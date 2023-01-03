ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
ClutchPoints

Kevin Stefanski responds to Jadeveon Clowney’s Browns criticism

Cleveland Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski responded to Jadeveon Clowney’s criticism on Friday, per Nate Ulrich. “Coach Kevin Stefanski said he doesn’t see a drastic difference between the way the coaches have used Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney in 2022 season vs. 2021 season, when Clowney had a career renaissance and posted nine sacks,” Stefanski said.
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

Report: NFL Decides Bills-Bengals ‘MNF’ Game Will Not Resume

The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was began on Monday, according to the Associated Press. The original postponement came after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest. The Monday Night Football game was suspended and later postponed in the first...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Jets to start Joe Flacco at QB over Zach Wilson in season finale

The New York Jets have decided to end the season the same way they started: with Joe Flacco under center. Flacco will be starting quarterback for the team against the Miami Dolphins in Week 18 due to Mike White being ruled out with injured ribs after experiencing discomfort in practice, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Friday morning.
Centre Daily

Damar Hamlin Has Breathing Tube Removed, Talking to Teammates per Report

Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed, and has begun talking to people on his own, which includes talking different Bills teammates over facetime, The Athletic‘s Shams Charania reports, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirms. He is expected to address the entire team as a group this morning.
Centre Daily

NFL Lays Out Three Scenarios for AFC Title Game Location

The NFL officially canceled the Week 17 Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals after it was postponed when Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed. The two teams already clinched spots in the playoffs, but their seeds have not yet been determined. While the league owners are set...
NBC Sports

Byron Leftwich: Offensive struggles have been over-exaggerated

The struggles of the Buccaneers offense have generated a lot of attention this season. They have dropped from 30 points a game in 2021 to 18.5 in 2022 and they have scored 29 offensive touchdowns through 16 games after posting 56 to this point last year. Those numbers don’t leave much room for interpretation, but offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich still pushed back at them on Thursday.
TAMPA, FL
Centre Daily

Week 18: Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-10) released the final injury report following the conclusion of the last practice session of the week, as they prepare to take on their divisional rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) in the season finale at Allegiant Stadium. On the Raiders final report of the week,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Kliff Kingsbury sets record straight on whether Kyler Murray will be ready in Week 1

Kliff Kingsbury on Wednesday set the record straight about Kyler Murray’s status for Week 1 next season. Murray underwent surgery this week to repair a torn ACL he suffered in his right knee on Dec. 12. A previous report said that Murray was on track to be ready for the start of the 2023 season.... The post Kliff Kingsbury sets record straight on whether Kyler Murray will be ready in Week 1 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

