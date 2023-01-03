Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentCorrie WritingBrooklyn, NY
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degreeKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
As a Nurse Strike Approaches, NYC Hospitals Begin Relocating Sick Infants And Diverting Back AmbulancesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
fox5ny.com
Mask mandates return at several NJ schools districts
NEW JERSEY - Students in several school districts across New Jersey are back from winter break, and back to wearing masks in classrooms. Beginning Tuesday, students and staff in Paterson must wear masks indoors, along with students in the Passaic School District, which reinstated the policy before winter vacation. The...
Applications now open for the 2023 Utzinger-Vellekamp Scholarship
Hackensack Riverkeeper, the citizen-steward of the Hackensack River Watershed, is pleased to announce it is accepting applications for the 2023 Utzinger-Vellekamp Scholarship. Now in its twentieth-third year, the program honors the memory of two founding Trustees who passed away while actively serving on the organization’s board. Established in 2001...
myveronanj.com
Angela Grasso, VHS ’72
Ms. Angela Marie Grasso, 68, died peacefully on January 3, 2023 in Morristown. Visiting will take place in the Prout Funeral Home (370 Bloomfield Ave, Verona) on Saturday, January 7, from 2 to 5 p.m. Born and raised in Newark, Ms. Grasso moved to Verona in 1956. She graduated from...
Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students
PATERSON, NJ – It was back to 2020 for students in Patterson and Passaic this week as local school districts across the state returned to forced mask mandates for students, staff, and faculty. Paterson’s school district educates 25,000 students, the fourth largest in New Jersey. Camden schools also returned to mask mandates on Tuesday. Paterson and Camden join the Passaic school district, which began requiring face masks on December 21st. There are 6,800 students in Camden. Governor Phil Murphy however said the political environment is preventing a return to a state mask mandate. “We don’t want to mandate things that The post Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students appeared first on Shore News Network.
COVID cases are rising in NJ: Free test kits are now available
With COVID cases on the rise across New Jersey the Hunterdon County Health Department will host a free test kit distribution event on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to Hunterdon County Commissioner Shaun C. Van Doren, no registration is required. Households will get up to four rapid antigen test kits.
myveronanj.com
Holton To Serve In Peace Corps
Caleigh Holton, who graduated Verona High School with the Class of 2017, is headed to Tanzania with the Peace Corps. Holton will be among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency pulled nearly 7,000 volunteers out of their assignments in more than 60 countries when COVID-19 began.
insidernj.com
Shabazz Lands Gig in the Adams Administration
The former Deputy Director of Economic and Housing Development (EHD) for the city of Newark has landed a job in Mayor Adams’ administration in NYC. Al-Tariq Shabazz is now the Director of Fair Housing Policy and Investments at the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). A graduate of...
baristanet.com
Montclair Family Creates Memorable Meals and Moments with Meet Me At Madison’s
Montclair, NJ – It’s having an official opening Thursday, but Meet Me At Madison’s, a new cafe bistro at Watchung Plaza that opened at the end of November, is already fast becoming one of Montclair’s culinary gems. Their motto is “Time Beautifully Filled” and we can’t...
roi-nj.com
Holy Name receives $3.3M appropriation to launch graduate medical education program
Holy Name received a $3.3 million federal appropriation to launch a new graduate medical education program in the U.S. Senate omnibus bill signed by President Joe Biden. The funding couldn’t come at a better time, as New Jersey (like the rest of the country) faces a critical shortage of physicians.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Nov. 21-27, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Nov. 21-27, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
fox5ny.com
NY, NJ residents moving out in high numbers in 2022, but to where?
NEW YORK - The annual 2022 United Van Lines National Movers study is out but it wasn't good news for New Jersey or New York. The Garden State ranked first on the list of Most Moved From States, with New York listed as third. JERSEY CITY, NJ - JANUARY 1:...
myveronanj.com
Car Flips Over Hilltop Embankment
The attempted car theft Sunday night didn’t go exactly as planned. Just after midnight, Verona Police Department Officer Brian McMahon responded to a call for assistance from the North Caldwell police about a stolen vehicle. McMahon found it parked on Hilltop Drive and called for backup. Officer McMahon and...
BET
Missing Princeton Student Misrach Ewunetie’s Cause Of Death Revealed
Mercer County, N.J. prosecutors announced on Dec. 28 that Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student who went missing for several days before being found on the campus grounds, died by suicide. A statement from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s office said the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner’s office determined her death...
roi-nj.com
Newark Beth Israel appoints medical director of heart transplant, mechanical circulatory support, advanced heart failure
Dr. Claudia Gidea was appointed medical director of heart transplant, mechanical circulatory support and advanced heart failure at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, according to a recent announcement. An accomplished clinician, Gidea brings more than 20 years of research, innovation and clinical expertise to the Advanced Heart Failure Treatment and...
metro-magazine.com
NJ TRANSIT Exploring Options for Hudson-Bergen Light Rail System
NJ TRANSIT announced it is preparing for the upcoming procurement for the operation and maintenance of the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail system by hosting an industry forum on Jan. 11. Since its inception in 2000, the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail has operated under the initial design-build-operate-maintain (DBOM) contract. As that contract gets...
Paterson, N.J. trying to get out ahead of nasty tripledemic
PATERSON, N.J. -- With the holidays behind us, the so-called "tripledemic" is showing no sign of letting up.More and more kids and adults are coming down with COVID, the flu and RSV, and patients are flooding into emergency rooms and pharmacies.At Paramus Pharmacy, a steady stream of customers have been on the hunt for cold meds and COVID tests."We have more flu than we actually have COVID. Head congestion, things of that nature," one customer said.The recent wave of infections and a new COVID variant led pharmacist Manish Pujara to reinstate a mask mandate in the pharmacy. It's a pandemic-era...
goleader.com
Family Spreads Awareness In Honor of Their Son
WESTFIELD — When David Kabakow, 23, awoke on the morning of August 3, 2015, something felt off. “He said he wasn’t feeling well and had decided to stay home from work,” David’s mother, Robin Kabakow, said, speaking with The Westfield Leader last week. “I wasn’t that concerned. I think I went to the gym, maybe ran to the grocery store, but when I came home, his fever was up to 103.5 and he had a terrible cough.”
Baby girl found safe; dad in custody: NJ officials
VINELAND, N.J. (PIX11) — Authorities have found a 7-month-old girl who was last seen with her father in New Jersey on Wednesday, canceling an Amber Alert that was issued Thursday morning, officials said. “The child has been safely located,” according to a tweet from Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office. The father, Ramon Rivera, 22, was taken […]
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
Comments / 0