Oklahoma City, OK

NBC Sports

Why Marcus Smart was ejected from Celtics' blowout loss to Thunder

Tuesday night wasn't a happy homecoming for Marcus Smart. The Celtics guard, who played his college basketball at nearby Oklahoma State, was ejected from Boston's game against the Thunder in Oklahoma City late in the third quarter. Smart appeared to disagree with a foul call, and as he walked to the bench to be subbed out for Derrick White, he directed some choice words at referee Lauren Holtkamp, who had already given Smart a technical foul earlier in the game.
BOSTON, MA
Centre Daily

Doc Rivers Happy Seeing Tyrese Maxey Play More Minutes vs. Pacers

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers liked what he saw out of Tyrese Maxey on Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers. Since the young guard has returned from his 18-game absence due to a fractured foot, Maxey has appeared in three of four games, getting a rest night on New Year’s Eve against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
chatsports.com

Preview: Boston Celtics (26-12) at Mavericks (22-16) Game #39 1/5/23

Boston Celtics (26-12) at Dallas Mavericks (22-16) Thursday, December 5, 2023. The Celtics look to get back on track after a very embarrassing loss to the OKC Thunder on Tuesday night. This is the 3rd game of a 4 game Western road trip. The Celtics lost the first 2 game on the trip and now face MVP candidate Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, who have won their last 7 games.
BOSTON, MA
WWL

McCollum leads short-handed Pelicans past Rockets, 119-108

NEW ORLEANS — CJ McCollum scored 28 points and the short-handed Pelicans opened up a 31-point lead en route to a 119-108 victory over the struggling Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans snapped a two-game skid in...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Buddy Hield, Pacers take aim at Trail Blazers

The Indiana Pacers aim to continue their winning ways at home on Friday when they host the Portland Trail Blazers at Indianapolis. After the Pacers completed a perfect four-game homestand Monday, they nearly overcame a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter before dropping a 129-126 overtime decision at Philadelphia on Wednesday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

NBA fines Marcus Smart $35K for incident that led to ejection in OKC

There's something about playing the Oklahoma City Thunder that fires up Marcus Smart, it appears. The NBA has fined Smart $35,000 for "directing inappropriate language toward a game official" in Tuesday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the league announced Thursday. Smart was ejected with 2:46 remaining in the third...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Mavericks takeaways: Tatum gets triple-double in bounce-back win

The Boston Celtics got back on track with a much-needed victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. After starting their road trip with deflating losses to the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder, the C's earned a 124-95 bounce-back win at American Airlines Center. Their stagnant offense took a step in the right direction as they shot 48.8 percent from the field and 37.2 percent (16-for-43) from 3-point range. It was an encouraging development as they had shot 30 percent or less from beyond the arc in six of their previous 10 games.
BOSTON, MA

