Providence, RI

ABC6.com

Providence man accused of kidnapping, exposing himself to boy at Warwick Mall

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man is accused of kidnapping and exposing himself to a boy in Warwick last month. The incident happened on Dec. 7 at the Warwick Mall. Police said they responded to the mall for a report of a possible sexual assault. There, they spoke with a boy who said he was “confined against his will in a restroom stall” by a man.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Providence Police investigating overnight shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Reservoir Ave. Police say they were called to that area just after midnight Friday morning, where they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency crews brought the victim to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated. There’s...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Person shot in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A person was shot in Providence early Friday morning. The shooting happened on Reservoir Avenue. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital....
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

80-year-old woman found dead in Attleboro house fire also robbed, beaten, DA says

ATTLEBORO - An 80-year-old woman who was found dead in a fire at her Attleboro home had been robbed and attacked as well, investigators revealed Tuesday.Firefighters found Judith Henriques dead inside her house on Division Street around 1 a.m. back on November 18.There's still no word yet on how the fire started or how she died. But the investigation took a turn over the weekend when officers arrested 42-year-old Adam Rollins of Attleboro in Weymouth Sunday afternoon.He will be arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court on a charge of burglary with assault. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Tuesday that Henriques was the victim.Prosecutors plan to reveal more information during the arraignment this afternoon. 
ATTLEBORO, MA
iheart.com

Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty By Reason Of Insanity

A Rhode Island murder defendant is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity. Michael Soares of Pawtucket is accused of stabbing Jack Fay, a jogger in Warwick City Park, in 2013. A psychiatrist testified in a bench trial in Kent County Superior Court Wednesday that Soares was mentally unwell and...
WARWICK, RI

