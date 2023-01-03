ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NC

Residents without water after water main break in Camden

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

UPDATE: Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, the line repairs were completed, and all service has been fully restored. All customers that were affected were notified of the need to boil their water.

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Some residents in Camden County are without water following a water main break Tuesday.

According to officials from the Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management, the water main break occurred in the area of Bell Farm Estates on North Carolina Highway 343.

The addresses affected are 392-451 North Highway 343 and all of Shipyard Road. Crews are currently on site to restore water as soon as possible.

Crews have found that the 14″ water main has broken. Water has been rerouted through a smaller 6″ line until the main line can be replaced.

Officials say residents will have water service, however, they may experience low pressure.

