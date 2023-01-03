ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rayne, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

Three injured and two killed, including Lafayette man, in Vermillion Parish crash

VERMILLION PARISH - State police reported a two-vehicle crash that killed two people, including a man from Lafayette, early Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Highway 167 in Vermillion Parish near Lawrence Road around 1:30 a.m.. One vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, State Police said, and rear-ended another, sending both vehicles off of the highway and overturning them.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Family of man killed in 2020 police chase crash seeks changes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of a 22-year-old killed in a crash during a police chase in October 2020 demand protocol changes from law enforcement. The family’s attorneys, Ronald Haley Jr. and Chase Trichell, held a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday outside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse. The attorneys spoke about how police chase protocols have not changed since the fatal 2020 crash.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Family of cold case homicide victim pleads with killer

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The family of the victim of a cold case homicide is pleading with his killer to turn themselves in. Friday (1/6) marks one year and seven months since he was murdered, and no arrests have been made. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office says Harold Carmouche, 37, was gunned down while traveling […]
ACADIA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles Police Advising Drivers to Avoid the Ryan Street and East College Street Exit Due to a Crash January 4

Lake Charles Police Advising Drivers to Avoid the Ryan Street and East College Street Exit Due to a Crash January 4. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, at approximately 6 pm, Lake Charles Police Department announced that they are advising drivers to avoid the intersection of Ryan Street and East College Street until approximately 7 pm due to a vehicle crash.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
wbrz.com

I-10 East shut down in Lafayette after 18-wheeler damages overpass

LAFAYETTE - I-10 East is closed off in Lafayette after a trucker hit the underside of a bridge Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the I-10 overpass on Evangeline Thruway. Pictures shared by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development showed the wreck left part of the bridge's frame exposed.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Opelousas Police looking for 2 suspects in Wednesday shooting

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police are investigating a Wednesday shooting in which one person was wounded. Police say one adult male victim appeared to have received a single gun shot wound in the 1200 block of Margie Place just after 8 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition but is stable, authorities said.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Results for December 30 DWI Checkpoint Released by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

Results for December 30 DWI Checkpoint Released by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Westlake, Louisiana – On January 3, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Friday, December 30, 2022, the CPSO conducted a DWI checkpoint at 3104 Westwood Road in Westlake to target individuals driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics. Results of the DWI checkpoint have been released.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
magic1029fm.com

Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Historic Strand Theatre in Jennings floods

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Three thousand gallons of water have been pumped out of the historic Strand Theatre in downtown Jennings after it flooded over the holidays. The City of Jennings posted on its Facebook page that a rusted-out hot water heater upstairs caused the flooding. Restoration crews are working...
JENNINGS, LA
KLFY News 10

Northside Lafayette residents asked to complete community survey

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Residents of north Lafayette are being asked to go online and complete a community survey on the needs of the area. Lafayette Consolidated Government Chief of Minority Affairs Carlos Harvin says the online survey is available now.   He says the survey initially ran for a month from December to November and […]
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy