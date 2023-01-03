Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Josephine Rose Tucker
Josephine Rose Tucker, 86, of Coldwater passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. A memorial mass will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Coldwater with Rev. Fr. Dan Hyman officiating. Interment of ashes will follow the service...
OBITUARY: Anthony L. Akers
Anthony L. Akers, 44, of Coldwater, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 2, 2023 at his home. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Pastor Mark Case from California Community Church officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, January 9, 2023 from 3-7:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
Quincy defeats UC, Bronson loses at Jonesville in Big 8 boys basketball
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy Orioles used a 13-4 third quarter to break open a tight game as they defeated the Union City Chargers 53-42 on Thursday night in a Big 8 Conference boys basketball game at McNett Fieldhouse in Union City. Quincy took control of the...
BUSINESS BEAT: Winners announced in Bronson Chamber Christmas Decoration Contest
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Consumers Energy for their contributions to the 2022 Christmas Decoration Contest. Residential first prizes were awarded to Jen Scare for Best Use of Lights, Jim Ramsey for the National Lampoon Category and to Rick Johannes for Best Presentation.
Commissioners ask for resolution to oppose Prairie River reclassification
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County Administrator Bud Norman was asked during Thursday’s County Commissioner work session to put together a resolution for next week’s regular meeting which would be against the Michigan D.N.R.’s reclassification of the Prairie River from west of Bronson to the county line.
Arraignment expected Friday for Hillsdale County drive by shooting suspect
HILLSDALE, MI (WTVB) – An arraignment is expected to take place on Friday in Hillsdale County District Court for the suspect in a Wednesday night drive by shooting. According to the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department jail lodging page on their app, the 30-year-old suspect was booked on charges of attempted murder, felony firearm, possession of a short barrel rifle, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing serious impairment.
Commissioners to make Prairie River recommendation during Thursday’s meeting
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners are scheduled to decide on Thursday if they will take a position on the proposed Michigan D.N.R. reclassification of the Prairie River west of Bronson to the county line from a warm stream to a cold transitional stream. Commissioners...
$1 million bond set for suspect in Monday stabbing incident on Burlington Road
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The suspect in the alleged stabbing of two men in the 1200 block of Burlington Road just south of the Branch-Calhoun County line was arraigned late Tuesday afternoon in Branch County District Court. 31-year-old Dustin Antone Sprague of Jackson is being held in the Branch...
MSP investigating theft of cable and wire from Calhoun substation
SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers from the Marshall Post are investigating the larceny of electrical cable and wire from an electrical substation located at F Drive North and 26 Mile Road in Calhoun County’s Sheridan Township. Troopers say the suspects stole the cable and...
BUSINESS BEAT: Owners of Barry’s Caddy Shack say the business is for sale
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The owners of Barry’s Caddy Shack next to the Quincy Golf Course have announced the business is for sale. It should be noted the business is still open while it’s on the real estate market. Scott and Christine Barry purchased the Heights Party...
Hillsdale man facing assault and domestic violence charges following alleged October incident
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Hillsdale man was formally charged on Tuesday in connection with an alleged assault on a woman in the Village of Quincy back on October 31, 2022. 38-year-old Brice Avery Staley was charged during a Branch County District Court arraignment with a felony count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation along with two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence.
Branch County’s first baby of 2023 is a girl who arrived Monday afternoon
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County’s first baby of 2023 was born Monday afternoon at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. Justilynn Marie Carter arrived at 3:13 p.m. on January 2, 2023. She came into the world weighing five pounds, 12 ounces and was 18 1/2 inches long. The baby’s...
