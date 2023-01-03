Read full article on original website
Bruins place F Jake DeBrusk on long-term injured reserve
The Boston Bruins placed Jake DeBrusk on long-term injured reserve on Thursday and recalled fellow forward Chris Wagner from Providence
Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind
WASHINGTON (AP) — Damar Hamlin was forefront in the minds of the Buffalo Sabres from the time they woke up on a game day through the end of their 5-4 overtime victory at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. It was evident from the “LOVE FOR 3” shirts players wore into the arena to Hamlin’s jersey number in Bills colors on the lapel of general manager Kevyn Adams, who did not even want to talk about Tage Thompson’s hat trick and his team’s seventh victory in eight games. He and the Sabres were entirely focused on Hamlin, the Bills safety...
Brayden Schenn lifts Blues past Maple Leafs, 6-5 in SO
Brayden Schenn scored on the power play and again in the shootout to give the St. Louis Blues a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.
The Hockey Writers
Flames Have Affordable Trading Option on Blues
Much has been made of several players who seem primed to be on the move before this year’s upcoming trade deadline. Patrick Kane, Jakob Chychrun, Bo Horvat and others have received plenty of recognition, several of which have been linked at one time or another to the Calgary Flames amongst a number of other teams. One player who hasn’t gotten that recognition, however, is Ivan Barbashev of the St. Louis Blues.
WITN
Hurricanes have 11-game winning streak snapped by Rangers
NEW YORK (AP) - Artemi Panarin, K’Andre Miller and Filip Chytil scored third-period goals as the New York Rangers rallied to beat Carolina 5-3, snapping the Hurricanes’ 11-game winning streak. Jacob Trouba and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who are 10-2-1 in their last 13 games.
Detroit Red Wings Vrana, Fabbri are on the mend and expected back soon
The Detroit Red Wings are well into their season and have been a very surprising and scrappy team. They have also been bitten quite early, and often, by the injury bug on this campaign. However, within the next few weeks, they are expected to get some added “oomph” to their lineups. Jakub Vrana and Robby Fabbri are expected to come off the injured list within the coming weeks; Fabbri eyeing a return as early as Wednesday.
Garrett Mitchell, IceHogs set to host first place Texas
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Two hot teams are set to go at it Tuesday night at the BMO Center in Rockford. The Rockford IceHogs will host the Texas Stars. The Stars are riding an 11-game point streak. They lead the AHL’s Central Division by four points over the second place IceHogs. The IceHogs have won their last […]
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Fabbri expected to make season debut for Red Wings on Wednesday
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings' wide array of young talent makes lineup decisions difficult for head coach Derek Lalonde. Now factor in several key Red Wings players nearing their respective returns to full health, and the choices are becoming even more challenging. "It's kind of how this was designed,"...
Armstrong not ready to shake up roster (yet), become sellers despite losses of O'Reilly, Tarasenko after Krug
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- When they lost on Saturday to close out 2022, everyone knew heading into 2023, and especially the month of January -- 14 games' worth of games -- taking them into the All-Star break that it would be a tell-tale sign of where the Blues' season is headed and what they need to ...
Yardbarker
2 Potential Cardinals Free Agent Targets
The St. Louis Cardinals made a big splash at the Winter Meetings last month, signing catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract with a club option for a sixth year. St. Louis filled the hole left by the departure of Yadier Molina and also found somebody who could...
The Hockey Writers
Jets in Good Position as Injured Players Set to Return
The Winnipeg Jets are in a good position and are about to be in an even better one as some of their many injured players are set to return. Despite having seven players out, the Jets have won three straight games and sit second in the Central Division with a 24-13-1 record.
Yardbarker
Samsonov was solid 5v5, but the Leafs top pairing struggled in the shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues
It’s a new year so we are going to try out something new over here at TLN and that is a bit of a day after the game stats dump in addition to the postgame musings provided by Nick Alberga the night of the game. In some ways, it seems fitting that we are rolling this out on a game that in many ways is an outlier, as 5-5 games in regulation aren’t typical of what we see in the NHL and with the game being decided by a shootout the conclusion was basically a coin flip anyway.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Laments Passing Up A Key Free Agent
At this point, the market for starting pitchers is pretty picked over. The St. Louis Cardinals passed on a chance to sign Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom, and Carlos Rodon, and now face serious question marks in their starting rotation. There are a few starters on the market that could potentially...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Coyotes, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Red Wings
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Arizona Coyotes have teams showing interest in Jakob Chychrun, but there’s kickback when it comes to wanting to include a second first-round pick as part of any trade. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs have begun preliminary contract talks with Michael Bunting. Are...
NHL
Video Review: MTL @ NSH - 4:10 of the First Period
Explanation: Video review supported the Referee's call on the ice that Cody Glass' stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Montreal net. According to Rule 37.5, "If the puck makes contact with a portion of the stick that is at or below the level of the crossbar (despite some other portion of the stick being above the crossbar) and enters the goal, the goal shall be allowed."
Yardbarker
Minnesota Vikings catch another huge break in regular-season finale
Chicago (3-13) made the right call by sitting Justin Fields. He finishes his second year 64 yards short of breaking Lamar Jackson's single-season record for yards for a QB. However, it is far more important that Fields is 100 percent healthy heading into next season rather than letting him chase an individual milestone.
Yardbarker
New Suitor Reportedly Emerges For Ex-Red Sox Free Agent Pitcher To Improve Rotation
The Boston Red Sox may have to square off with a familiar face in 2023. Boston has plenty of work to do if it wants to compete next season. The Red Sox struggled in 2022 finishing in last place in the American League East and have been looking for ways to plug holes up and down the roster.
Yardbarker
Rangers Insider Reveals A New Free Agent Rumor
The Texas Rangers have been busy this offseason, particularly in free agency. Texas kicked off their offseason by acquiring right-hander Jake Odorizzi from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for lefty Kolby Allard. The Rangers then opened the free agency floodgates by signing two-time NL Cy Young and former New York...
Yardbarker
All-Star Infielder Recalls Day He Was Traded to LA
While Chris Taylor's 2022 season can be seen as a struggle, it was only one year prior that Taylor made his first and only All-Star appearance. His nod is just one of the many different reasons why Taylor being traded to the Dodgers was truly a life changing move. Taylor...
