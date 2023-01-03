Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
New discount store opening this week in Louisiana promises big savings for shoppersKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Teenager Survived the Electric ChairDee F. CeeSaint Martinville, LA
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLafayette, LA
Related
Missing New Orleans woman’s car tracked on I-10 in Breaux Bridge
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — The vehicle of a New Orleans woman who has been missing since November has been seen in Breaux Bridge, but the whereabouts of the woman remain unknown. Mya Davis, 23, was last seen Nov. 11, 2022, when she left her home in the 11000 block of Longview Drive driving a […]
wbrz.com
Three injured and two killed, including Lafayette man, in Vermillion Parish crash
VERMILLION PARISH - State police reported a two-vehicle crash that killed two people, including a man from Lafayette, early Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Highway 167 in Vermillion Parish near Lawrence Road around 1:30 a.m.. One vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, State Police said, and rear-ended another, sending both vehicles off of the highway and overturning them.
UPDATE: Two dead, three critically injured in crash just outside Maurice
Louisiana State Trooper Thomas Gossen said two vehicles were involved in a fatal crash on U.S. Hwy. 167 just outside of Maurice city limits.
brproud.com
Family of man killed in 2020 police chase crash seeks changes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of a 22-year-old killed in a crash during a police chase in October 2020 demand protocol changes from law enforcement. The family’s attorneys, Ronald Haley Jr. and Chase Trichell, held a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday outside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse. The attorneys spoke about how police chase protocols have not changed since the fatal 2020 crash.
Opelousas man arrested in monument vandalism
The 66-year-old man turned himself in, was booked with criminal damage to property, posted bond and has been released.
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Setting Two Mobile Homes on Fire in Lake Charles, One with People Inside
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Setting Two Mobile Homes on Fire in Lake Charles, One with People Inside. Lake Charles, Louisiana – A 44-year-old Lake Charles man has been arrested on suspicion of setting fire to two mobile homes, one of which had two people inside at the time of the blaze.
Concerns grow to fear for residents living in Lafayette neighborhood overtaken by squatters
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Some Lafayette residents are voicing their concerns about squatters setting up shop in their neighborhood. “We have seen people coming out of the woods dressing, putting on clothes, it is our understanding they are having sex in the field and doing drugs,” Brenda Montgomery said. “People walking the streets, on the main […]
Family of cold case homicide victim pleads with killer
ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The family of the victim of a cold case homicide is pleading with his killer to turn themselves in. Friday (1/6) marks one year and seven months since he was murdered, and no arrests have been made. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office says Harold Carmouche, 37, was gunned down while traveling […]
theadvocate.com
Delays continue at Interstate 10 at I-49 as DOTD assesses Tuesday crash damage to bridge
Lafayette drivers and those passing through the area on Interstate 10 can expect continued delays at the I-10/I-49 intersection after an 18-wheeler hauling an excavator damaged the I-10 eastbound bridge in a Tuesday afternoon crash. Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said officers responded to the crash at 2:43 p.m....
Lake Charles Police Advising Drivers to Avoid the Ryan Street and East College Street Exit Due to a Crash January 4
Lake Charles Police Advising Drivers to Avoid the Ryan Street and East College Street Exit Due to a Crash January 4. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, at approximately 6 pm, Lake Charles Police Department announced that they are advising drivers to avoid the intersection of Ryan Street and East College Street until approximately 7 pm due to a vehicle crash.
wbrz.com
I-10 East shut down in Lafayette after 18-wheeler damages overpass
LAFAYETTE - I-10 East is closed off in Lafayette after a trucker hit the underside of a bridge Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the I-10 overpass on Evangeline Thruway. Pictures shared by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development showed the wreck left part of the bridge's frame exposed.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man accused of setting fire to mobile home with people inside
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of setting fire to two mobile homes, one of which had two people inside at the time, according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal. The State Fire Marshal’s Office says the Calcasieu Parish...
Lake Charles American Press
Sheriff: People ‘literally beating down doors’ to get into jail
A Lake Charles man who told deputies he needed a place to sleep and a meal broke a window on Wednesday at the Calcasieu Correctional Center in order to be arrested and incarcerated overnight. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said the man, Kenneth D. Hunt, 39, threw a rock and...
brproud.com
Opelousas Police looking for 2 suspects in Wednesday shooting
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police are investigating a Wednesday shooting in which one person was wounded. Police say one adult male victim appeared to have received a single gun shot wound in the 1200 block of Margie Place just after 8 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition but is stable, authorities said.
Results for December 30 DWI Checkpoint Released by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office
Results for December 30 DWI Checkpoint Released by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Westlake, Louisiana – On January 3, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Friday, December 30, 2022, the CPSO conducted a DWI checkpoint at 3104 Westwood Road in Westlake to target individuals driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics. Results of the DWI checkpoint have been released.
Louisiana Motorcyclist Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash After Failing to Navigate a Curve and Being Thrown from the Bike
Louisiana Motorcyclist Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash After Failing to Navigate a Curve and Being Thrown from the Bike. St. Martin Parish – A 35-year-old Louisiana man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on LA 3039 after reportedly failing to navigate a curve. Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers...
magic1029fm.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
KPLC TV
Historic Strand Theatre in Jennings floods
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Three thousand gallons of water have been pumped out of the historic Strand Theatre in downtown Jennings after it flooded over the holidays. The City of Jennings posted on its Facebook page that a rusted-out hot water heater upstairs caused the flooding. Restoration crews are working...
Northside Lafayette residents asked to complete community survey
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Residents of north Lafayette are being asked to go online and complete a community survey on the needs of the area. Lafayette Consolidated Government Chief of Minority Affairs Carlos Harvin says the online survey is available now. He says the survey initially ran for a month from December to November and […]
Comments / 0