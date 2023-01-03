Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU: Complete financial aid documents as New Year begins
As the New Year begins, officials at East Tennessee State University urge current and potential college students to make sure they are putting themselves in the running for financial aid opportunities. “We know the financial aid process can seem intimidating,” said Catherine Morgan, director of the Office of Financial Aid...
Kingsport Times-News
'Forward! Too the Moon' showing at Bays Mountain until April
Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium will soon take you forward - to the moon. “Forward! To the Moon” will be showing as the main planetarium show at Bays Mountain Park through April.
Kingsport Times-News
Francis, Lee to join Woodland, Mountain View as assistant principals
Two Johnson City elementary schools will start the new year with two new assistant principals as Leeanne Francis and Chelsea Lee will begin their positions at Woodland Elementary and Mountain View Elementary, respectively. Lee will join Mountain View principal Melissa Stukes and assistant principal Jodee Dotson, while Francis will join...
Kingsport Times-News
Tusculum alumna scholarship endowment supports arts students
GREENEVILLE — A music teacher whose passion for the subject inspired students she taught for about 35 years paid it forward with a planned gift for a newly established scholarship that will support Tusculum University students participating in the arts. Alumna Janet Sell graduated from Tusculum in 1968 with...
Johnson City Press
Old Hawkins County schools may soon be sold to area churches
Two older Hawkins County school properties may now find their way into the hands of two local churches who hope to use them to continue community work. The Hawkins County Board of Education unanimously approved Thursday night entering into negotiations to sell the former Keplar Elementary School and the old North Fork School site.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Parents, school officials oppose third grade reading law as written
KINGSPORT — What happens if last school year’s standardized English language arts test results hold true again this school year?. If a Tennessee law stays in place as is, it could force more than 40% of more than 500 Kingsport City Schools 2022-23 third-graders to repeat the grade next school year.
Kingsport Times-News
Chattanooga withstands ETSU women's rally in SoCon opener
JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team rallied from 13 points down with less than eight minutes to play to have a chance to take the lead from Chattanooga in the final seconds of Thursday’s game at Brooks Gym. They weren’t able to get...
Kingsport Times-News
Researchers discover ‘horned’ turtle at ETSU’s Gray Fossil Site
The Gray Fossil Site, overseen by the Don Sundquist Center of Excellence in Paleontology at East Tennessee State University, preserves a five-million-year-old ecosystem once home to rhinos, mastodons, red pandas and many more extinct species. Among the most common fossil animals found at the site are turtles. Researchers have now...
Kingsport Times-News
Northeast State open registration set for Jan. 11
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College is hosting Open Registration Day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Blountville campus and with more limited hours at satellite locations. Attendees can apply for admission, register for Spring term classes, and meet with an advisor to determine their...
Kingsport Times-News
Pins & Friends brings 'something different' to downtown Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Through the windows of Pins & Friends, one can see such Bristol institutions as The Cameo Theater and Burger Bar. “I can see the heart of Bristol out my windows,” said Chip Zimmerman, owner of the new Pins & Friends Duckpin Bowling.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton Planning Commission approves Snap-on plant expansion
ELIZABETHTON — During its first meeting of the new year on Thursday, the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission gave final site plan approval to an expansion of the Snap-on factory at 2195 State Line Road. The approval was unanimous and was given after Elizabethton Director of Planning Logan Engle told...
993thex.com
Researchers Unearth Extinct Horned, Turtle At Gray Fossil Site
Researchers at the ETSU Gray Fossil Site have done it again. This time they’ve dug up an extinct turtle, completely new to science. Chrysemys corniculata, or the horned painted turtle was recently unearthed by ETSU researchers at the site located in Gray Tennessee. According to ETSU, turtle fossils are the most common find for researchers at the site. Finds like the horned painted turtle give us an idea of what things were like in a five million year old ecosystem. Dr. Steven Jasinski published the species description to officially add it to the science world.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport library hosting Comfy Crafts through January
The Kingsport Public Library will be holding "Comfy Crafts" every Thursday through December, according to a city press release. The first Comfy Craft session will be noon Thursday in the library's auditorium. Participants will make a crochet critter, the release said.
Kingsport Times-News
Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport exceeds Red Kettle goal
KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport is counting its blessings as the new year dawns. Thanks to the generosity of the community, the Kingsport corps’ 2022 Red Kettle Campaign ended on a high note — exceeding the goal by more than $60,000. “We set a...
jcnewsandneighbor.com
Farmers tout benefits of local meat processing plant
Supply chain interruptions and extended delivery delays hampered businesses and individuals alike the last few years. Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were no exception. Spurred on by concern over these issues, along with meat shortages, a novel idea going back five years is blossoming into reality quicker than forecast. In...
Johnson City man feels city didn’t do enough during extreme winter weather
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Steve Wheeler plans to send a letter to the city detailing his frustrations with the city’s handling of the frigid weather during the holidays. Frigid, single-digit temperatures sweep through the Tri-Cities beginning the evening of Dec. 23rd and lasting until Dec. 26. As someone who works with the homeless, Wheeler […]
Kingsport Times-News
Clifford “Cliff” Simpson
MOUNT CARMEL – Clifford “Cliff” Simpson, 84, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Ed McLain officiating. The burial will follow to Mount Mitchell Cemetery.
Kingsport Times-News
West Ridge at East
Photo gallery: West Ridge at Sullivan East swimming. West Ridge traveled to Bluff City for a swim meet against Sullivan East on Thursday. It was …
Kingsport Times-News
Central, Gate City split Mountain 7 twin bill on milestone night for Lady Warriors' Dotson
NORTON — A milestone win for girls basketball coach Robin Dotson came at a good time for his Wise Central team. The Lady Warriors used an attacking defense early that helped knock Mountain 7 District rival Gate City from the ranks of the unbeatens.
