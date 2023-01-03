MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - People in Manhattan may continue to drop off their live Christmas trees for recycling. City officials are providing a drop-off site at Longs Park through the end of January. They ask that you take off any ornaments or lights before bringing them to the location. The city says it’s not safe for the trees to just lie around people’s homes.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO