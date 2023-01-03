ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL Criticized For Trying To Continue Game After Damar Hamlin’s Collapse

By Bilal G. Morris
NewsOne
NewsOne
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ydK1B_0k1oDEyI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QzPz7_0k1oDEyI00

Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

O n Monday night, the Buffalo Bills suited up against the Cincinnati Bengals in what was supposed to be one of the most exciting NFL games of the year.

But tragedy struck late in the first quarter as America witnessed one of the scariest sports moments to hit national television in decades.

Damar Hamlin, 24, who is a defensive back for the Bills, stood up after making a routine tackle, then collapsed.

Within moments trainers rushed to his aid as players surrounded their fallen teammate.

What seemed like a possible head injury at first turned even more tragic as Hamlin stopped breathing on the field. He was administered CPR and immediately taken to the hospital.

According to ESPN , Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle and his heartbeat was restored on the field.

After his injury players on both teams were visibly shaken, some even crying uncontrollably.

But the league only gave the players five minutes to collect their thoughts, warm up and continue playing.

Players and coaches from both sides then spoke to league officials and apparently convinced the NFL to suspend the remainder of the game.

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” the NFL said in a statement.

“The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.”

But many fans, players, and pundits have criticized the NFL’s handling of the decisions made after Hamlin’s collapse.

According to Time, it took the NFL over an hour to officially suspend the game after Hamlin was taken off the field. It was also apparently not their decision as it’s been reported players and coaches weren’t going to play after Hamlin’s injury.

“[NFL] can say whatever it wants to say about [playing the game]… a group of men locked arms on different sides of a sideline and said no we’re not,” said ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt.

But Troy Vincent, the league’s executive vice president of football operations, told Time the NFL allegedly never planned on resuming play.

“I’m not sure where that came from,” Vincent said. “It never crossed our mind to talk about warming up to resume play. That’s ridiculous. That’s insensitive. That’s not a place we should ever be in.”

According to reports, Damar Hamlin is currently in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital.

SEE ALSO:

What Is Commotio Cordis? Damar Hamlin’s Injury Diagnosed By Doctors On Social Media

LeBron James Dragged After Cheering For Deshaun Watson, NFL QB Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

The post NFL Criticized For Trying To Continue Game After Damar Hamlin’s Collapse appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Sportico

Damar Hamlin’s $7M Charity Faces New Challenges Amid Sudden Growth

In May 2020, heading into his fifth-year senior season at Pittsburgh—and a full year before he was taken by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the NFL Draft—Damar Hamlin filed a two-page Articles of Incorporation with the Pennsylvania Department of State to create the Chasing M’s Foundation. The “M” stood for “millions.” The entity’s purpose, he wrote: “Providing scholarships and promoting education for High School and College athletes.” But that seemed to be almost an afterthought. Seven months later, on Dec. 14, 2020, Hamlin launched a GoFundMe campaign for his foundation’s first initiative: a $2,500 toy drive for a daycare facility...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers thinks 'timeout' is needed after Damar Hamlin incident

Time figuratively stopped when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of Monday night's matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin had just secured a tackle but suffered what ended up being cardiac arrest just moments after he stood up. He was given CPR on the field, and for most, it was a scene that will never be forgotten. Hamlin's life was on the line, and in that moment and in the following moments after he was taken by ambulance to the hospital with everything up in the air — football and the NFL were really put into perspective.
CINCINNATI, OH
Deadspin

Tua Tagovailoa and Damar Hamlin are victims of the NFL’s most regressive season in ages

Prior to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin fighting for his life on Monday Night Football after collapsing in front of a horrified national audience, the ongoing NFL season was already a more regressive step back in the player safety department than any in recent memory. Hamlin being loaded into an ambulance while paramedics attempted to resuscitate his heart was the nadir, but it wasn’t a standalone incident. Along with Tua Tagovailoa‘s recurring brain injuries, Aaron Patrick’s lawsuit against the NFL for an injury caused by their cluttered sidelines, and the growing pushback against deleterious artificial turfs, the NFL’s entertainment component has been diminished this season and the fury among players is growing.
CBS News

Damar Hamlin’s heart stopped twice, his uncle says: CBS News Flash Jan. 4, 2023

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in the ICU. His uncle told reporters his nephew's heart stopped twice --once on the field and again in the hospital. The man who drove a Tesla off a California cliff is suspected of doing it on purpose and has been arrested for attempted murder and child abuse. And a new FDA rule widens the availability of abortion pills.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Zac Taylor Shares How Tee Higgins Is 'Handling' Everything

Damar Hamlin collapsed with cardiac arrest after a collision with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on Monday night. The sports world is seriously concerned about Hamlin as he remains in critical condition, but some of the concern also lies with Higgins. Being so closely involved in such a scary...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

ESPN's Scott Van Pelt explains decision for Damar Hamlin coverage

ESPN's Scott Van Pelt explained why he didn't interview a medical expert shortly after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on Monday night. "My personal preference was that I didn’t want to bring in a physician to speculate," Van Pelt told CNN's Oliver Darcy. "I totally see the other side, where a well-trained eye of a physician might recognize something that might totally make sense. But I just didn’t want to be speculating."
Yardbarker

Look: All 32 NFL Teams Change Social Media Profile Pictures In Support of Damar Hamlin

The Bills' safety tackled Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night's game and then Hamlin immediately collapsed after getting up from the play. Paramedics administered CPR and an AED on the field for nearly 10 minutes before transporting him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Fans immediately found...
NBC Sports

Competition Committee to vote on approach to AFC playoffs at 6:00 p.m. ET

The NFL is moving toward a solution, necessitated by the decision not to proceed with the Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals. Per multiple sources, the Competition Committee will convene at 6:00 p.m. ET to vote on the approach to AFC playoff seeding based on the fact that Buffalo and Cincinnati will have played 16 games, and that the rest of the conference will have played 17.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Interesting player favored to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year for 2023

An interesting player is already listed as the betting favorite to win 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year. SportsBetting.ag has already listed odds for who will win Comeback Player of the Year in the NFL next season. The odds include players who either had down years, or missed significant time due to season-ending injuries.... The post Interesting player favored to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy