rinewstoday.com
Homeless in RI: Pawtucket problem well known to city. Housing czar report. City updates.
Homelessness issue is not restricted to the capital city of Providence. In the last few days encampments have been taken down in Woonsocket and in Warwick. And talk has been happening about the long-standing homelessness issue in Pawtucket. Homelessness in Pawtucket. Reports of “encampments” in Slater Park were clarified by...
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Nicole Pollock Named DRK Chief of Staff, Residential Property Adds Parella
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Pollock Named DRK Chief of Staff. Nicole Pollock, Former Chief of Staff and Chief of Policy and Innovation for the...
whatsupnewp.com
Discovering the history of Newport: A guide to the city’s street names and landmarks
The streets and landmarks of Newport are filled with stories from over 300 years of history. From the founders and heroes to the early settlers, the names of these streets and landmarks pay tribute to the rich history of this city. While this is just a small selection, it serves...
Attleboro names interim mayor ahead of special election
Attleboro City Council President James Dilisio has been named the city's interim mayor, as he runs in the special election to succeed Paul Heroux.
Advocate: Removing homeless encampments isn’t the answer
Homeless advocates are warning against the dismantling of known encampments, arguing that it is only exacerbates the statewide housing crisis.
North Kingstown interim superintendent resigns, citing clash with school committee
The interim superintendent cited conflict with the school committee as the reason for her resignation, which she said will take effect Feb. 1, 2023
GoLocalProv
2023 RI Real Estate: Layoffs at Compass, Apartment Prices Down, and Predictions
Rhode Island’s real estate market starts 2023 with near-record high prices, record-low inventory, and a number of unknowns. The median price of a single-family home is now $411,000. There are less than 900 homes for sale in the entire state — a little over a month’s supply. A balanced market has six months of supply. In contrast, coming out of the Great Recession a decade ago there was a year's worth of supply.
North Kingstown police investigating white supremacist flyer in neighborhood
The flyer was reported to police on Tuesday.
Amid recruiting challenges, Providence PD will accept officer transfers for first time
The state's largest police force has never allowed officers to transfer from other departments.
GoLocalProv
PHOTOS: Mayor Smiley’s Inauguration—Read His Speech and Meet the New Council
It was inauguration day in Providence, and the new Mayor, Brett Smiley, took the oath of office and presented his vision for his administration in his inaugural speech. GoLocal's Richard McCaffrey was there to capture the unusual inauguration, which took place at Providence Public Library -- and not at Providence City Hall.
ABC6.com
Department of Education has been granted $7.2M to go towards mental health services through Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Education has been granted $7.2 million in federal funds to expand youth mental health services through the state. The McKee Administration announced Wednesday that the services will be distributed through Chariho, East Providence, Newport, and Warwick school districts. The grant...
whatsupnewp.com
New $46 million Air National Guard HQ to modernize Rhode Island’s 143rd Airlift Wing at Quonset
The Rhode Island Air National Guard is set to receive a new $46 million headquarters at Quonset Air National Guard Base in North Kingstown, thanks to funding secured by U.S. Senator Jack Reed. The state-of-the-art complex will replace the current 81-year-old facility, modernizing the base of operations for the 143rd...
whatsupnewp.com
Middletown Town Council considers building the first roundabout at Berkeley, Green End, and Paradise intersection
The Town of Middletown is considering building a roundabout at the intersection of Berkeley, Green End, and Paradise avenues. The 90-foot, single-lane roundabout is being proposed as a way to improve safety for both motorists and pedestrians, and to create a new gateway to the Sachuest Beaches. At a Town...
Valley Breeze
There may be a new proposal for intersection of Mineral Spring, Douglas
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Despite winning multiple approvals for a new gas station, food market and tailor shop at the busy intersection of Mineral Spring Avenue and Douglas Avenue, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement, there is now chatter that a developer could be putting a new project and another use forward soon.
Turnto10.com
Newport firefighters union reports potential fraud to state police
Rhode Island State Police are investigating potential misuse of funds within the Newport firefighters union. The leader of the union tells the NBC 10 I-Team that it uncovered unauthorized spending by one of its own, and contacted Rhode Island State Police. Union President Derek Crossman told NBC 10 News that...
Valley Breeze
Downtown developer looks to tackle three more projects in 2023
PAWTUCKET – Prolific downtown property owner and developer Leslie Moore is looking to convert the H & G Professional Building at 255 Main St. that until recently housed Pawtucket Pawn Brokers, which she purchased in 2017, into a mixed-use building with micro-apartments and businesses. It’s one of three new...
PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Traffic is flowing better after improvements at two busy intersections
PROVIDENCE/NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) – Lots of traffic happenings in the Providence metro area. East River Street remains closed on weekdays due to work on the Henderson Bridge. Crews are currently working to place steel at one of the bridge spans, install the temporary timber reinforcements, as well as doing drainage and utility work at the […]
ABC6.com
After being notified multiple times, homeless encampment removed from Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A homeless encampment in downtown Woonsocket was evicted Wednesday night by the Department of Public Works, after being notified over a dozen times by Woonsocket police. Chief Thomas Calouro said in a statement to ABC 6 News that they began “outreaching the people camping by...
MassLive.com
Here’s who won the final $1 million lottery prize of 2022 in Mass.
The winner of the final $1 million lottery prize in 2022 from Massachusetts has claimed their prize, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Agnes Silva from Rehoboth claimed her $1 million scratch ticket on Dec. 30, 2022. Silva purchased the winning “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” scratch ticket from Rochelle’s Convenience Mart in Seekonk.
