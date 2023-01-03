Read full article on original website
Snow Shower Chances Taper Off Tonight, as Isolated Snow Shower Chances Remain in the Forecast Tomorrow and Saturday
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. We had another messy weather day stepping outside with snow showers working their way through during the middle of the day. This was thanks to an area of low pressure that tried to advance into the region today but didn’t have much luck doing so after being running into colder air. A second area of low pressure back over the great lakes will strengthen and make its way east tonight, bringing more chances for snow showers going into the day tomorrow. A stronger cold front finally moves through the region Saturday, bringing one last chance for snow showers before high pressure brings sunny skies and cooler temperatures back to the region for Sunday, and into early next week.
More Chances for Isolated Snow Showers Before Sunshine Returns for the Second Half of the Weekend
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. Yesterday we saw some snow showers develop once we headed into the mid morning. By the afternoon we saw some more widespread snow. It wasn’t until we headed into the overnight hours where we saw the activity taper off leaving us with some lingering cloud cover.
More Chances for Snow Showers Becoming Widespread by the Afternoon
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. Yesterday we started the morning off under the cloud cover, but were able to break apart from it a bit quicker than I had originally thought. That resulted in some mild temperatures with quite a few towns making it into the mid to upper 30s. Overnight cooler air made a return to the county ending our mild stretch of weather.
Widespread Snow Showers Expected Tomorrow, with More Scattered Activity Friday
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. We ended up seeing a milder day across the county today with more breaks in the clouds. This allowed high temperatures to once again climb up into the lower to mid-30s for many spots, with some upper 30s and lower 40s seen over far southern parts of the county. This was the last mild day, as cooler air is already returning to the region, and will continue to do so overnight tonight and into the day tomorrow.
Some Sunshine Possible Tomorrow, with Snow Showers and Colder Temperatures Returning for Thursday
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. The warm weather and rainfall that we’ve seen over the past few days has led to some issues with the rivers. The national weather service has issued a flood advisory for a portion of the Aroostook River between Caribou and Fort Fairfield. As of this afternoon officials reported an ice jam 9-12 miles long, creating backups of water, especially on some roadways. Both the Grimes Road, and North Caribou Road are closed due to backwater, and are expected to remain closed at this point at least through tomorrow afternoon. Once cooler temperatures return to the region tomorrow into Thursday, the river should no longer be an issue.
Throwback Thursday - No Snow ‘97
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Given the lack of snowfall in Aroostook County so far this winter, snowmobiling in Aroostook county has yet to officially kick off. With many trails still closed, it’s a disheartening sight for those who enjoy the sport. And of course, this isn’t the first time this has happened in the County. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard looked back in our archives and found a story done 26 years ago, when the County faced the same problem.
Southern Aroostook EMS celebrates one year of service
HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Southern Aroostook Emergency Medical Services just celebrated their one-year milestone of service. News Sources 8′s Isaac Potter has the story. It’s been a year since the Southern Aroostook EMS started its service. The Southern Aroostook Emergency Medical Service provides ambulance service to the ten communities that surround the town of Houlton. Addison Matthews, the director of Southern Aroostook EMS, says it’s been going well so far.
Presque Ilse Airport Saw 15,000 Passengers in 2022
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Nationwide, the number of people traveling by air has not yet returned to Pre-Covid levels, however 2022 was a record year for Presque Isle international airport. Last year, the airport saw its highest annual number of flyers since 2007, with over 15,000 for the year....
New trail, snowshoe lodge opens in Maine’s Katahdin Region
PATTEN, Maine (WABI) - The new year is bringing a fresh start, not just for Mainers but for our land as well. As of last Friday, there’s a new trail officially open to visitors in the northern portion of our state. Seboeis Riverside Trail is located 15 miles northwest...
UMFK Student Aims to Bring Safe Haven Boxes to Aroostook County
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A UMFK Nursing Student is hoping to provide safe options for surrendering newborns in Aroostook county. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story. “Being a future nurse I would like to advocate for my patients and for the community and I feel this is really...
Kimball Community Health Center in Fort Fairfield Reopens
FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -A community health center is reopening after being closed for nearly 3 years. The Kimball Community Health Center in Fort Fairfield is once again welcoming patients. . According to Lisa Caron, the Chief Operating Officer of Pines Health Services, one of the reasons Pines decided to close Kimball at the start of the pandemic was due to staffing. Lisa Caron , the Chief Operating Officer at Pines Health Services says " It has been a little bit difficult with staffing,it’s why we combined all the offices, we had several people that were ill during the pandemic, we still do, but we made a promise that we would reopen fort fairfield and the positive comments since we put something out on facebook has been phenomenal” Caron adds that the Community Health Center has one fulltime provider and two part time providers offering services to the Fort Fairfield area.
Intervention Aroostook: 1.2.2023
On this segment of Intervention Aroostook we look at ways to celebrate the holiday season without alcohol or other toxic substances. On this segment of Intervention Aroostook, we begin a two part look at the dangers of fentanyl. Shawn Cunningham reports.
Children’s Medication Shortage Impacts The County
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A children’s medication shortage is causing concern among parents and doctors across the U-S. Newssource8′s Corey Bouchard spoke with an area doctor about how this shortage is impacting the County and what some solutions are out there for parents. According to Dr. Carl Flynn,...
Aroostook Snowdogs return to the court after three years on the sidelines.
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It’s been three long years since the Snowdogs last held a practice. They were finally back on the basketball court today as they prepare for the new season. They were all smiles and ready to go. " It feels great!. Lajeanna Millers three word...
The Latest on Limestone Community School’s Soft Lockdown
The Limestone Community School went into a soft lockdown on Tuesday, January 3 around 10:30 am after an online threat. Limestone Community School on Soft Lockdown on January 3, 2023. The Maine State Police contacted the school principal, Ben Lothrop about the threat. Parents were notified and all after-school activities...
Safe Haven Baby Boxes
A New Year has begun and local police departments say they're prepared to handle whatever crises comes their way. Shawn Cunningham reports in this week's Intervention Aroostook.
