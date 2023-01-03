Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Update: Thursday afternoon fire classified incendiary, likely associated with trespassers, causes $20,000 damage
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire caused extensive damage to a house early Thursday afternoon in the Old Town neighborhood just west of downtown Topeka. The blaze was reported at 12:22 p.m. Thursday at a two-story, wooden-frame house at 722 S.W. Buchanan. The fire caused extensive damage to the house. Much of the damage appeared to have occurred on the south side of the house.
WIBW
Manhattan offers recycling your live Christmas trees
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - People in Manhattan may continue to drop off their live Christmas trees for recycling. City officials are providing a drop-off site at Longs Park through the end of January. They ask that you take off any ornaments or lights before bringing them to the location. The city says it’s not safe for the trees to just lie around people’s homes.
WIBW
Streets closed, crews move in at Docking Building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A court decision cleared the way for demolition work to get underway Wednesday on the Docking State Office Building. A Shawnee Co. District Court judge issued a ruling Tuesday, rejecting a claim from Plains Modern. The group was seeking to block the project, saying it wasn’t following proper historic preservation procedures.
WIBW
City of Topeka postpones vote on proposed utility rate increases
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A vote on potential increases in the city’s utility rates will wait a while. Topeka City Manager Steve Wade told the governing body Tuesday night that he decided to remove the scheduled vote from the Jan. 10 meeting agenda. “We have three or four items...
WIBW
Highway 75 closed for four-and-a-half hours after trailer catches fire near Lyndon
LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - Highway 75 was closed for nearly five hours after a tractor-trailer hauling hay caught fire north of Lyndon. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, officials closed Highway 75 between 205th and 197th St. after a trailer hauling hay bales caught on fire.
WIBW
Work continues on site for new Ta Co restaurant in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews continued working Wednesday on the site for a new Mexican restaurant in downtown Topeka. The new Ta Co restaurant is scheduled to be built at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The location is on the northwest corner of 8th and S. Kansas Avenue. Demolition of the...
WIBW
Crews respond to ‘warming fire’ Wednesday morning at vacant Topeka house
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a small fire Wednesday morning at a home just south of downtown Topeka. The fire was reported around 11 a.m. Wednesday at a two-story home at 1512 S.W. Harrison. Topeka Fire Department officials told 13 NEWS at the scene that a small amount...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia chicken ordinance goes live
For the first time in a decade, chickens are now officially allowed in Emporia’s residential areas as of Jan. 1, but the city says residents aren’t clamoring to make applications just yet. “No applications have come in so far,” said city attorney Christina Montgomery. The Emporia City...
WIBW
Flames and heavy smoke pour out of house that catches fire Thursday afternoon in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heavy flames and smoke poured out of a house that caught fire Thursday afternoon just west of downtown Topeka. The blaze was reported around 12:45 p.m. Thursday at a two-story, wooden frame house in the 500 block of S.W. Lincoln. Firefighters battled the blaze for more...
WIBW
Work begins on towers of Topeka Church
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are in the early stages of taking down the towers on a Topeka church. The plan is to bring down the towers of the Assumption Catholic Church at 8th St. and Jackson Ave., and to build a new roof once they are down. Workers with...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia driver uninjured after semi rear-ended
An Emporia semi-truck driver escaped injuries after their rig was rear-ended by another semi on W. US Highway 50 Thursday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Shannon Owen of Emporia was heading westbound in the 300 block of US-50 in a 2013 Peterbilt, pulling a tanker trailer.
WIBW
Water main break closes portion of Topeka street
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of a Topeka street is closed as water is restored to the area following a water main break. The City of Topeka says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that a water main break has closed southbound Adams St. between 37th and 38th. Officials noted that...
WIBW
Fire hydrant taken out in Wednesday afternoon crash in central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire hydrant was taken out after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon in central Topeka. The crash was reported around 1:45 p.m. at S.W. 7th and Lane. Police at the scene said a Kia Soul and Nissan Sentra collided at that location. The Kia went up...
WIBW
Stormont Vail holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new location in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The new year brings a new beginning at the hospital in Junction City, Stormont Vail cut the ribbon Tuesday, officially marking its takeover of Geary County Community hospital. Back in the summer, Stormont bought the Geary County Community hospital. Stormont is excited to move forward...
WIBW
Fire causes estimated $13,000 damage to vacant house Tuesday morning in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a fire that caused an estimated $13,000 in damage to a vacant house Tuesday morning in the Highland Park neighborhood of southeast Topeka. The blaze was reported at 9:17 a.m. Tuesday at a single-story residence at 718 S.E. 26th. Topeka Fire Department officials said...
Geary County welcomes Stormont Vail Health to its hospital
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A local hospital is expanding west to better serve northeast Kansas. Stormont Vail Health cut the ribbon on its new “Flint hills campus.” Leaders say this expansion started about a year ago in an effort to reach more of the community. With the help of Stormont Vail, the Geary Community Hospital […]
WIBW
Sabetha couple dies after failure to yield right of way on highway
SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Sabetha couple is dead after failing to yield the right of way to a Texas driver on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 75 and 260th Rd. near Sabetha with reports of a fatality crash.
Walmart, Gov. Kelly respond to over-tax in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple customers claimed they were overtaxed earlier this week after visiting their local Walmart. On Wednesday, Walmart and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly responded. Walmart issued this statement: “On January 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, […]
WIBW
City of Topeka announces its next CFO
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka’s next Chief Financial Officer has been announced as Freddy Mawyin effective January 23. Currently, Mawyin is the Senior Economic Advisor for the Greater Topeka Partnership (GTP). Prior to that, he was an Intelligence Officer in the United State Army, he has a Master of Business Administration from Washburn University, and a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Spanish from the University of Missouri—St. Louis.
WIBW
Emergency crews respond to crash early Friday in south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash early Friday in south Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported around 2:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard. Initial reports indicated a vehicle left the roadway and entered a ditch. There were no immediate reports...
Comments / 0