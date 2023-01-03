Read full article on original website
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Ohio Winter Activities for all AgesLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Damar Hamlin update: Breathing tube removed, spoke with team over video
Damar Hamlin’s recovery has hit another positive milestone. He was able to speak with Buffalo Bills teammates over video on Friday. Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin has turned a corner in his recovery. After waking up on Wednesday night and making noticeable improvement into Thursday, he had his breathing tube removed on Thursday night/Friday morning and has spoken his first words according to the Bills.
Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce offer unique perspective on Damar Hamlin injury
Travis and Jason Kelce focused their recent episode of the “New Heights Podcast” on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during an NFL game. The NFL and sports world are waiting for updates regarding the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. During this past Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a tackle, where he was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition. Throughout the week, Hamlin has been the topic of discussion considering the terrifying situation that took place in Cincinnati.
NFL Playoff picture if a No. 8 seed is added
The NFL is reportedly considering adding an eighth playoff team in each conference with the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game unlikely to be resumed. Here’s what the playoff picture would look like. The NFL world continues to follow updates regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
