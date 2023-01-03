Travis and Jason Kelce focused their recent episode of the “New Heights Podcast” on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during an NFL game. The NFL and sports world are waiting for updates regarding the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. During this past Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a tackle, where he was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition. Throughout the week, Hamlin has been the topic of discussion considering the terrifying situation that took place in Cincinnati.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO