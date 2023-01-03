ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, NC

jocoreport.com

Community Input Meeting For New Police Chief

SMITHFIELD – Members of the Smithfield Town Council will conduct a Community Input Meeting to gather feedback on what the public would like to see in the next police chief. The meeting will take place Tuesday, January 10th from 6:00pm – 7:30pm at the Smithfield Town Hall. Town...
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

DSDC Contract With Town Of Smithfield Expires

SMITHFIELD – Town Manager Mike Scott announced during the January 3, 2023 council meeting, the Town of Smithfield’s contract with the Downtown Smithfield Development Corporation (DSDC) has expired. Mr. Scott said town staff is working to receive public input through January 11, 2023 to gather opinions from the public and business owners.
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

Leah Harrison Named Town Engineer

GARNER – Leah Harrison has been named the Town of Garner’s new town engineer effective Tuesday, Jan. 3. Harrison, who has over 10 years of professional civil engineering experience, joined the Town as assistant town engineer in 2019 and has served as the interim town engineer since October.
GARNER, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023

Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

NCDOT Says All-Way Stop Coming Soon To NC 42 East Intersection

SELMA – The NC Department of Transportation says an all-way stop will be installed soon at the intersection of NC 42 East and Thanksgiving Fire Department Road. In August 2022, the NCDOT announced a contract had been awarded to install all-way stops at nine Johnston County intersections to improve safety. At the time, the NCDOT said the contractor could begin work as early as August to October 2022 with completion in seven months.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Town Of Benson Planning Board Appointment

BENSON – At the request of the Town of Benson, Johnston County Commissioners have approved the appointment of Reid Johnson to the Benson Planning Board. Mr. Johnson will represent the Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) area of the Town. Johnson, of NC Highway 50, will serve a term expiring December 31,...
BENSON, NC
jocoreport.com

Wayne County Highway Needs Temporary Closure

GOLDSBORO – A section of a major Goldsboro route will temporarily close this weekend for drainage improvements. Contract crews plan to close North Berkeley Boulevard (U.S. 13) near the U.S. 70 Bypass from 5 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 until 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9 to upsize a drainage pipe underneath the pavement.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

WRAL Investigates: Buyer beware if you're in the market for a car

Imagine buying a used car, only to find out two months later you can’t legally drive it. A change in state law gave dealers wiggle room on securing titles and tags, but WRAL Investigates found that it can put some buyers in a predicament. When it comes to "title in transit," buyers need to know the risks and their rights.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Barbara Jean Wallace

Barbara Jean Coats Kornegay Wallace, known by her extended family as “Bob”, age 84, of Smithfield and widow of Donald Edward Wallace of Smithfield, died on Tuesday, 3 Jan 2023, at Chapel Hill Medical Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She was born 3 Oct 1938 in Lillington,...
SMITHFIELD, NC
WRAL

Hundreds say they bought tickets for event that never happened

Mitch McCoy said the first sign something was wrong, was when he and his wife went to check in at the promised registration site, Ugly Monkey Party Bar in downtown Raleigh. Mitch McCoy said the first sign something was wrong, was when he and his wife went to check in at the promised registration site, Ugly Monkey Party Bar in downtown Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
newsfromthestates.com

Monday numbers: the environmental impacts of the VinFast electric car factory in Chatham County

With stands of loblolly pine, rivers, creeks and expanses of farm fields, southeastern Chatham County feels like the country. But this neck of the woods is home to many polluting industries: Arauco, a wood products company with a history of air quality violations; the Shearon Harris nuclear plant; the former Brickhaven mine, where 7.3 million tons of coal ash is buried in lined cells; Duke Energy’s now-defunct Cape Fear coal-fired power plant and an associated STAR facility, which burns the old fly ash for use in cement.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Axios Raleigh

The 9 biggest developments in Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill in 2023

More cranes are coming to the Triangle's skylines in 2023, from our downtowns to our suburbs. Why it matters: The secret is out about our region — at least among developers taking advantage of the area's growing population and increasing economic might. We've rounded up some the biggest projects taking shape this year — from Raleigh's Warehouse District to Chatham County.Of note: This isn't an exhaustive list and construction timelines often change. American Tobacco Campus Phase II Description: Capitol Broadcasting is beginning its ambitious expansion of the American Tobacco Campus, demolishing the old University Ford property in downtown Durham to...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Jane Carraway Lawrence

Smithfield – Jane Carraway Lawrence, age 80, passed away at UNC Johnston Health in Smithfield on Monday January 2, 2023. She was born in Beaufort County on August 5, 1942 to the late Marvin Carraway and Arah Bell Gautier Carraway. The family will receive visitors at Parrish Funeral Home...
SMITHFIELD, NC

