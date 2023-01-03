Read full article on original website
Aunt Pleads For Help In Disappearance Of 7-Year-Old Nephew And Baltimore Police Wait Five Years To Start Investigation
3 Delicious Pizza Places in Columbia
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in Baltimore
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot wounds
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baltimore
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore squeegee plan takes effect Tuesday, collaborative members anticipate immediate results
The mayor's initiative to get squeegee workers off Baltimore streets begins Tuesday morning with a comprehensive plan that provides job training and wraparound support services. Officials billed the plan as a work in progress, but members of the Mayor's Squeegee Collaborative said they anticipate immediate results. | PDF: Read the...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore students switch to virtual learning amid flooded schools
More than 1,000 Baltimore City students returned to school virtually Tuesday after frozen pipes burst, seriously damaging two schools, among others. Frederick Douglass High School is one of two high schools that were closed due to flooding. Work crews have been on the job since the weekend, trying to clean up flooded classrooms and hallways on at least three floors in one wing at Douglass.
foxbaltimore.com
City and community leaders host employment event for Baltimore youth
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Friday afternoon at 3:00 PM, Baltimore City, business and community leaders partner together to host a personal development event for young people. The Playbook Kick-Off event, presented by Mayor Brandon M. Scott’s Squeegee Collaborative, will provide residents ages 14-24 with access to job opportunities and resources.
thermtide.com
MCPS determines 2023-24 school year calendar
At its Dec. 6 meeting, the Montgomery County Board of Education (BOE) approved a recommended 2023-2024 academic calendar. According to Bethesda Magazine, Superintendent of Schools Monifa B. McKnight’s main goals were to “maximiz[e] uninterrupted learning time,” “decreas[e] number of early release days,” “improv[e] math and literacy skills” and “increas[e] staff professional development opportunities.” It incorporated recommendations from the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future legislation and the recent countywide Antiracist System Audit.
foxbaltimore.com
In 2022, Project Baltimore investigations get results, prompt change
Baltimore County, Md. (WBFF) — For nearly six years, Project Baltimore has remained committed to investigating local school systems to keep parents and taxpayers informed of what is happening in the classroom and how their tax dollars are being spent. In 2022, many school districts faced difficult setbacks, including...
foxbaltimore.com
Howard County Exec. Calvin Ball named Maryland Association of Counties President
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball was elected as the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) President at the Annual meeting and Board Installation of the MACo Winter Conference. Howard County Office of Public Information Administrator Mark Miller said Ball is the first MACo president from Howard County...
foxbaltimore.com
Recent Maryland Law requires AED plan at middle, high schools
A bill passed during the last legislative session in Annapolis requires middle and high schools across Maryland to have Automated External Defibrillator (AED) usage plans at athletic venues. The move was made after the death of Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School student Elijah Gorham. The football player died in 2021...
foxbaltimore.com
Some blame Popeyes, others blame City Schools after 5 students shot Wednesday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City leaders and city residents were quick to point fingers over who bears responsibility after Wednesday’s mass shooting at Edmondson Village Shopping Center. The violence left a 16-year-old dead and four other teenagers injured. All five victims were students at Edmondson Westside High School who...
WJLA
New MCAP results show Maryland students are struggling to recover to pre-pandemic levels
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — New numbers are coming in that seem to show the academic crisis in the classroom isn’t going away. Students are still struggling, especially when it comes to math. That students suffered academically during the pandemic and virtual learning has been well documented....
mymcmedia.org
State Del. Korman Chosen Majority Leader of House
Delegate Marc Korman, D-District 16, is the new majority leader of the House of Delegates in Annapolis. He succeeds Eric Luedtke, who resigned as delegate to work in the Governor-Elect Wes Moore administration. Korman of Bethesda was first elected in 2014 and was chosen in 2018 to lead the Montgomery...
Bay Net
Four Seniors Represent CCPS In 2022-2023 Maryland Student Page Program
LA PLATA, Md. – Four Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) seniors are representing the school system this year in the Maryland General Assembly’s Student Page Program. They are seniors Jordyn Davis, Gabrielle Moore, Madeleine Schmidt and Vernon Stover. Each of this year’s selected participants are leaders among CCPS...
'Mega Millions' Players In Virginia, Maryland Holding On To Uncashed $1M Tickets
The DMV proved to be the place to play “Mega Millions” as two winning $1 million tickets are burning a hole in lottery players’ pockets in Virginia and Maryland to kick off the new year.There was no grand prize-winning $785 million jackpot winner on Tuesday, Jan. 3, but one winning seven-figure “Me…
marijuanamoment.net
Maryland Lawmakers’ Marijuana Workgroup Looks At Ways To Address Market Demand Following Legalization
Maryland lawmakers convened for another marijuana legalization workgroup meeting on Thursday, with members hearing from cannabis policy experts about market demand considerations once a regulated systems of sales launches. The House Cannabis Referendum and Legalization Workgroup—which was formed in 2021 by Speaker Adrienne Jones (D)—listened to a presentation from the...
foxbaltimore.com
Chesapeake Bay water receives D+, according to 2022 report
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation released its 2022 State of the Bay report, Thursday. The biennial evaluation graded the Bay and its watershed at a D+, unchanged from the 2020 score. Efforts to restore the Bay are struggling to reduce agricultural pollution. Urban and suburban polluted runoff...
The United States Postal Service is hiring right here in Maryland
USPS staff will be on hand to assist applicants with information on available positions and to answer questions about starting pay and benefits.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Feasibility study called off for 10,000-seat soccer stadium in Baltimore after Right to Dream organization bows out
The organization that agreed to study the feasibility of a 10,000-seat soccer stadium and academy in Baltimore, touted last year as a possible addition to Port Covington, has withdrawn from pursuing the project. Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) executive vice president Gary McGuigan told its board Tuesday that the organization that...
Nottingham MD
Maryland town ranked among best places in U.S. to find a job
BALTIMORE, MD—With the unemployment rate at 3.7 percent and employers planning to hire 15 percent more new graduates from the Class of 2023 than they did from the Class of 2022, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2023’s Best Places to Find a Job. One Maryland town made the list.
mymcmedia.org
3 Elementary Schools Named Healthiest in MCPS
Montgomery County Public Schools wellness committee proclaimed Burtonsville, Glen Haven and S. Christa McAuliffe elementary schools the healthiest schools in the district. The winners in the First Annual MCPS Healthy Schools Award went to schools that advance core policies relating to equity, diversity and inclusion; increase family and community engagement; bolster physical education and activity; strengthen social-emotional health and cultivate staff wellbeing, according to a post in MCPS’ bulletin.
fox5dc.com
How much do you have to make to be middle class in the DMV?
It’s not a secret, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are all expensive places to live. Housing isn’t cheap. Just going to the grocery store will set you back. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to residents who were shocked to find out how much money you have to make to be considered middle class in the DMV.
Classes Canceled After Student Murdered Near Baltimore High School
Classes have officially been canceled for a Baltimore high school after a group of students were shot, one fatally, during a lunch break at a nearby Popeyes, according to school officials. The principal of Edmondson-Westside High School, Karl E. Perry, released a statement on Wednesday, Jan. 4…
