Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
Soaring Into the 70s Tomorrow | 1/5PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - While most of today saw mostly sunny skies, clouds are starting to increase out west. We’re looking at mostly cloudy conditions overnight and as a result temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will only drop into the upper 30s to low 40s. (A big difference compared to the 20s we saw this morning!) A few sprinkles are possible late tonight and tomorrow morning. Clouds will somewhat clear throughout the day and through the afternoon we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will warm into the upper 60s to low 70s. Remember, the average normal high temperature for early January is 53 degrees. Look for south winds tomorrow at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts into the mid 20s.
kswo.com
Fantastic Early-January Weather Today & Tomorrow | 1/4 AM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Yes, it is still winter despite what the last few days have felt like, and that coat will be needed again this morning with freezing temperatures across Texoma. This won’t last for long, quickly warming up above freezing once the sun rises above the horizon. You can’t ask for better weather today as afternoon temperatures will be hanging around average for this time of year in the mid 50s, along with tons of sunshine, dry air, and light northwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.
kswo.com
Lexie Walker named First Alert Chief Meteorologist
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We are excited to announce a familiar face will be taking on a new role at 7News starting Tuesday, as Lexie Walker becomes our new First Alert Chief Meteorologist, making her the only female chief based in Oklahoma!. Lexie joined the 7News team in 2019 and...
kswo.com
Evacuations ordered as California storm knocks out power; Midwest hit with snow, ice
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials in California ordered evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018 as a huge storm barreled into the state Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain that threatened widespread flooding and knocked out power to more than 100,000 people. The...
kswo.com
Rollover on Cache shuts down eastbound traffic
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is currently working to identify two suspects in connection to the theft of an air conditioning unit from Bethel Assembly of God on Dec. 9, according to a Facebook post. Kiowa Co. WWII Airman officially accounted for. Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST.
kswo.com
Doc Tate Nevaquaya portrait by native Lawton artist to hang in Oklahoma State Capitol
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Native American artist and Lawton native has joined a long list of legendary artists, after being commissioned to immortalize Doc Tate Nevaquaya in a portrait for the Oklahoma State Capitol. A member of the Comanche Nation, Nocona Burgess was close with Nevaquaya, knowing him as...
kswo.com
Lt. Gov. Pinnell selected for 2023 Rodel Fellowship
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell is one of only 24 state and local leaders to be selected from across the U.S. to participate in a highly selective leadership development program, the Class of 2023 Rodel Fellowship. According to a press release from Lt. Gov. Pinnell’s office,...
kswo.com
Rep. Hilbert elected first full term as Speaker Pro Tempore of the OK House of Representatives
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Rep. Kyle Hilbert (R) of Bristow was elected to his first full term as Speaker Pro Tempore of the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Tuesday, according to an Oklahoma House of Representatives press release. A representative of House District 29 since 2016, Hilbert was elected...
Comments / 0