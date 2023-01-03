ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind

WASHINGTON (AP) — Damar Hamlin was forefront in the minds of the Buffalo Sabres from the time they woke up on a game day through the end of their 5-4 overtime victory at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. It was evident from the “LOVE FOR 3” shirts players wore into the arena to Hamlin’s jersey number in Bills colors on the lapel of general manager Kevyn Adams, who did not even want to talk about Tage Thompson’s hat trick and his team’s seventh victory in eight games. He and the Sabres were entirely focused on Hamlin, the Bills safety...
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Flames Have Affordable Trading Option on Blues

Much has been made of several players who seem primed to be on the move before this year’s upcoming trade deadline. Patrick Kane, Jakob Chychrun, Bo Horvat and others have received plenty of recognition, several of which have been linked at one time or another to the Calgary Flames amongst a number of other teams. One player who hasn’t gotten that recognition, however, is Ivan Barbashev of the St. Louis Blues.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WITN

Hurricanes have 11-game winning streak snapped by Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) - Artemi Panarin, K’Andre Miller and Filip Chytil scored third-period goals as the New York Rangers rallied to beat Carolina 5-3, snapping the Hurricanes’ 11-game winning streak. Jacob Trouba and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who are 10-2-1 in their last 13 games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings Vrana, Fabbri are on the mend and expected back soon

The Detroit Red Wings are well into their season and have been a very surprising and scrappy team. They have also been bitten quite early, and often, by the injury bug on this campaign. However, within the next few weeks, they are expected to get some added “oomph” to their lineups. Jakub Vrana and Robby Fabbri are expected to come off the injured list within the coming weeks; Fabbri eyeing a return as early as Wednesday.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

NOTEBOOK: Fabbri expected to make season debut for Red Wings on Wednesday

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings' wide array of young talent makes lineup decisions difficult for head coach Derek Lalonde. Now factor in several key Red Wings players nearing their respective returns to full health, and the choices are becoming even more challenging. "It's kind of how this was designed,"...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

2 Potential Cardinals Free Agent Targets

The St. Louis Cardinals made a big splash at the Winter Meetings last month, signing catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract with a club option for a sixth year. St. Louis filled the hole left by the departure of Yadier Molina and also found somebody who could...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Jets in Good Position as Injured Players Set to Return

The Winnipeg Jets are in a good position and are about to be in an even better one as some of their many injured players are set to return. Despite having seven players out, the Jets have won three straight games and sit second in the Central Division with a 24-13-1 record.
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Samsonov was solid 5v5, but the Leafs top pairing struggled in the shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues

It’s a new year so we are going to try out something new over here at TLN and that is a bit of a day after the game stats dump in addition to the postgame musings provided by Nick Alberga the night of the game. In some ways, it seems fitting that we are rolling this out on a game that in many ways is an outlier, as 5-5 games in regulation aren’t typical of what we see in the NHL and with the game being decided by a shootout the conclusion was basically a coin flip anyway.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fan Laments Passing Up A Key Free Agent

At this point, the market for starting pitchers is pretty picked over. The St. Louis Cardinals passed on a chance to sign Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom, and Carlos Rodon, and now face serious question marks in their starting rotation. There are a few starters on the market that could potentially...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Coyotes, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Red Wings

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Arizona Coyotes have teams showing interest in Jakob Chychrun, but there’s kickback when it comes to wanting to include a second first-round pick as part of any trade. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs have begun preliminary contract talks with Michael Bunting. Are...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Video Review: MTL @ NSH - 4:10 of the First Period

Explanation: Video review supported the Referee's call on the ice that Cody Glass' stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Montreal net. According to Rule 37.5, "If the puck makes contact with a portion of the stick that is at or below the level of the crossbar (despite some other portion of the stick being above the crossbar) and enters the goal, the goal shall be allowed."
Yardbarker

Minnesota Vikings catch another huge break in regular-season finale

Chicago (3-13) made the right call by sitting Justin Fields. He finishes his second year 64 yards short of breaking Lamar Jackson's single-season record for yards for a QB. However, it is far more important that Fields is 100 percent healthy heading into next season rather than letting him chase an individual milestone.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Rangers Insider Reveals A New Free Agent Rumor

The Texas Rangers have been busy this offseason, particularly in free agency. Texas kicked off their offseason by acquiring right-hander Jake Odorizzi from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for lefty Kolby Allard. The Rangers then opened the free agency floodgates by signing two-time NL Cy Young and former New York...
Yardbarker

All-Star Infielder Recalls Day He Was Traded to LA

While Chris Taylor's 2022 season can be seen as a struggle, it was only one year prior that Taylor made his first and only All-Star appearance. His nod is just one of the many different reasons why Taylor being traded to the Dodgers was truly a life changing move. Taylor...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy