Harrison Bader can’t stop going to New York Knicks games

Harrison Bader is playing for his hometown New York Yankees and loving the chance to root on the New York Knicks. Harrison Bader may have played college ball in Florida and begun his MLB career in St. Louis but he was born and raised in New York and his fandoms run deep. Bader was traded from the Cardinals to the Yankees in August and since he arrived he’s apparently been spotted at a lot of Knicks games.
