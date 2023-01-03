Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Memorial health doctor recommending booster shot ahead of new COVID variant
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Health experts are watching out for a new coronavirus variant. Memorial health internal medicine physician Tim Connelly says with the fast-moving strain, it’s a good idea to go ahead and get that booster shot if you haven’t already. “People that received the original vaccine...
southmag.com
Dr. Nizar S. Eskandar / SouthCoast Health
With his dual board-certified expertise in nephrology and critical care, Dr. Nizar S. Eskandar lives his dream of helping others through science and research, which affords him an increased perspective in his practice. YOUR JOURNEY INTO MEDICINE. My childhood dream was to become a scientist or a researcher, and by...
southmag.com
Dr. Carl Pearl / Chatham Plastic Surgery
Dr. Pearl specializes in both aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, with a passion for providing patients with exquisite results and extraordinary care. The relationship between my patients and me is beyond special. We communicate with each other and reach common goals that we can achieve. We trust each other through the entire journey.
southmag.com
Drs. Daniel Osimani, Akinniran A. Abisogun, Sidney J. Bolch, Roy D. Flood, Jr., Jonathan A. Lanham & Geoffrey Peters / SouthCoast Health Cardiology
Drs. Daniel Osimani, Akinniran A. Abisogun, Sidney J. Bolch, Roy D. Flood, Jr., Jonathan A. Lanham & Geoffrey Peters / SouthCoast Health Cardiology. State-of-the-art care combined with the latest technology provides the most advanced treatment available. In a country where heart disease is the leading cause of death among adults,...
Animal shelters overwhelmed after the holidays
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With the start of the new year, dozens of surrender requests have come into Renegade Paws Rescue. Volunteers say people giving pets as gifts during the holiday season is a big factor in the high turnover rate and shelters in our area are feeling the strain. “As a rescue ourselves, we’ve […]
southmag.com
Drs. Christi and Pete Ghaleb / Family Medicine of Pooler
Drs. Christi and Pete Ghaleb / Family Medicine of Pooler. Family Medicine of Pooler was established in 2010 and became the first direct primary care (DPC) medical practice in Savannah, Ga., in 2017. For Christi Ghaleb, M.D. and Pete Ghaleb, M.D., that ultimately means they get to spend more time with their patients without letting insurance companies get in the way. They love it, their patients love it, and they believe you will love it too!
southmag.com
Dr. Barbara Davies / Savannah Plastic Surgery
Dr. Barbara Davies helps uphold a foundation built on trust and helping patients achieve their ultimate aesthetic goals at the penultimate center for cosmetic surgery, medical-grade skincare and life-enhancing services. YOUR JOURNEY INTO MEDICINE. I was following the flow at Penn State (undergrad) taking generic liberal arts courses, and about...
Hinesville to host winter back-to-school supply drive
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Hinesville is hosting a winter back-to-school supply drive on Saturday. The drive will be held at 122 W Court Street in Hinesville from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. United Way provided 350 new coats for K-12 students that will be given away. There will also be games, music, prizes and other […]
WJCL
Canady's Coats for Kids campaign ends
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Once the weather gets colder, some kids in need now have coats to stay warm. Wednesday morning, Canady’s Heating, Air and Plumbing delivered over 1000 coats to the United Way of the Coastal Empire. The coats have been collected over the last month from the...
Crossroads Church hosts GriefShare class for the community
Crossroads Community Church is hosting GriefShare a 13 week class to provide support and encouragement for your grief journey. The class begins on Sunday, January 8, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. It will continued meeting on Sundays from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM for a total of 13 weeks.
Richmond Hill mom says 2-year-old son in toughest fight of his life
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — A Richmond Hill mom says her youngest son is in the toughest fight of his life. “He’s this little ginger-haired, full-of-energy kid, and I just can’t wait to have him back,” Jennifer Handley said. A difficult road lies ahead for Handley, a single mother of 5 after her 2-year-old son […]
This South Carolina County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
wtoc.com
How to make shrimp & grits
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ephrim Edwards calls himself “The Bald Chef.”. The personal chef and caterer from Savannah is steadily building his clientele in Savannah - and also uses his business to support those less fortunate than him. He is in the kitchen showing us how to make shrimp...
allongeorgia.com
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Pocket
Pocket is approximately 8 months old and 35 lbs. He is up-to-date on vaccinations, including rabies. He has been neutered and is heartworm negative. He is an active boy that loves to play. Pocket is available for adoption at the Bulloch County Animal Shelter. If you are interested in meeting...
WJCL
Free flu and COVID-19 vaccines to be given Wednesday in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Coastal Georgia Mobile Vaccination Team will be at Tompkins Center on Ogeechee Road. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 1-6 p.m. They will be providing COVID-19 boosters and flu shots. No appointment is needed, and all vaccines are free of charge.
WJCL
Memorial Health in Savannah welcomes first baby of 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Memorial Health University Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the new year at 6:28 a.m. on Sunday. Eliana Mae was born weighing 7 lbs, 10 ounces. Memorial Health said it was proud to help Eliana Mae enter the world as the first baby born in 2023 at Memorial Health.
poolermagazine.com
Continuing a Legacy: A Third Generation Entrepreneur is Bringing Manufacturing to Chatham County
Continuing a Legacy: A Third Generation Entrepreneur is Bringing Manufacturing to Chatham County. Story by Jenny Lynn Anderson | Photography by Emily Roscher. A surname is more than just a name. It tells a story and gives insight into a person’s ancestry. In the case of Salih Zeki Avci,...
WJCL
Hilton Head Island locals and tourists mourn loss of celebrity canine Maverick
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — In this week's Lowcountry Living, I’m showing you how a Hilton Head icon is being remembered for the love and joy he spread to everyone. Hilton Head is known for its beautiful beaches, golf courses, tennis, fishing and seafood. But for many tourists,...
yourislandnews.com
Beaufort Memorial earns 2022 Top Hospital Award for outstanding quality, safety
We all want access to Grade A healthcare. We know that achieving an “A” means a commitment to pursuing and achieving the best, which is especially important when you’re looking for medical services and care. And the best news: it’s right in our backyard. Beaufort Memorial...
blufftonsun.com
Fast growing area has important real estate implications
According to a study by Woods & Poole Economics Inc., the Hilton Head-Bluffton area is the 25th fastest growing area in the United States. • High demand for housing and low inventory. The influx of new residents to Bluffton and Hilton Head is expanding the need for more houses, villas, and condos to buy and/or to rent.
