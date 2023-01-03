Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Panthers players show support for interim coach Steve Wilks getting the permanent job
When Matt Rhule was fired early this season, the Carolina Panthers were 1-4. They looked like one of the worst teams in football. Shortly after that they traded their best player, running back Christian McCaffrey, with no help for the current roster coming back. Steve Wilks isn't a hot name....
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury 'will all but certainly' be fired after NFL Week 18
Will Kliff Kingsbury be coaching his final game for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday? A recent report said that the coach "will all but certainly be fired" after Arizona's Week 18 game in San Francisco. The report, from OutKick's Armando Salguero, said: "Kliff Kingsbury is not resigning, as ESPN reported he’s thinking about, because...
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis in Critical Condition After Swimming Accident
Former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis is hospitalized after a swimming accident.
Kevin Stefanski responds to Jadeveon Clowney’s Browns criticism
Cleveland Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski responded to Jadeveon Clowney’s criticism on Friday, per Nate Ulrich. “Coach Kevin Stefanski said he doesn’t see a drastic difference between the way the coaches have used Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney in 2022 season vs. 2021 season, when Clowney had a career renaissance and posted nine sacks,” Stefanski said.
Report: NFL Decides Bills-Bengals ‘MNF’ Game Will Not Resume
The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was began on Monday, according to the Associated Press. The original postponement came after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest. The Monday Night Football game was suspended and later postponed in the first...
Cleveland Browns fans have to wonder why their team can’t be like Pittsburgh – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – How did this happen?. The Pittsburgh Steelers started the season with a 2-6 record and a raw rookie QB. They were embarrassed by the Browns, 29-17, in the third week of the season. The Steelers not only lost to Cleveland, they looked lost. The Browns were...
Jets to start Joe Flacco at QB over Zach Wilson in season finale
The New York Jets have decided to end the season the same way they started: with Joe Flacco under center. Flacco will be starting quarterback for the team against the Miami Dolphins in Week 18 due to Mike White being ruled out with injured ribs after experiencing discomfort in practice, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Friday morning.
NFL owners approve playoff plan after Bills-Bengals canceled
NFL owners have approved a resolution that could lead to a neutral site for the AFC championship in response to the cancellation of Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. NFL teams held a special meeting Friday to consider the recommendation of Commissioner...
Damar Hamlin Has Breathing Tube Removed, Talking to Teammates per Report
Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed, and has begun talking to people on his own, which includes talking different Bills teammates over facetime, The Athletic‘s Shams Charania reports, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirms. He is expected to address the entire team as a group this morning.
NFL Lays Out Three Scenarios for AFC Title Game Location
The NFL officially canceled the Week 17 Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals after it was postponed when Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed. The two teams already clinched spots in the playoffs, but their seeds have not yet been determined. While the league owners are set...
Injury Report 1/4: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Diontae Johnson, Denzel Ward among the Steelers and Browns Out
A look at Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers who did not practice Wednesday.
Byron Leftwich: Offensive struggles have been over-exaggerated
The struggles of the Buccaneers offense have generated a lot of attention this season. They have dropped from 30 points a game in 2021 to 18.5 in 2022 and they have scored 29 offensive touchdowns through 16 games after posting 56 to this point last year. Those numbers don’t leave much room for interpretation, but offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich still pushed back at them on Thursday.
Week 18: Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders (6-10) released the final injury report following the conclusion of the last practice session of the week, as they prepare to take on their divisional rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) in the season finale at Allegiant Stadium. On the Raiders final report of the week,...
When Football and Grief Intersected, One Buffalo Radio Host Was Uniquely Equipped to Handle It
On Tuesday morning, fewer than 12 hours after Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin was carted off the field to the intensive care unit of a Cincinnati hospital to fight for his life, Jeremy White, the cohost of Buffalo’s morning sports talk radio show, approached the microphone and began to try to verbalize what an entire city could not.
Steelers Wire podcast: The Kenny PIckett bandwagon and a look back at Damar Hamlin
Welcome to the latest episode of the Steelers Wire podcast. This week’s episode is once again hosted by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG on Twitter), and I’ll join him each week to break down the latest Steelers news. Be sure to subscribe and leave a review. Everything from the...
Kliff Kingsbury sets record straight on whether Kyler Murray will be ready in Week 1
Kliff Kingsbury on Wednesday set the record straight about Kyler Murray’s status for Week 1 next season. Murray underwent surgery this week to repair a torn ACL he suffered in his right knee on Dec. 12. A previous report said that Murray was on track to be ready for the start of the 2023 season.... The post Kliff Kingsbury sets record straight on whether Kyler Murray will be ready in Week 1 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
