Read full article on original website
Related
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Highway 20 Traffic Blocked Wednesday Morning Due to Jack-Knifed Semi
A jack-knifed semi-trailer blocked traffic on Highway 20 on Wednesday morning. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says the semi was westbound near Delaware when it lost control and drove through the median into oncoming traffic. It blocked the entire eastbound lane before coming to a stop. The semi driver,...
KCRG.com
One injured in Cedar Rapids garage fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was injured in a garage fire that happened across the street from Garfield Elementary School in Cedar Rapids on Friday morning. Firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Maplewood Drive Northeast at about 8:24 a.m. for a fire at a detached garage.
KCRG.com
Anamosa Police warn of accidental fentanyl exposure
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday, at approximately 9:31 am, Anamosa Police received a report from a concerned citizen that a friend came into contact with an unknown substance inside a folded $1 bill. The dollar was turned over to local law enforcement and authorities determined the substance to be fentanyl.
KCRG.com
Fayette County fire destroys barn, RV and trailer home
SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a large barn fire in Fayette County early Wednesday morning. In a Facebook post, firefighters said the fire happened in the 12000 block of Y Avenue in Fayette County at about 12:39 a.m. Firefighters worked to contain the fire to the barn. They...
KIMT
Fillmore County crash injures northeast Iowa teen
NEWBURG TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A northeast Iowa teen is hurt in a Fillmore County crash Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol says Ayden Brandon Underbakke, 16 of Decorah, was driving west on Highway 44 when he left the roadway near mile marker 32, hit a mailbox, and went into the north ditch. The State Patrol says Underbakke was taken to the hospital in Decorah with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
KCRG.com
Crews in Cedar Rapids continue to monitor road conditions into the evening and overnight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - During icy and snowy road conditions, the three shifts city workers go through play equally important roles during the kind of weather residents experienced on Wednesday. According Cedar Rapids Assistant Public Works Director, Michael Duffy, the third shift workers, who started at 11 p.m. on...
KCRG.com
Driver uninjured after vehicle rolls over in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 5:45 am, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicular accident north of West Union on Highway 150. Responders arrived to find a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer flipped over in the ditch. Investigators say the vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 150 when the driver hit a patch of ice and lost control. The vehicle then entered the west ditch and rolled over.
KCRG.com
Semi crash temporarily closes part of Highway 218 near Waverly
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to slow down as some roads are covered in ice and snow Thursday morning. It comes after the southbound lanes of Highway 218 near Waverly were closed due to an overturned semi. The crash happened on Highway 218 between 210th Street and 230th Street. A detour had to be setup while crews worked to clear the crash. Officials have not reported the condition of the driver.
KCRG.com
Icy conditions cause multiple crashes on Iowa roads
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Freezing drizzle caused some roads to ice over this morning, leading to multiple crashes. The Iowa DOT advised against travel on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta Wednesday morning due to the slick conditions. On Highway 150 there were several reports of vehicles in the median...
KCRG.com
Firefighters respond to house fire on city's southwest side
Human remains found in Cedar River identified as missing Cedar Rapids employee. Medical examiners have identified the human remains found on the banks of the Cedar River. A pioneer astronaut from Iowa has died. Oldest Iowan and American dies at the age of 115. Updated: 9 hours ago. Bessie Hendricks,...
KCRG.com
Human remains found in Cedar River identified as missing Cedar Rapids employee
A celebration at an assisted living facility in Cedar Rapids today honored World War Two veteran, who is marking his 102nd birthday. CNN's Chris Nyguyen joined us now from Washington, D.C. to discuss the latest on this unusual event. Lawmakers in and around Dubuque host forum ahead of legislative session.
KCRG.com
Dubuque police say criminal shots fired calls decreased in 2022
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police say they saw fewer weapons offenses last year than the year before. Police investigated 13 calls of people illegally shooting their guns in 2022. In 2021, that number was 21. Last year was the fewest number of investigations since 2018. Lieutenant Brendan Welsh says...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in Thursday morning stabbing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:14 am, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the area of B Avenue NE and 29th Street NE for a report of a stabbing. Responders arrived to find a 37-year-old male with a stab wound to his back. He was treated on-scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries which appear to be non-life-threatening.
Name Released; Man Takes Own Life During Traffic Stop Near Farley
Authorities have identified the driver who fatally shot himself during a traffic stop Monday night near Farley. 29 year-old Hunter Krapfl of Dyersville was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle. At 10:45pm Monday, Dubuque County dispatchers relayed a message for law enforcement to watch for a possibly intoxicated driver operating a red Chevy Silverado. At 11:30pm, a Farley police officer observed and stopped the vehicle near US 20 and Sullivan Road for a minor traffic violation. As officers were approaching the vehicle, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle. Krapfl was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
KCRG.com
Hazardous Devices Unit removes improvised explosive device from Cedar Rapids alley
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police and a hazardous devices unit say they removed an improvised explosive device from an alley in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday. Police said they received a report about a suspicious device in the alley in the 1700 block of Park Avenue Southeast. The Cedar Rapids...
Radio Iowa
Remains identified as Cedar Rapids worker missing since May
Human remains found on the Cedar River have been identified as a missing Cedar Rapids city water department employee. The State Medical Examiner has identified the remains found by hunters on December 30th as those of 54-year-old Erik Spaw. Spaw went missing on May 7th after the city-owned pickup truck he had been driving between work sites was found submerged in the Cedar River. An extensive search of the river had failed to locate his body.
x1071.com
One Person Taken To Hospital For Assault in Iowa County
Authorities in Iowa County say a person was treated at a hospital following a New Year’s Day assault in Iowa County. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Department responded around 9:30am Sunday to a residence near Midway Lanes ibetween Dodgeville and Mineral Point for a report of an assault. According to a report, 19 year old Tucker Ray of Mineral Point was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and substantial battery-intended bodily harm. Ray was the only person arrested and the victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
KCRG.com
Travel not advised on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is reporting travel is not advised on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta Wednesday morning due to slick conditions. The freezing drizzle Wednesday morning is causing some slick spots in many areas across eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT said it has crews out...
KCRG.com
Garage fire extends to second garage and home in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three adults and five pets safely escaped a fire at their home in Independence on Monday evening. Firefighters said they responded to the fire, which started at a nearby garage, at about 6:39 p.m. The fire at the two-stall garage in the 500 block of 9th...
KCRG.com
Semi driver suffers minor injuries in icy Buchanan County crash
HAZLETON, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi crash caused the closure of part of 150th Street south of Hazleton Tuesday morning. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at around 7:20 a.m. when the driver of a loaded semi heading westbound on 150th Street lost control on the icy roadway. The semi broke through a guardrail on a bridge just west of the intersection of 150th Street and Indiana Avenue, and went over the side, landing in the water below.
Comments / 0