build-operate-maintain (DBOM) contract. As that contract gets...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Paterson, N.J. trying to get out ahead of nasty tripledemic

PATERSON, N.J. -- With the holidays behind us, the so-called "tripledemic" is showing no sign of letting up.More and more kids and adults are coming down with COVID, the flu and RSV, and patients are flooding into emergency rooms and pharmacies.At Paramus Pharmacy, a steady stream of customers have been on the hunt for cold meds and COVID tests."We have more flu than we actually have COVID. Head congestion, things of that nature," one customer said.The recent wave of infections and a new COVID variant led pharmacist Manish Pujara to reinstate a mask mandate in the pharmacy. It's a pandemic-era...
PATERSON, NJ
goleader.com

Family Spreads Awareness In Honor of Their Son

WESTFIELD — When David Kabakow, 23, awoke on the morning of August 3, 2015, something felt off. “He said he wasn’t feeling well and had decided to stay home from work,” David’s mother, Robin Kabakow, said, speaking with The Westfield Leader last week. “I wasn’t that concerned. I think I went to the gym, maybe ran to the grocery store, but when I came home, his fever was up to 103.5 and he had a terrible cough.”
WESTFIELD, NJ
PIX11

Baby girl found safe; dad in custody: NJ officials

VINELAND, N.J. (PIX11) — Authorities have found a 7-month-old girl who was last seen with her father in New Jersey on Wednesday, canceling an Amber Alert that was issued Thursday morning, officials said. “The child has been safely located,” according to a tweet from Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office. The father, Ramon Rivera, 22, was taken […]
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations

If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
PASSAIC, NJ

