Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Mayor Bowser promises veto of criminal code reform, consequences for young gun offenders
WASHINGTON — D.C.'s mayor is starting her third term at the head of a city that is facing a sudden surge in violence. Mayor Muriel Bowser is pushing for consequences -- but also a lifeline -- for young people who use guns after eight people, including three teens, were injured and a 17-year-old was killed in five separate shootings in four hours Monday evening. At a press conference Tuesday, the mayor also called for an increase in the number of police officers on the street, and promised to veto the criminal code reform bill that was passed unanimously in November by the DC Council.
WTOP
Capitol police officer on Jan. 6: ‘One of the worst days of my life’
U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn says that while it’s been two years since rioters attacked the building on Jan. 6, his memories of that day remain fresh and painful. Dunn was outside on the west side of the Capitol, trying to hold the line with other officers, when the sheer number of right-wing rioters began to overwhelm them. Then it was a battle, all day long.
WTOP
Bowser cuts ribbon on permanent home for one of DC’s newest high school
On Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon on the new home of Bard High School Early College. Since it opened in August 2019, students at the school have gone to class in a temporary facility in the Benning Heights neighborhood. The new location of the school is 15 minutes way on Alabama Avenue in Congress Heights in what was once the Malcom X Opportunity Center.
Maryland artist chosen to create U.S. Capitol statue of teen who fought segregation
Steven Weitzman will sculpt the bronze statue of Barbara Rose Johns, a 16-year-old who led protests against school segregation in Virginia. It will replace a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Capitol police share changes made to prevent a second Jan. 6: "We will be ready"
Almost two years after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, Capitol police unveiled "significant improvements" to the department to protect against another large-scale attack. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a news release that the department is "clearly better off" than what it was before the events of Jan. 6, 2021, when more than 2,000 protesters outside the U.S. Capitol breached the building in an effort to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election. More than 140 officers were injured, and Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died from multiple strokes after he was sprayed with a chemical substance during...
Letters to the editor: Trump backers, columnist criticized; thoughts on Hagerstown stories
Washington County's children will likely never learn of Trump's misdeeds. In Trump’s Merry Christmas message, he is trying to intimidate the special prosecutor by mentioning that his “wife and family, Hates 'Trump' more than any other person on earth.” This message will encourage his cult followers to attack the special prosecutor and his family.
WTOP
McConnell celebrates milestone as Senate Dems retain power
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats will claim the Senate majority again on Tuesday, but much of the chamber’s focus is on the top Republican as Mitch McConnell becomes the longest serving Senate leader in history. McConnell, 80, will surpass Montana Sen. Mike Mansfield’s record of 16 years as party...
