Robin Roberts says she plans to wed Amber Laign this year

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Good Morning America host Robin Roberts has announced she plans to marry her longtime partner, Amber Laign, this year.

Robin Roberts (L) said she plans to marry Amber Laign this year. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

"I'm saying 'yes' to marriage," Roberts said in a video posted on Instagram Monday.

"We're getting married this year," she added. "It was something we had talked about, but we had put it off, she became ill but, it is saying yes to that, and that next chapter."

Roberts made the remarks during a GMA chat with author and podcaster Gabrielle Bernstein about her dreams and goals for the new year.

Roberts' social media post was met with support from numerous celebrities.

"So happy for you and Amber! Sending all our love your way," tennis legend Billie Jean King commented.

Actress Jenna Dewan wrote: "Yesss love you two," and broadcast journalist Rosanna Scotto said, "Congratulations @robinrobertsgma and Amber!"

Roberts and massage therapist Laign have been a couple since 2005.

Laign was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021 and ended radiation treatment last summer. Roberts battled the disease in 2007-08.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com