Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kait 8
Cleaning Jonesboro, one neighborhood at a time
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is helping citizens get rid of trash once a month in a different neighborhood each time. Jonesboro Code Enforcement has made three stops in three neighborhoods, bringing a bin, and allowing people to throw away the trash that may not necessarily fit in their bin.
Kait 8
Saturday night crash claims 2 lives
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people are dead after a crash Saturday night. According to police, the crash happened around 9:44 p.m. on Saturday, Jan 7. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened on Highway 351 near Greensboro Church of Christ. The coroner, Craighead County Sheriff,...
Kait 8
Traffic Alert: Crash stalls morning commute
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists traveling Highway 49 encountered a few delays following a morning crash. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported a crash on the highway three miles northeast of State Highway 351 in Brookland at 7:39 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6. ArDOT reports possible injuries. It took crews an...
Kait 8
Jonesboro to use land for new park
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new year comes a new green space in Jonesboro. The city announced new land was donated and will be turned into a 24-acre park on the west side of town. The land off Strawfloor Drive is currently home to a disc golf course known as...
Kait 8
Lanes back open following interstate crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – All lanes are back open on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro following a crash. ARDOT reported a crash at 6:39 p.m. impacting all lanes at Mile Marker 44.3. Arkansas State Police said there was a two-vehicle crash, but no other details could be provided at this...
Kait 8
Missing Harrisburg woman last seen in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing woman. According to a news release, Laura Hubbard was last seen Monday, Jan. 2. That afternoon, the 31-year-old Harrisburg woman was being dropped off at a laundromat on Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro. The sheriff’s...
Kait 8
Residents evacuated following flooding rains
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A day and night of thunderstorms dumping heavy rain across Region 8 sent several people running for higher ground. Law enforcement agencies across the area Monday night reported flooded streets and homes. One of the hardest hit areas was Clay County, where the sheriff’s office...
Kait 8
Flooding and evacuations in Region 8
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - After a day full of rain and severe weather, flooding is a given. According to Captain Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department, rescues are taking place on Gavin Drive, First Street, and Stacy Drive due to flash flooding. He said that boats are being used...
Kait 8
Evacuations underway due to flooded roads
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – As rain continued throughout the night, parts of a Clay County community were evacuated. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said several streets are currently flooded in Piggott, including Clay Street, South Garfield Avenue, South Houston Avenue, and County Road 341. Several safe rooms...
Kait 8
Two people rescued from submerged truck
GREENE Co. (KAIT) – Two people were rescued from a Greene County slough after the truck they were in became submerged. At 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, rescue crews from Greene and Craighead Counties were called to the area of Hyde and Lawrence Roads after the truck began taking on water.
Kait 8
Route 25 in New Madrid, Dunklin Counties reduced for pavement resurfacing
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Route 25 in New Madrid and Dunklin Counties will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction. This will be due to construction crews performing pavement resurfacing. This section of roadway is located from County Road 218 near Malden, Mo. to Route 84 in...
Kait 8
Boil order issued for Mississippi County town
KEISER, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil order Friday for the Mississippi County town of Keiser. According to the ADH, the order follows a main break. Mayor Rick Creecy said it should take a “couple of days” to correct. Residents are advised to...
Missouri Flooding: Heavy Rains Turn Roads Into Rivers in Pics Posted by Fire Department
Missouri is now experiencing extensive flooding as heavy rain turns roads into rivers from Monday night to early Tuesday morning. In its latest Facebook post, the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department in Campbell, Missouri shared images of the damage caused by the flooding. “Lots of flooding around,” the post reads. “Be safe. We have guys out doing what they can, but not a lot we can do until the water goes down.”
Kait 8
Police look for suspect after several overnight break-ins
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Pocahontas Police Department received reports of several car break-ins. According to a detective in the department, they are now working six car break-in cases and one home invasion that happened on Jan. 7. The department was able to get a description of the suspect from...
Kait 8
New early childhood development facility for Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Friday, Jan. 6 for a new early childhood development facility, The Goddard School. The school is located at 1770 Mayfield Drive and is currently enrolling children ages infant to pre-k, according to a social media post. To enroll your...
Kait 8
Two dead in house fire
RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people died after an early morning fire in Ravenden. According to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell, the fire happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 at a home on Homestead Trail. He explained a resident on the property where the house was had woken...
Kait 8
Bringing human trafficking awareness to Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Grow NEA will host a program on human trafficking at Arkansas State University on Saturday, Jan. 14. The event will feature a speaker from Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas. January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, so Grow NEA founder Shaunta Johnson said it was the best...
Kait 8
Reports indicate more car thefts, break-ins in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro continues to have a problem on its hands: A barrage of car thefts and break-ins across the city. Just since Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Jonesboro Police Department took dozens of reports car and part thefts, along with break-ins. Below is a list of some...
kbsi23.com
1 shot in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – One person was injured in a shooting in Poplar Bluff early Wednesday morning. Police officers responded to the 300 block of West Henry Street at 2:18 a.m. on Jan. 4. The victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, according to the Poplar Bluff...
Kait 8
Community honors and pays tribute to radio host
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A voice that traveled the airwaves in Jonesboro for years, will be missed by many. The impact Qubilah Jones had on the community will continue to be felt for years to come. Songs filled the airwaves on Friday, Jan. 6 on KLEK 102.5. Songs like “We...
Comments / 0