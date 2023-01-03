LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - While most of today saw mostly sunny skies, clouds are starting to increase out west. We’re looking at mostly cloudy conditions overnight and as a result temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will only drop into the upper 30s to low 40s. (A big difference compared to the 20s we saw this morning!) A few sprinkles are possible late tonight and tomorrow morning. Clouds will somewhat clear throughout the day and through the afternoon we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will warm into the upper 60s to low 70s. Remember, the average normal high temperature for early January is 53 degrees. Look for south winds tomorrow at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts into the mid 20s.

19 HOURS AGO