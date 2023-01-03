Almost two years after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, Capitol police unveiled "significant improvements" to the department to protect against another large-scale attack. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a news release that the department is "clearly better off" than what it was before the events of Jan. 6, 2021, when more than 2,000 protesters outside the U.S. Capitol breached the building in an effort to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election. More than 140 officers were injured, and Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died from multiple strokes after he was sprayed with a chemical substance during...

