Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey Seafood Restaurant Gets National Attention As The State’s Best
At this point, it should never come as a surprise to any of us that a New Jersey restaurant is being praised on a national level, and this time around, it's one of our amazing seafood restaurants. One of the most famous things about New Jersey is our shoreline. We...
Foodies Say You Must Eat At These Two New Jersey Restaurants In 2023
There is nothing worse than being ready for a killer meal and the food is mediocre at best. The best way to prevent that is to listen to word-of-mouth reviews. Foodies agree that these are two New Jersey spots that you have to try in 2023!. If you are in...
Visit This Small New Jersey Town For The Absolute Perfect Day Trip
New Jersey is known for a lot of things, but what really sets us apart from other states is all of our unique small towns, and one town is getting some serious props for being one of the best places in the state to visit for a day trip!. There's...
Yum! Is This the Best “Sunday Gravy” in All of New Jersey?
So there is always a bit of debate as to what "Sunday Gravy" is called. Some would say "red sauce" while others might say "tomato sauce". In addition, maybe you call it pasta sauce or spaghetti sauce. No matter what you call it I think we can all agree that it is delicious. Does your family still do Sunday night dinner with maybe spaghetti and meatballs, topped off with Mom's "Sunday Gravy"? For me growing up it was more likely an Irish favorite like pot roast and potatoes on our Sunday night lol.
The 5 weirdest places in New Jersey that you’ve never seen
Listen, there’s a whole magazine and a website devoted to it: Weird New Jersey. And people can’t get enough of it. One of the greatest things about our state is that we do have some sites worth visiting that are creepy, weird or have some sort of unusual aspect to them.
New Jersey’s Must Try Delicious Sandwich Shop is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
This is a topic I think we can all agree on, sandwiches. I think the majority of us will agree that they are delicious and we can agree no matter what the "style". To be honest we all have our favorites and possibly the "hoagie" or "sub" sandwich may be the most popular form of a sandwich. Of course, folks might vote for the "club sandwich" or a "grilled cheese" or maybe even the good ole' "peanut butter and jelly". Side note, I like how the English refer to a "grilled cheese" as "cheese on toast" lol sounds tasty.
This Beautiful Restaurant Has Been Named The Most Historic In New Jersey
We love history here in New Jersey, and we really love a great restaurant. So, when you combine the two, you have a must-visit place. So what is the New Jersey restaurant that experts say is the most historic in the whole state?. There are so many amazing New Jersey...
This Is Why New Jersey Is Obsessed With Guy Fieri
So what is Guy Fieri’s secret sauce? New Jersey is literally obsessed with him. I’ve seen the proof. All we have to do is write about him and our ratings go through the roof. So I did a deep dive into who the hell this Guy really is to figure out why we all want to be his BFF.
The Most Expensive Restaurant in New Jersey Will Break the Bank
When eating out I'm perfectly fine grabbing a sub from Wawa. No hassle. In and out. But every once and a while you have to treat yourself, and your partner or guests. Last month my girlfriend and I went to Morton's Steakhouse. We had heard rave reviews from everybody, so...
Top 5 donut shops in NJ
Who doesn't love donuts? If you really have a sweet tooth, you owe it to yourself to avoid the big chains and stop by one of New Jersey's best bakeries. Of course, every time I post a list like this I get - not quite 'hate mail' - but let's call it 'angry mail.
OMG! Are You Up For Pete & Elda’s Pizza Eating Challenge in Neptune, NJ
"There’s no better feeling in the world than a warm pizza box in your lap". Pizza is a topic I think everyone enjoys and whenever I write about pizza it seems you at home enjoy the stories and find the info delicious. This time around my story may or may not be your kind of thing. It's all about eating pizza and it's a lot of pizza.
How Do Brutal New Jersey Winters Rank Against The Rest Of The Country?
We are bracing for another New Jersey winter, and most of us have been dreading it since the last beach umbrellas got lifted. There is no question that New Jersey was built to be a summer place. Even inland sections thrive in the summer, but by some weird twist of fate, we get some long nasty winters around here. Or do we?
What? The Best Bakery in New Jersey is at a Gas Station
It's true, a delicious bakery at a gas station in New Jersey, only in New Jersey. I had to ask friends about this and if they've ever been there. To my surprise, a whopping YES, several times is what I've heard. What?. Why haven't I ever heard of this bakery...
Foodie Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best Place For Cheap And Hearty Pasta
New Jersey has had a long-running love affair with pasta. We love to cook it, we love to eat it, and we love to find out about the best places to get it. Today you're going to learn New Jersey's best place to get cheap and hearty pasta. Our friends...
Experts Say This Beautiful New Jersey Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures
There are so many amazing places to take a gorgeous sunrise or sunset picture, but there can only be one place in New Jersey that has been declared the best. I was so excited to try to find out which spot in the Garden State was named the best place for an amazing sunset, or for that matter, sunrise picture. I know there were a few I definitely think should be considered.
New Jersey Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Not all diners are created equal, especially in New Jersey. There are, however, certain characteristics that a diner must have before even being considered for "best" status. For example, if the diner menu is not a least 10 pages, it can not best in the running for being named best.
Experts Say New Jersey’s Coolest Small Town Is A Must Visit In 2023
New Jersey is well known as the diner capital of the world. We might as well be the pizza and bagel capital as well. And maybe we should add "cool small town" capital to the list. One thing is for sure, there is no shortage of adorable and very cool...
Retail store closings 2022: The list of chains that closed stores in N.J. and nationwide last year
The past few years haven’t been kind to an already hurting brick-and-mortar retail industry. The retail apocalypse continues to hit big-box stores hard, and many have struggled since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some have pivoted to e-commerce and online sales. Others announced permanent store closings or filed...
More of the best craft breweries in NJ — Part 2
What started as a meeting with a friend, opened up a big conversation about beer in the Garden State. Currently, there are 138 craft breweries in New Jersey and I'd like to get to as many as possible in the new year. We got so many responses from listeners about...
Is it Legal to Carry Pepper Spray in New Jersey?
It's important to be informed about self-defense in a world where it's sadly needed. How many times have you heard someone say "we live in different times now." Growing up, my Mom would always tell me about how she walked freely around Brooklyn as a child. Now, most people would never allow their kids to walk around alone, since kidnapping and other violent crimes are on the rise.
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0