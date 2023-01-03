Read full article on original website
Community Input Meeting For New Police Chief
SMITHFIELD – Members of the Smithfield Town Council will conduct a Community Input Meeting to gather feedback on what the public would like to see in the next police chief. The meeting will take place Tuesday, January 10th from 6:00pm – 7:30pm at the Smithfield Town Hall. Town...
DSDC Contract With Town Of Smithfield Expires
SMITHFIELD – Town Manager Mike Scott announced during the January 3, 2023 council meeting, the Town of Smithfield’s contract with the Downtown Smithfield Development Corporation (DSDC) has expired. Mr. Scott said town staff is working to receive public input through January 11, 2023 to gather opinions from the public and business owners.
Construction wraps up early on new Amazon facility in Fayetteville
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Construction on the giant Amazon Fulfillment center in Fayetteville, near Fort Bragg, has wrapped ahead of schedule. The Fayetteville facility will hire at least 500 employees with a starting pay of $15 an hour. Amazon told CBS 17 the center is on track to open...
Leah Harrison Named Town Engineer
GARNER – Leah Harrison has been named the Town of Garner’s new town engineer effective Tuesday, Jan. 3. Harrison, who has over 10 years of professional civil engineering experience, joined the Town as assistant town engineer in 2019 and has served as the interim town engineer since October.
Gas spill closes entire direction of I-440 in Raleigh near Lake Boone Trail
RALEIGH, N.C. — An entire direction of Interstate 440 was closed Thursday after a diesel truck overturned and the gas tank ruptured, spilling fuel on the roadway. The westbound lanes of I-440 were closed before 1:15 p.m. at Exit 4B for Lake Boone Trail. Traffic was being diverted onto the exit.
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
4-wheel eyesore: Fayetteville has spent $80k on stray shopping cart issues since 2020
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Fayetteville has spent close to $80,000 dealing with stray shopping carts around the city. Between May 2020 and October 2022, city staff reported they collected more than 1,000 shopping carts abandoned across Fayetteville. The issue is not new. In 2019, Mayor Mitch...
NCDOT Says All-Way Stop Coming Soon To NC 42 East Intersection
SELMA – The NC Department of Transportation says an all-way stop will be installed soon at the intersection of NC 42 East and Thanksgiving Fire Department Road. In August 2022, the NCDOT announced a contract had been awarded to install all-way stops at nine Johnston County intersections to improve safety. At the time, the NCDOT said the contractor could begin work as early as August to October 2022 with completion in seven months.
Town Of Benson Planning Board Appointment
BENSON – At the request of the Town of Benson, Johnston County Commissioners have approved the appointment of Reid Johnson to the Benson Planning Board. Mr. Johnson will represent the Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) area of the Town. Johnson, of NC Highway 50, will serve a term expiring December 31,...
Wayne County Highway Needs Temporary Closure
GOLDSBORO – A section of a major Goldsboro route will temporarily close this weekend for drainage improvements. Contract crews plan to close North Berkeley Boulevard (U.S. 13) near the U.S. 70 Bypass from 5 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 until 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9 to upsize a drainage pipe underneath the pavement.
WRAL Investigates: Buyer beware if you're in the market for a car
Imagine buying a used car, only to find out two months later you can’t legally drive it. A change in state law gave dealers wiggle room on securing titles and tags, but WRAL Investigates found that it can put some buyers in a predicament. When it comes to "title in transit," buyers need to know the risks and their rights.
In Raleigh, a ‘sobering’ recession could mean ‘tremendous opportunity,’ says exec
RALEIGH – Looking ahead to 2023 is a sobering exercise, said Brian Leary, the chief operating officer at Highwoods Properties, who spoke to an audience at the Launch 2023 event in downtown Raleigh on Wednesday. “It is sobering,” said Leary, noting that the year ahead projects to be one...
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North Carolina
A highly-anticipated restaurant chain recently opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On December 22, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Shake Shack held the grand opening event for its newest North Carolina location in Chapel Hill.
Barbara Jean Wallace
Barbara Jean Coats Kornegay Wallace, known by her extended family as “Bob”, age 84, of Smithfield and widow of Donald Edward Wallace of Smithfield, died on Tuesday, 3 Jan 2023, at Chapel Hill Medical Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She was born 3 Oct 1938 in Lillington,...
Hundreds say they bought tickets for event that never happened
Mitch McCoy said the first sign something was wrong, was when he and his wife went to check in at the promised registration site, Ugly Monkey Party Bar in downtown Raleigh. Mitch McCoy said the first sign something was wrong, was when he and his wife went to check in at the promised registration site, Ugly Monkey Party Bar in downtown Raleigh.
Monday numbers: the environmental impacts of the VinFast electric car factory in Chatham County
With stands of loblolly pine, rivers, creeks and expanses of farm fields, southeastern Chatham County feels like the country. But this neck of the woods is home to many polluting industries: Arauco, a wood products company with a history of air quality violations; the Shearon Harris nuclear plant; the former Brickhaven mine, where 7.3 million tons of coal ash is buried in lined cells; Duke Energy’s now-defunct Cape Fear coal-fired power plant and an associated STAR facility, which burns the old fly ash for use in cement.
Sampson County residents receive good news to close out the year
One gray cloud hanging over many Sampson County residents’ holidays was the prospect that in the coming year, soil contaminated with creosote and a toxic brew of other chemicals would be dumped there in the coming year. But at the last meeting of 2022, Sherri White-Wiliams, president of the...
Police search for armed man accused of robbing Dunkin’ Donuts in north Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for an armed man they say robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts in north Raleigh. The Raleigh Police Department said the donut shop at 4415 Falls of Neuse Road was robbed shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say a man demanded money and...
The 9 biggest developments in Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill in 2023
More cranes are coming to the Triangle's skylines in 2023, from our downtowns to our suburbs. Why it matters: The secret is out about our region — at least among developers taking advantage of the area's growing population and increasing economic might. We've rounded up some the biggest projects taking shape this year — from Raleigh's Warehouse District to Chatham County.Of note: This isn't an exhaustive list and construction timelines often change. American Tobacco Campus Phase II Description: Capitol Broadcasting is beginning its ambitious expansion of the American Tobacco Campus, demolishing the old University Ford property in downtown Durham to...
Jane Carraway Lawrence
Smithfield – Jane Carraway Lawrence, age 80, passed away at UNC Johnston Health in Smithfield on Monday January 2, 2023. She was born in Beaufort County on August 5, 1942 to the late Marvin Carraway and Arah Bell Gautier Carraway. The family will receive visitors at Parrish Funeral Home...
