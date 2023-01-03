ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoreline, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

5 things to know Friday

SEATTLE — Court documents reveal investigators found DNA on a knife sheath and used cellphone data to identify 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger as the suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students in November. The students – Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KING 5

Remembering Idaho murder victims: Who was Ethan Chapin?

MOSCOW, Idaho — Ethan Chapin, 20, one of the four students killed near the University of Idaho’s campus, was from Conway, Wash. and is remembered as a talented athlete, a loving son and brother and "a shining light." Chapin was killed on Nov. 13 in a home near...
MOSCOW, ID
KUOW

Washington grid attacks flew under the radar for months

Recent attacks on the Northwest electrical grid have law enforcement agencies on high alert. Two Puyallup men were arrested after four Pierce County substations were targeted Christmas day. Detention hearings for Matthew Greenwood and Jeremy Crahan, charged with the federal crime of conspiracy to damage energy facilities, are scheduled for Friday and Tuesday, respectively, in Tacoma.
PUYALLUP, WA
KING 5

Idaho slayings suspect waives right to fight extradition

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A criminology graduate student facing first-degree murder charges in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students waived his right to an extradition hearing in a Pennsylvania court on Tuesday, speeding up his transfer to Idaho where he will stand trial. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old...
MOSCOW, ID
seattlemedium.com

Road Rage Rises In Washington

Washington State Patrol is telling drivers to be safe from road rage by being polite and courteous even if other drivers are not. Their press release also told drivers to signal when changing lanes, avoid eye contact with the angry driver, call police, but don’t pull your car over to do so and control your own anger. This after a number of road rage incidents.
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

Washington State Patrol Needs Your Help in Mysterious Death

The Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's assistance in figuring out a pedestrian death on Snoqualmie Pass back on December 28th. According to authorities, WSP received numerous calls around 9pm that night from witnesses reporting seeing a person sitting in the middle of the roadway. The individual, who...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
Idaho State Journal

2 arrested in power substation vandalism in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays, and one suspect told authorities they did it so they could break into a business and steal money, U.S. authorities said Tuesday. Matthew...
PUYALLUP, WA
KREM

WSU sends letter to students after Moscow suspect waives extradition

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University's executive vice president sent a letter to students, faculty and staff that are coming back or starting the spring 2023 semester. This comes after the suspect in the University of Idaho students murders waived his right to an extradition hearing on Tuesday. In...
PULLMAN, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Looking Back: Discovering there really are monsters living among us

The 1930s was known not only as the decade of the Great Depression and the ending of prohibition, it was also a time of high-profile kidnapping-for-ransom of children with well-to-do parents. The most nationally-publicized kidnapping case was that of the 20-month-old son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1932 —...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy