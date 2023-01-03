ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

GoLocalProv

2023 RI Real Estate: Layoffs at Compass, Apartment Prices Down, and Predictions

Rhode Island’s real estate market starts 2023 with near-record high prices, record-low inventory, and a number of unknowns. The median price of a single-family home is now $411,000. There are less than 900 homes for sale in the entire state — a little over a month’s supply. A balanced market has six months of supply. In contrast, coming out of the Great Recession a decade ago there was a year's worth of supply.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

There may be a new proposal for intersection of Mineral Spring, Douglas

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Despite winning multiple approvals for a new gas station, food market and tailor shop at the busy intersection of Mineral Spring Avenue and Douglas Avenue, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement, there is now chatter that a developer could be putting a new project and another use forward soon.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Newport firefighters union reports potential fraud to state police

Rhode Island State Police are investigating potential misuse of funds within the Newport firefighters union. The leader of the union tells the NBC 10 I-Team that it uncovered unauthorized spending by one of its own, and contacted Rhode Island State Police. Union President Derek Crossman told NBC 10 News that...
NEWPORT, RI
Valley Breeze

Downtown developer looks to tackle three more projects in 2023

PAWTUCKET – Prolific downtown property owner and developer Leslie Moore is looking to convert the H & G Professional Building at 255 Main St. that until recently housed Pawtucket Pawn Brokers, which she purchased in 2017, into a mixed-use building with micro-apartments and businesses. It’s one of three new...
PAWTUCKET, RI
MassLive.com

Here’s who won the final $1 million lottery prize of 2022 in Mass.

The winner of the final $1 million lottery prize in 2022 from Massachusetts has claimed their prize, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Agnes Silva from Rehoboth claimed her $1 million scratch ticket on Dec. 30, 2022. Silva purchased the winning “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” scratch ticket from Rochelle’s Convenience Mart in Seekonk.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

