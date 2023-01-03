ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, TN

OBITUARY: Betty Henderson Harris

By Jennifer Haley
Robertson County Source
Robertson County Source
 3 days ago
Betty Henderson Harris, age 80, of Springfield, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at her home.

Mrs. Harris was born May 6, 1942 in Springfield to the late Edmund Curtis and Rachel Hinkle Henderson. She was a homemaker and member of Springfield Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Harris is preceded in death by her sisters, Louise Faye Henderson and Joyce Krisle.

Mrs. Harris is survived by her husband of almost 62 years, George Vester Harris; son, Edmund Harris; daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Scott Baker; brother, David Henderson; sister, Beverly Lawnduski; grandchildren, Addison Cole Baker and Amelia Raye Baker; and great-grandchild, Stella Eloise Baker.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 1 pm at Springfield Baptist Church with Brother David Evans, Brother Martin Babb and Addison Baker officiating. Burial will follow in the Springfield Memorial Gardens with David Henderson, Philip Harris, Scott Baker, Addison Baker, Jeff Privett and Michael Morris serving as pallbearers. Mr. Mike Carroll is an honorary pallbearer.

If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Baptist Church Music Department or to the Children’s Ministry at Springfield Baptist Church. Any donations may be sent in c/o Austin & Bell.

Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of these arrangements.

AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME-509 WALNUT STREET, SPRINGFIELD, TN (615) 384-1000 https://www.austinandbell.com

