Researchers at the ETSU Gray Fossil Site have done it again. This time they’ve dug up an extinct turtle, completely new to science. Chrysemys corniculata, or the horned painted turtle was recently unearthed by ETSU researchers at the site located in Gray Tennessee. According to ETSU, turtle fossils are the most common find for researchers at the site. Finds like the horned painted turtle give us an idea of what things were like in a five million year old ecosystem. Dr. Steven Jasinski published the species description to officially add it to the science world.

1 DAY AGO