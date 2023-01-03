ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mary123beth
2d ago

I drink alot of water and have been for years. I don't drink alcohol or any kind of pop, probably about 25 yrs or more. There is a danger, though. Too much water depletes the sodium in your body, which your heart does need. After passing out several times, it was found my sodium levels were dangerously low. I still drink water, always will, but now I have a Gatorade every day, it has sodium in it. Just remember, too much of a good thing isn't always so good.

Donald Quick
2d ago

I have a kidney disorder that's all I do is drink water all day and it keeps you young. There's lots of ppl out there who have no idea they're constantly dehydrated especially during winters here in Minnesota.

Catherine Waters
2d ago

30 years ago, a young beautiful woman was selling anti-aging cream at the mall while chugging a bottle of water.I passed, pointing at the water, said THAT is the best anti-aging product ever. She winked, I winked.

