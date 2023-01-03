Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Related
NBC Sports
Why Marcus Smart was ejected from Celtics' blowout loss to Thunder
Tuesday night wasn't a happy homecoming for Marcus Smart. The Celtics guard, who played his college basketball at nearby Oklahoma State, was ejected from Boston's game against the Thunder in Oklahoma City late in the third quarter. Smart appeared to disagree with a foul call, and as he walked to the bench to be subbed out for Derrick White, he directed some choice words at referee Lauren Holtkamp, who had already given Smart a technical foul earlier in the game.
How Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Fared In NBA All-Star Fan Vote
The first run of fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star game was released Thursday, and the Boston Celtics came away with modest results. LeBron James and Kevin Durant led the way in the Western Conference and Eastern Conference, respectively, each earning over two million votes. Stephen Curry led Western...
Boston Celtics Star Fined $35,000 By The NBA
On Thursday, the NBA announced that Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000.
Centre Daily
Doc Rivers Happy Seeing Tyrese Maxey Play More Minutes vs. Pacers
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers liked what he saw out of Tyrese Maxey on Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers. Since the young guard has returned from his 18-game absence due to a fractured foot, Maxey has appeared in three of four games, getting a rest night on New Year’s Eve against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Scorching Doncic vs. Tatum: Mavs, Celtics GAMEDAY Preview
Two MVP candidates in Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum going at it in an electric Dallas atmosphere.
chatsports.com
Preview: Boston Celtics (26-12) at Mavericks (22-16) Game #39 1/5/23
Boston Celtics (26-12) at Dallas Mavericks (22-16) Thursday, December 5, 2023. The Celtics look to get back on track after a very embarrassing loss to the OKC Thunder on Tuesday night. This is the 3rd game of a 4 game Western road trip. The Celtics lost the first 2 game on the trip and now face MVP candidate Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, who have won their last 7 games.
McCollum leads short-handed Pelicans past Rockets, 119-108
NEW ORLEANS — CJ McCollum scored 28 points and the short-handed Pelicans opened up a 31-point lead en route to a 119-108 victory over the struggling Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans snapped a two-game skid in...
Yardbarker
Buddy Hield, Pacers take aim at Trail Blazers
The Indiana Pacers aim to continue their winning ways at home on Friday when they host the Portland Trail Blazers at Indianapolis. After the Pacers completed a perfect four-game homestand Monday, they nearly overcame a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter before dropping a 129-126 overtime decision at Philadelphia on Wednesday.
PHOTOS: Best images from the Thunder's 126-115 loss to the Magic
The Oklahoma City Thunder were not able to carry the momentum they built in their historical win against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. The Thunder dropped the second game of their back-to-back to the Orlando Magic in a 126-115 loss on Wednesday. Rookie forward Paolo Banchero led the way for...
Centre Daily
Cleveland Sends DE Jadeveon Clowney Home, Puts a Stake in his Browns Career
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney's career with the team is over. Clowney was sent home on Friday, according to a report. This comes just a day after he went public with comments regarding he is is '95 percent sure' that he is done here. Head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed...
NBC Sports
NBA fines Marcus Smart $35K for incident that led to ejection in OKC
There's something about playing the Oklahoma City Thunder that fires up Marcus Smart, it appears. The NBA has fined Smart $35,000 for "directing inappropriate language toward a game official" in Tuesday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the league announced Thursday. Smart was ejected with 2:46 remaining in the third...
Yardbarker
Jayson Tatum Calls Out Celtics Teammates, Urges Them To "Get Back Their Identity"
Jayson Tatum called out his teammates after the Boston Celtics lost two games in a row, one to the Denver Nuggets, followed by a blowout 150-117 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Celtics have been one of the teams to beat this season, and their brace of defeats left...
Celtics guard Marcus Smart fined $35K
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was fined $35,000 on Thursday for inappropriate language toward a game official earlier this week.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Mavericks takeaways: Tatum gets triple-double in bounce-back win
The Boston Celtics got back on track with a much-needed victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. After starting their road trip with deflating losses to the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder, the C's earned a 124-95 bounce-back win at American Airlines Center. Their stagnant offense took a step in the right direction as they shot 48.8 percent from the field and 37.2 percent (16-for-43) from 3-point range. It was an encouraging development as they had shot 30 percent or less from beyond the arc in six of their previous 10 games.
Comments / 0