Not only is Ronn Moss well-known for playing Ridge Forrester on "The Bold and the Beautiful" for 25 years, but he's also an accomplished rock musician. His band, Player, made it big in 1977 with their No. 1 song, "Baby Come Back," according to their website. They even performed their hit song on "General Hospital" in 2014 when young Spencer Cassadine (then Nicholas Bechtel) hired them to play at the Nurses Ball in an attempt to make up with Emma Drake (Brooklyn Rae Silzer). The cute kid made a reference to Moss' "B&B" career when he told Emma, "I had to do something bold and beautiful to try and make up with you."

