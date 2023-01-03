Read full article on original website
Delays in effort to shut down Agape school dishearten former students
When he read the news back in September that Missouri had moved to shut down Agape Boarding School, Allen Knoll felt a sense of vindication. ”For me personally,” he said, “but also for current victims.”. It was over a year and a half after Knoll had traveled to...
Mo. House speaker: Budget surplus should mean more tax cuts
Missouri’s top lawmaker opened the 2023 legislative session Wednesday by proclaiming that the state’s massive budget surplus should translate into more tax cuts. House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, noted that Missouri lawmakers approved a nearly $800 million tax cut in September. But with a projected state budget surplus of $6 billion, Plocher believes “there is more room to return money to Missouri taxpayers.”
Kansas facing increasing urban-rural legislative divide
OVERLAND PARK — Republican Ed Roitz lives in central Overland Park, right in the middle of that state’s most populous, suburban county. He ran to represent his affluent Johnson County neighbors in the Kansas House this fall, focusing on the tried-and-true conservative policy of cutting taxes. But when...
Civil War era was not kind to Missouri’s courthouses
JOPLIN, Mo. — As we turn our calendars to a new year, you’ll find that many historical anniversaries are set to take place in 2023. In Missouri, several of those anniversaries are associated with county courthouses. However, not every anniversary is a celebratory one. For example, 2023 marks the 160th anniversary of the arson fire […]
Governor: New Kansas veterans home to be built in Topeka
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Wednesday announced that a new veterans home serving Northeast Kansas will be built in Topeka adjacent to the Colmery-O’Neill United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center. “As the daughter of a Purple Heart recipient, I am committed to honoring the service...
With pandemic in the rearview United Way of Greater St. Joseph looks forward to 2023
Last year felt different from the years during the coronavirus pandemic for the United Way of Greater St. Joseph. President Kylee Strough says things felt back to normal as services bounced back to how they were prior to 2020. "We saw a lot of our programming return to things we...
Beware of the Wandering Elk in Missouri
(Bixby) Missouri’s elk herd is supposed to be staying in parts of Reynolds, Carter and Shannon counties but elk don’t follow instructions well and a fence can’t stop one of these majestic animals from going to the other side of the fence if that’s what the big animal wants to do.
Missouri executes convicted murderer Amber McLaughlin
The Missouri Department of Corrections carried out its execution of Amber McLaughlin early Tuesday evening, making her the first openly transgender inmate to be killed by the state.
Mo. Democrat announces plan to challenge Hawley in 2024
Marine veteran Lucas Kunce announced Friday that he plans to challenge Republican Josh Hawley in the 2024 race for U.S. Senate in Missouri. Kunce, 40, chose the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection to make his announcement. Hawley received fierce criticism for his actions on the day of the insurrection, from pumping his fist at in support of protesters before a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol to his decision to contest President Joe Biden’s victory after the riot was quelled.
Missouri Rural Hospitals At Risk
(Missouri) A Pittsburgh nonprofit says 20 of Missouri’s 57 rural hospitals are at risk of closing. The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform says two others are at immediate risk of closing. It says the hospitals are running low on money and have losses in patient services. The...
Bailey officially takes over as Missouri’s new attorney general
Andrew Bailey was sworn in Tuesday morning as Missouri’s new Attorney General. He replaces Eric Schmitt, who was also sworn in Tuesday as the newest U.S. Senator from the state. Bailey, 41, was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson just before Thanksgiving. He began working for Parson in 2019 as...
Transgender inmate apologized before execution for murder
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
Former CFO sentenced for embezzling $3.1M from Kansas City company
A former CFO for Kansas City-based Genesys Industrial Corporation will serve six years in prison for embezzling $3.1 million from the company.
Medicaid coverage is peril for some Missourians
Missouri’s social services department will resume conducting Medicaid eligibility renewals on April 1 — allowing the state to once again remove people from its rolls after a three-year pause during the COVID-19 state of emergency. Since March 2020, states have been barred from removing enrollees from Medicaid during...
Amber McLaughlin’s execution to carry on after request for clemency denied
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Death row inmate Amber McLaughlin’s execution will continue as planned after Missouri Governor Mike Parson rejected the last legal appeal. Amber McLaughlin will be the first transgender woman to be executed. A press release from Parson’s office uses McLaughlin’s former name, Scott. McLaughlin’s conviction and sentence remains after multiple, thorough examinations of […]
After Passage of Amendment 3, Large Purge of Marijuana Possession Convictions is Ahead for Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri law enforcement officers and the courts are working through changes following November’s passage of Amendment 3, which legalized recreational marijuana. Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford says caseloads may change, and not just for drug cases. Luntsford says the provision to clearing marijuana possession convictions...
A city in Missouri ranks as one of the 10 Worst to Walk your Dog
It's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you'd expect, so which city makes the list of the 10 Worst Cities in the US for Walking your Dog?. According to a new ranking from lawnstarter.com, Springfield, Missouri is one of the 10 worst cities for walking your dog in the US this year. Springfield was ranked 190th out of 200 cities on the Best Cities to Walk your Dog. On the site they say...
Mother of KC-area jail escapee accused of assisting in escape
KANSAS CITY – The mother and an associate of former fugitive Trevor Sparks of Kansas City, Mo., who was apprehended Friday have been charged in federal court with assisting in his escape from the Cass County Jail on December 12, according to the United State's Attorney. Dawn Branstietter, 54,...
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
Nearly 30% of all U.S. households are one-person households, Census data shows, and two Missouri cities are among the loneliest.
Evergy Missouri customers to see increase in monthly electric bill
The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved tariffs filed by Evergy Missouri Metro, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri Metro and Evergy Missouri West, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri West (EMW) which authorizes EMM an electric increase of approximately $25 million and EMW an electric rate increase of approximately $30 million. The approved tariffs have an effective date of January 9, 2023.
