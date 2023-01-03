‘Let Damar be OK’: Baker, Patriots players ask for prayers for Bills safety after terrifying hit

FOXBORO, Mass. — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, along with many New England Patriots players, took to social media to share well-wishes for Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter before getting to his feet and then falling to the ground. CPR was administered the field as distraught players looked on.

The game was delayed and ultimately postponed. Hamlin was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

In a statement issued early Tuesday, the Bills said, “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field, and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Hamlin had previously created a holiday toy drive, raising thousands of dollars for children in recent years. Gov. Baker praised Hamlin for paying it forward to those in need.

“Damar Hamlin needs your hopes and your prayers. Please give them to him. He is so much more than just a terrific football player. He never forgot where he came from and he pays it forward all the time,” Baker said in a tweet.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations rolled in for Hamlin’s fundraiser in the hours after the hit.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones also reacted to news of the injury, saying in a tweet, “Praying for Damar Hamlin and his family.”

Tight End Jonnu Smith wrote, “Praying fervently for Damar Hamlin, his family, loved ones, teammates, coaches, and entire NFL family. God’s purpose is perfect.”

The Patriots tweeted, “Our thoughts are with Damar Hamlin as well as the entire Buffalo Bills organization.”

Below are some other thoughts shared by New England players:

