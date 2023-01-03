Read full article on original website
Police: Man shot inside Providence apartment
Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot inside his Providence apartment building Thursday night.
ABC6.com
Providence man accused of kidnapping, exposing himself to boy at Warwick Mall
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man is accused of kidnapping and exposing himself to a boy in Warwick last month. The incident happened on Dec. 7 at the Warwick Mall. Police said they responded to the mall for a report of a possible sexual assault. There, they spoke with a boy who said he was “confined against his will in a restroom stall” by a man.
ABC6.com
Providence Police investigating overnight shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Reservoir Ave. Police say they were called to that area just after midnight Friday morning, where they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency crews brought the victim to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated. There’s...
Fall River Car Break-in Suspect Takes Candy, Leaves Sneakers
On today's episode of "How Dumb Can You Be," we turn to a story out of Fall River where it appears someone broke into a car -- but it's what the alleged thief left behind that has a couple scratching their heads. Jessica and Charles Denmead woke up Thursday morning...
ABC6.com
Person shot in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A person was shot in Providence early Friday morning. The shooting happened on Reservoir Avenue. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital....
Man struck, seriously injured by car in Johnston
Johnston police say they are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car Thursday night.
Bristol police locate driver involved in hit-and-run
Police found the truck and trailer at a Portsmouth residence.
Providence man gets 40 years for shooting officer
A Providence man convicted of shooting a Providence police officer more than three years ago will spend the next 40 years behind bars, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.
ABC6.com
Grand jury indicts man in connection to deadly shooting outside Providence club
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A grand jury has indicted a man in connection to a deadly shooting outside a Providence club last year. Attorney General Peter Nerohna said Friday that the grand jury charged Robert Komhlan with the following:. One count of murder. One count of discharge of a...
ABC6.com
California man pleads guilty for federal gun charges in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A California man pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of 14 guns following his arrest in Rhode Island. James Darosa, 29, was arrested in February last year after police found him in East Providence. An investigation was launched after police learned that the...
Timeline: Warwick City Park murder case
John "Jack" Fay's murder went unsolved for several years until DNA evidence linked a suspect to the crime.
EMT put on probation after fighting with drunk RI woman in ambulance
Video surveillance shows the EMT getting kicked out of an ambulance.
ABC6.com
After being notified multiple times, homeless encampment removed from Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A homeless encampment in downtown Woonsocket was evicted Wednesday night by the Department of Public Works, after being notified over a dozen times by Woonsocket police. Chief Thomas Calouro said in a statement to ABC 6 News that they began “outreaching the people camping by...
Man on trial for 2013 murder enters insanity plea
Michael Soares was arrested in February 2019 in connection with the death of 66-year-old John "Jack" Fay, whose body was found five years prior.
Providence shootings dropped by nearly half in 2022
The number of homicides last year was the lowest since 1972.
80-year-old woman found dead in Attleboro house fire also robbed, beaten, DA says
ATTLEBORO - An 80-year-old woman who was found dead in a fire at her Attleboro home had been robbed and attacked as well, investigators revealed Tuesday.Firefighters found Judith Henriques dead inside her house on Division Street around 1 a.m. back on November 18.There's still no word yet on how the fire started or how she died. But the investigation took a turn over the weekend when officers arrested 42-year-old Adam Rollins of Attleboro in Weymouth Sunday afternoon.He will be arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court on a charge of burglary with assault. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Tuesday that Henriques was the victim.Prosecutors plan to reveal more information during the arraignment this afternoon.
iheart.com
Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty By Reason Of Insanity
A Rhode Island murder defendant is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity. Michael Soares of Pawtucket is accused of stabbing Jack Fay, a jogger in Warwick City Park, in 2013. A psychiatrist testified in a bench trial in Kent County Superior Court Wednesday that Soares was mentally unwell and...
Turnto10.com
'Every day I get a little stronger:' Woonsocket woman recovering after one month in coma
(WJAR) — Joseph Theran and Jessica Watkins are still picking up the pieces of their life five months after their house burned down in a fire. The husband and wife spoke exclusively with NBC 10 News about their recovery. "I lost everything in a matter of minutes," said Watkins....
Man shot in Fall River
The victim was found wounded in the area of Pittman Street late Monday night, according to police.
Swansea man injured in motorcycle crash
A Swansea man suffered serious injuries when his motorcycle was hit by a car in Middleboro over the weekend, according to authorities.
