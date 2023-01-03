ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Nizar S. Eskandar / SouthCoast Health

With his dual board-certified expertise in nephrology and critical care, Dr. Nizar S. Eskandar lives his dream of helping others through science and research, which affords him an increased perspective in his practice. YOUR JOURNEY INTO MEDICINE. My childhood dream was to become a scientist or a researcher, and by...
Dr. Carl Pearl / Chatham Plastic Surgery

Dr. Pearl specializes in both aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, with a passion for providing patients with exquisite results and extraordinary care. The relationship between my patients and me is beyond special. We communicate with each other and reach common goals that we can achieve. We trust each other through the entire journey.
Drs. Daniel Osimani, Akinniran A. Abisogun, Sidney J. Bolch, Roy D. Flood, Jr., Jonathan A. Lanham & Geoffrey Peters / SouthCoast Health Cardiology

Drs. Daniel Osimani, Akinniran A. Abisogun, Sidney J. Bolch, Roy D. Flood, Jr., Jonathan A. Lanham & Geoffrey Peters / SouthCoast Health Cardiology. State-of-the-art care combined with the latest technology provides the most advanced treatment available. In a country where heart disease is the leading cause of death among adults,...
WSAV News 3

Animal shelters overwhelmed after the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With the start of the new year, dozens of surrender requests have come into Renegade Paws Rescue.   Volunteers say people giving pets as gifts during the holiday season is a big factor in the high turnover rate and shelters in our area are feeling the strain.  “As a rescue ourselves, we’ve […]
Drs. Christi and Pete Ghaleb / Family Medicine of Pooler

Drs. Christi and Pete Ghaleb / Family Medicine of Pooler. Family Medicine of Pooler was established in 2010 and became the first direct primary care (DPC) medical practice in Savannah, Ga., in 2017. For Christi Ghaleb, M.D. and Pete Ghaleb, M.D., that ultimately means they get to spend more time with their patients without letting insurance companies get in the way. They love it, their patients love it, and they believe you will love it too!
Dr. Barbara Davies / Savannah Plastic Surgery

Dr. Barbara Davies helps uphold a foundation built on trust and helping patients achieve their ultimate aesthetic goals at the penultimate center for cosmetic surgery, medical-grade skincare and life-enhancing services. YOUR JOURNEY INTO MEDICINE. I was following the flow at Penn State (undergrad) taking generic liberal arts courses, and about...
WSAV News 3

Hinesville to host winter back-to-school supply drive

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Hinesville is hosting a winter back-to-school supply drive on Saturday. The drive will be held at 122 W Court Street in Hinesville from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. United Way provided 350 new coats for K-12 students that will be given away. There will also be games, music, prizes and other […]
WJCL

Canady's Coats for Kids campaign ends

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Once the weather gets colder, some kids in need now have coats to stay warm. Wednesday morning, Canady’s Heating, Air and Plumbing delivered over 1000 coats to the United Way of the Coastal Empire. The coats have been collected over the last month from the...
How to make shrimp & grits

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ephrim Edwards calls himself “The Bald Chef.”. The personal chef and caterer from Savannah is steadily building his clientele in Savannah - and also uses his business to support those less fortunate than him. He is in the kitchen showing us how to make shrimp...
allongeorgia.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Pocket

Pocket is approximately 8 months old and 35 lbs. He is up-to-date on vaccinations, including rabies. He has been neutered and is heartworm negative. He is an active boy that loves to play. Pocket is available for adoption at the Bulloch County Animal Shelter. If you are interested in meeting...
WJCL

Memorial Health in Savannah welcomes first baby of 2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Memorial Health University Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the new year at 6:28 a.m. on Sunday. Eliana Mae was born weighing 7 lbs, 10 ounces. Memorial Health said it was proud to help Eliana Mae enter the world as the first baby born in 2023 at Memorial Health.
blufftonsun.com

Fast growing area has important real estate implications

According to a study by Woods & Poole Economics Inc., the Hilton Head-Bluffton area is the 25th fastest growing area in the United States. • High demand for housing and low inventory. The influx of new residents to Bluffton and Hilton Head is expanding the need for more houses, villas, and condos to buy and/or to rent.
